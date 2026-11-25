The market gave back Monday’s rally once the filing showed how many new shares the rescue could create. For holders of the New York shares, the question is how small a slice of the company they would keep.

Office towers and a silver-clad pavilion on Avenida Faria Lima, São Paulo's financial district, undated. Photo: Mauro Cateb, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Brazil

Braskem, Brazil’s largest petrochemical company, lost 14.09% on Tuesday 24 November 2026, closing at R$2.50 in São Paulo (about US$0.43 at R$5.8573 per US$, the central bank’s PTAX rate of 24 November). That left the stock below its price of about R$2.60 before the deal news broke, according to B3, the São Paulo stock exchange.

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The drop came a session after the jump of almost 12% we described in our report on Monday’s jump. On Tuesday Braskem filed its creditor deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, a document that US-listed foreign companies use to disclose major events.

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Key Facts Who. Braskem, Brazil’s biggest petrochemical group (tickers BRKM5, BAK), fell 14.09% on Tuesday.

What. A creditor deal cuts debt by up to US$3.6 billion and issues many new shares.

Open. Terms are not binding; dilution under the final plan and the conversion price are unknown.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 06:10 GMT.

The market gave back Monday’s rally once the filing showed how many new shares the rescue could create. For holders of the New York shares, the question is how small a slice of the company they would keep.

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Braskem has been in an extrajudicial recovery since 24 August 2026, a court-supervised debt restructuring that avoids bankruptcy court and covers most of its financial debt. The new proposal is backed by Shine I, a Brazilian investment fund, and Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, both named in the filing as main shareholders, and by a steering committee of creditors holding a majority of the claims.

Debt would fall by up to about US$3.6 billion, and each creditor picks a route. Option A converts up to that amount of claims into shares, option B takes a 30% haircut and turns the other 70% into new secured debt, and option C, the default for creditors who do not choose, swaps claims for new debt due 2060 that accrues 1% interest, added to the balance instead of paid in cash.

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Alongside that, Braskem plans an equity offering of US$2.25 billion, of which US$1.3 billion is guaranteed by the main shareholders or third parties. New money buys shares at a 20% discount to the price at which creditors convert their debt, so fresh buyers get the cheapest entry.

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That is the mechanism behind Tuesday’s fall. Every share handed to a creditor or a new investor shrinks the slice that existing holders own, and the share price has to reflect a smaller slice of the same company.

Analysts at the US bank Citi, Gabriel Barra, Pedro Gama and Andrés Cardona, wrote on 24 November that the deal “deve resultar em uma diluição de 92% para os acionistas minoritários”, meaning it should dilute minority shareholders by 92%. The figure is Citi’s own estimate, and the filing gives no dilution percentage.

Citi keeps a sell rating with a target of R$2.75 (about US$0.47), and says a significant part of the capital increase would be in preferred shares, which carry priority on dividends but usually no vote. Bradesco BBI, the investment bank of Bradesco, said the most likely creditor option would mean “diluição significativa”, or significant dilution, for current shareholders.

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The New York shares (BAK) are how most US investors own Braskem, and we have not confirmed their Tuesday close. For US holders the arithmetic is the same as in São Paulo, and Petrobras, which trades in New York as PBR, is among the main shareholders.

The new secured debt would mature from 2031 and carry a weighted average starting interest rate of 10.5% a year, which falls if Braskem’s credit rating improves, according to the filing. A cash sweep, a clause that sends surplus cash to lenders first, would apply to cash above US$1.5 billion, and a R$2.35 billion credit line (about US$401 million) would stay in place until December 2031.

None of this is final: the terms “do not constitute a preliminary contract for purposes of any Law and are not binding upon or enforceable against Braskem”, the filing says. Closing needs definitive documents and court approval.

Braskem has asked the recovery court for 20 more business days to file its updated plan, and creditors holding a majority of the claims support the request, the filing says. Citi, by contrast, rates the stock a sell and says minority holders would bear the cost.

The filing names Shine I and Petrobras as main shareholders but gives no amounts for the cash they would inject, and it states neither the conversion price nor the final dilution. The court has not yet ruled on the extra time, so the date of the updated plan, due 20 business days after that ruling, is not confirmed.

Further reading: Braskem Shares Jump on Creditor Deal

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does dilution mean for a Braskem shareholder?

Each existing share becomes a smaller slice of a bigger company, because new shares go to creditors and fresh investors. The price must then reflect that smaller slice.

Is the creditor deal final?

No. The terms are not binding and still need definitive documents and court approval.

Sources Braskem material fact of 23 November 2026, filed on Form 6-K on 24 November 2026 · US Securities and Exchange Commission · Braskem petition to the extrajudicial recovery court · Citi and Bradesco BBI analyst notes of 24 November 2026 · B3 closing data of 19, 23 and 24 November 2026 · Central Bank of Brazil PTAX rate of 24 November 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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