Venezuela has signed the first steps of a deal with a German group to rebuild its failing power system, but no price or timetable has been given.

Venezuela’s lights have been failing for more than a decade, and on Wednesday its government called in Siemens Energy, the German power-equipment maker, to help fix them. Two agreements were signed in Caracas on Nov. 25, 2026, and word of them was out by 6:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. Caracas).

The deals add a new strand to the Venezuela US tensions between Caracas and Washington, because Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who leads Venezuela’s interim government, says eased sanctions made them possible. They also follow a new electricity law meant to lure private and foreign money into a state-run sector.

Key Facts What: Venezuela and Siemens Energy signed two start-up accords to repair the power grid.

Who: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch led the ceremony.

When and where: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in Caracas; exact time not reported.

The numbers: No contract value, financing or deadline has been disclosed.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Rodríguez 4.4% odds of being out by Dec. 31 (8:13 p.m. ET).

File photo: the control room of the Guri hydroelectric plant, not taken in 2026. Photo: Warairarepano&Guaicaipuro / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

VENEZUELA · ENERGY

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This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: US Wants Credible Vote From Venezuela Talks

Venezuela has signed the first steps of a deal with a German group to rebuild its failing power system, but no price or timetable has been given.

Two Accords, Signed in One Ceremony

The first accord covers the electricity that powers oil operations. Héctor Andrés Obregón, president of the state oil company PDVSA, signed it with Christian Bruch, Siemens Energy’s president and global chief executive.

The second covers repair and maintenance of the national grid. Rolando Alcalá, the electric energy minister, signed it with Bruch, according to the state news agency AVN, which carried the government’s account.

Rodríguez led the ceremony, with Paula Henao, the hydrocarbons minister, and Juan Fernández, head of the state utility Corpoelec, among those present. Venezuelan officials describe both as the start of strategic alliances, built on technical support and technological modernisation.

Why Sanctions Sit at the Centre

“In Siemens’ case we could not get access because of sanctions, and today we are making it possible,” Rodríguez said at the signing, in a translation of her Spanish. She said the restrictions had blocked parts and equipment for more than a decade and were eased this year.

She added that much of the country’s thermoelectric fleet, its gas- and fuel-burning power stations, relies on Siemens equipment, and that work would start immediately. Rodríguez also said the effort began two years ago and credited diplomatic relations with Germany and other European countries.

She called grid recovery decisive for the government’s Venezuela Renace economic plan.

A Grid Law and a Decade of Blackouts

The signing came two weeks after parliament, which the governing chavista movement (supporters of the late president Hugo Chávez) controls, passed a reform of the electricity law on Nov. 10. It lets the state operator, mixed companies and authorised private firms generate power, with private concessions of up to 25 years.

Venezuela has had an electricity crisis for more than a decade, and blackouts have grown worse over the past year, sparking protests in several states. The opposition and experts blame corruption and poor maintenance, while the government points to sanctions, weather and alleged sabotage.

Chávez nationalised the sector in 2007. For the wider backdrop, see our Venezuela geopolitics explainer.

What Prediction Markets Say

No market covers the Siemens deal itself. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance of Rodríguez being out as Venezuela’s leader by Dec. 31 at 4.4%, with US$663,618 traded at 8:13 p.m. ET on Nov. 25.

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It is a bet on her political future, not on the grid deal.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

A German industrial group is returning to Venezuela’s energy sector, and the Venezuelan government says sanctions relief allowed it. Reliable oil-field power would be the likeliest winner if the work is delivered, because the first accord targets the electricity that PDVSA’s fields depend on.

The risk is delay. With no price, financing or deadline made public, the next signal to watch is whether Siemens Energy or Washington confirms any licence or timetable.

What Is Not Known

No contract values, financing or timelines have been given, and it is unclear whether the start-up records are binding contracts. Siemens Energy’s own statement was not found, and neither side has said which US licences or other measures allow the work.

The exact time of the signing was not reported. We found no reaction yet from the opposition, outside experts, the US government or Germany.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Venezuela and Siemens Energy sign?

Two start-up accords in Caracas on Nov. 25, 2026. One covers electricity for oil operations, the other repair and maintenance of the national grid.

How much are the agreements worth?

No value has been disclosed. No financing terms or deadlines were given either.

Why does Siemens matter to Venezuela’s grid?

Rodríguez said much of the thermoelectric fleet relies on Siemens equipment, and that sanctions had blocked parts for more than a decade.

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Sources: Venezuelan government statements at the Nov. 25, 2026 signing, as carried by state news agency AVN; PDVSA and Corpoelec statements; Venezuelan National Assembly electricity law, Nov. 10, 2026; Polymarket, read Nov. 25, 2026, 8:13 p.m. ET.

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In plain English Siemens Energy is a German company that makes turbines and grid equipment. Venezuela’s electricity has been failing for years, so the government is bringing it back to repair the system, and says US sanctions had kept it out.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →