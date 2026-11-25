Washington wants to end the exemption that has kept Brazilian jets and sugar out of its tariff action. Public comment runs into January, and nothing is final until the hearing process ends.

Business: Brazil

Shares of Embraer, Brazil’s maker of regional and business jets, fell as much as 9.6% in São Paulo on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The drop followed a US proposal to add a 10% tariff on finished aircraft exported from Brazil.

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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who runs the White House trade office, also proposed a new tariff on Brazilian sugar. Both goods are exempt today from a wider US trade action against Brazil, so the plan would end two carve-outs at once.

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Key Facts Who. Jamieson Greer, head of the US Trade Representative’s office, proposed the tariffs on Brazil.

What. A proposed extra 10% tariff on Brazilian jets plus a sugar tariff; comments due 30 December 2026.

Market. Embraer’s shares on São Paulo’s B3 exchange traded about 4.7% lower, near R$102.50 (about US$17.60).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 17:20 GMT.

Washington wants to end the exemption that has kept Brazilian jets and sugar out of its tariff action. Public comment runs into January, and nothing is final until the hearing process ends.

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Around 17:20 GMT, Embraer’s share, listed on São Paulo’s B3 stock exchange as EMBJ3, traded near R$102.50 (about US$17.60 at 5.82 reais per US$). That was about 4.7% below the 24 November close of R$107.50 (about US$18.47).

At its low the stock touched R$97.15 (about US$16.69), which is 9.6% below that close. The session was not over, so we give no closing price.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The wider market moved the other way, with the Ibovespa, B3’s benchmark index, up about 1.2% at roughly 166,000 points. The real also strengthened to about 5.82 per US$, so the fall was not a market-wide move.

File photo: an Aeroméxico Connect Embraer 190 jet on a runway.

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The proposal changes a US action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a law that lets Washington respond to foreign practices it judges unfair to American commerce. The US Trade Representative (USTR) announced it on 25 November 2026 and invited public comment.

The USTR opened the investigation on 15 July 2025. It covers Brazil’s digital trade and electronic payments, preferential tariffs, anti-corruption enforcement, intellectual property, ethanol access and illegal deforestation.

Consultations with Brazil were held on 15 and 16 April 2026. Greer says those talks have not delivered what Washington wants.

In the USTR’s statement of 25 November, Greer said: “After over a year of talking, Brazil has made no meaningful progress toward addressing the harmful trade practices that undercut the competitiveness of American farmers, workers, innovators, and businesses.” He then set out what the new duties are for.

“Imposing an additional, specific tariff on sugar imports from Brazil and an additional 10% tariff on finished aircraft exports from Brazil is intended to help bring Brazil to the table,” he said. He added that the United States remains open to continuing negotiations.

The notice also proposes raising the out-of-quota sugar tariff on a nondiscriminatory basis, meaning it would apply to other countries as well. The aim is to stop other suppliers from backfilling for Brazil.

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The USTR notice gives no estimate of how much extra duty the aircraft tariff would raise. We also did not open the Federal Register notice with the legal text, and worked from the USTR press release.

Embraer, which is listed in São Paulo and on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker EMBJ), reported its third-quarter results on 10 November 2026. Its firm order backlog reached a record US$35.7 billion, up 14% on a year earlier.

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to US$8.4 billion to US$8.6 billion, from US$8.2 billion to US$8.5 billion. It delivered 66 aircraft in the quarter, against 62 a year earlier.

Embraer had not published a response in anything we could find. A company statement would be the first sign of how it reads the proposal.

For US readers, the stake is practical. American airlines and lessors, the firms that own aircraft and rent them out, buy Embraer’s E-Jets, its family of regional airliners, and a tariff on finished aircraft would, if adopted, raise the cost of the jets they order.

Investors who hold Embraer’s New York-listed shares, known as an American depositary receipt (a certificate that lets US investors own a foreign company’s stock), face the same news. Embraer is a Brazilian maker of regional and business jets, and that is where the proposal lands.

Under the notice, requests to appear at the hearing and a summary of testimony are due by Monday 7 December 2026. Written comments are due by Wednesday 30 December 2026.

The hearing is set for Thursday 14 January 2027. Until that process ends, the notice shows what Washington proposes, not what it will adopt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Washington proposing for Brazilian aircraft and sugar?

It proposes an extra tariff on finished aircraft exported from Brazil and a specific tariff on Brazilian sugar. Both goods are exempt from the current Section 301 action.

Is the tariff already in force?

No. The USTR has only invited public comment, and the proposal is not final until after the hearing process.

Why could this matter to US buyers of Embraer jets?

If adopted, a tariff on finished aircraft would raise the cost of jets that US airlines and lessors order. How large the cost would be is not stated in the notice.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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