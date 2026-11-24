Brazil Meat Giant JBS Votes on New CEO Plan
Shareholders will decide on 15 December whether Wesley Batista Filho, who runs JBS USA, takes over from global chief executive Gilberto Tomazoni. The plan has the unanimous backing of the board.
Business: Brazil
Brazil’s JBS, the meatpacker listed in New York, called its shareholders to Amsterdam on Tuesday 15 December 2026 to vote on making Wesley Batista Filho, head of its US arm, an executive director. The notice, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday 24 November, is the formal step that would put him in the chief executive’s chair from January 2027.
The same vote would make Wesley Mendonça Batista, a current board member, the board’s chairman. The company’s board unanimously recommends that shareholders approve every proposal.
Key Facts
- Who. JBS, the Brazilian meat giant listed in New York, wants Wesley Batista Filho on its board.
- What. A shareholder vote on a new board, with Batista Filho as the only executive director.
- When. Tuesday 15 December 2026, 9:00 Central European Time (CET), in person in Amsterdam; changes start 1 January 2027.
- As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.
Shareholders will decide on 15 December whether Wesley Batista Filho, who runs JBS USA, takes over from global chief executive Gilberto Tomazoni. The plan has the unanimous backing of the board.
The vote completes a succession that JBS announced on Monday 10 August 2026. Gilberto Tomazoni has led the company as global chief executive since 2019, the notice says.
Batista Filho already runs JBS USA, the company’s US business. JBS’s own notice says he has been its chief executive since 2023.
If the vote passes, Tomazoni leaves his post as executive director and becomes vice chairman of the board. Jeremiah O’Callaghan, the current chairman, would give up the chairman’s title from 1 January 2027.
The proposals would leave the board with one executive director and ten non-executive directors, meaning members who do not work for the company. Wesley Mendonça Batista, the current vice chairman, would take the chair.
The notice says Mendonça Batista does not count as independent under Dutch corporate rules or New York Stock Exchange rules. It gives no further reason.
The meeting is held in Amsterdam, at the Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel near Schiphol. The notice says the session is in person and in English, and shareholders may vote through a proxy.
The board also proposes Donald Elliott Baker, a 65-year-old American and partner at the law firm White & Case, as a non-executive director. According to the notice he held no JBS shares or Brazilian depositary receipts on 20 November.
Live Company IntelligenceJBS N.V. — the full investor dossier
One more proposal would amend JBS’s articles of association, its internal rulebook. It would let the board choose its own chairman from time to time, and it would widen the list of municipalities where general meetings may be held.
J&F, the Batista family holding company, controls JBS through Class B shares that carry ten votes each. Under JBS’s articles of association, included in the notice, items are adopted by a simple majority of the votes cast.
Investors who hold the stock through the US system must send voting instructions to Computershare, the US share-registry and proxy agent, by 9:00 CET on Tuesday 8 December. Holders of Brazilian depositary receipts (BDRs), the São Paulo-traded certificates for JBS shares, must instruct Banco Bradesco, a Brazilian bank, by 12:00 CET on Thursday 3 December.
JBS’s record date, the day shares must be held to vote, was Tuesday 17 November. The notice adds that unmarked proxy votes count as votes in favour.
The notice gives no separate reason for the timing. The next date is the meeting itself, on 15 December in Amsterdam.
Frequently Asked Questions
When would Wesley Batista Filho take over?
The plan is for 1 January 2027, if shareholders approve him on 15 December. His board seat would then run until just after JBS’s 2027 annual meeting.
Does the vote change who controls JBS?
Nothing in the notice changes who controls JBS. The proposals reshuffle the board and its leadership.
Why does a US reader care?
JBS is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and its US arm is the unit Batista Filho has run since 2023. Investors holding the shares or Brazilian receipts get a vote.
Sources
JBS N.V. annual report on Form 20-F for 2025; JBS N.V. Form 8-K dated 24 November 2026 with Exhibit 99.1 (convocation notice) and Exhibit 99.2 (agenda and explanatory notes) · Form 8-K · Convocation notice · Agenda and notes · JBS announcement of 10 August 2026
Connected Coverage
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.