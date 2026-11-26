Tanzania: Politics

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has split two Tanzanian ministries into four and named a new government spokesperson. The changes were announced on the night of Wednesday 25 November 2026 as a limited change to her Cabinet.

Dr Moses Kusiluka, the chief secretary who heads Tanzania’s civil service, issued the statement on behalf of State House, the president’s office. It named ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries (the top civil servants in each ministry) and other senior officials.

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Key Facts Who. President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania.

What. Two ministries are split into four; new ministers, deputies and a government spokesperson are named.

Where. Tanzania, announced by State House, the president’s office.

Next. No further step is confirmed.

As of 26 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

Tanzania’s president has split two ministries into four and named a new government spokesperson, in a limited Cabinet change announced late on 25 November.

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The Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation ministry is now two. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, who ran the old ministry, leads Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Angellah Kairuki moves from the information and communication technology (ICT) ministry to lead the new East African Cooperation ministry. Beng’i Issa, also written Beng’i Mazana Issa, takes over as minister for Information, Communication and Technology.

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Livestock and Fisheries has also been split in two. Dr Bashiru Ally, who held the combined ministry, now leads Livestock, and Hamis Mwinjuma leads Fisheries.

File photo. The harbour of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 2018. Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Mwinjuma was previously deputy minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports. David Silinde, formerly deputy minister for agriculture, becomes minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, replacing Dr Leonard Akwilapo.

Five deputy ministers were named across the new and existing ministries. They are Dr Ngwaru Maghembe (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), James Millya (East African Cooperation), Ng’wasi Kamani (Livestock), Subira Mgalu (Fisheries) and Cecilia Paresso (Agriculture).

Dr Ayub Rioba, formerly head of the state broadcaster Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), is the new Chief Government Spokesperson and Director of Information Services. He replaces Gerson Msigwa, who becomes permanent secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups.

Abdallah Mitawi becomes permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports. Wilbert Ibuge, a senior army officer, previously head of the National Defence College, becomes Tanzania’s ambassador to Brazil.

Gilbert Mwoga becomes executive director of the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), replacing Victor Seff, who completed his term. The statement said the changes aim to strengthen government performance.

According to the Cabinet list of 17 November 2025, the Cabinet Samia announced that day had 27 ministries. Splitting two ministries into four creates two additional ministries.

Foreign affairs and East African Cooperation now have separate ministers. Tanzania belongs to the East African Community, a regional bloc whose affairs the new ministry is named for.

It is not known whether more appointments will follow. No date for a next step has been confirmed.

Our report of 21 November covers Tanzania’s reconciliation commission. Our report of 25 November covers the review by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender.

More news is on our Tanzania page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which ministries were split?

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, and Livestock and Fisheries. Each part now has its own minister.

Who is Tanzania’s new government spokesperson?

Dr Ayub Rioba, the former head of the state broadcaster. He takes over from Gerson Msigwa.

Why was the Cabinet changed?

The statement named strengthening government performance as the aim. No direct comment from the president on the change was available at the time of writing.