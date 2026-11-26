Foreign direct investment in Brazil slipped in October, and most of the money came from profits that foreign-owned companies kept in the country.

The Central Bank of Brazil headquarters in Brasília, in a 2010 photo. Photo: Banco Central do Brasil (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Foreign firms invested a net US$9.1 billion in Brazil in October, down from US$11.3 billion in September, the central bank said on Thursday 26 November 2026. About two thirds of it was reinvested profit from firms already in Brazil, which matters to US investors judging the Brazilian real and Brazilian assets.

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Mix. US$6.1 billion of it was reinvested profit; new equity capital was US$3.0 billion.

Trend. The 12-month total fell slightly to US$87.5 billion from US$88.3 billion in September.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices no change in Brazil’s December rate decision at 90%.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Foreign direct investment in Brazil slipped in October, and most of the money came from profits that foreign-owned companies kept in the country.

Foreign direct investment means money that foreign companies put into businesses they own or control in Brazil. The central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, published the figure in its external sector statistics press note on 26 November 2026.

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The same month a year earlier brought US$9.9 billion, so October 2026 was lower on the year as well as on the month. Equity participation, meaning stakes in Brazilian companies, brought in US$9.0 billion, the central bank said.

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File photo: the towers of the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília.

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Equity came in two parts: US$3.0 billion of new equity capital and US$6.1 billion of reinvested earnings, profits that foreign-owned companies kept in Brazil. Intercompany operations, which are transactions between a foreign parent and its Brazilian unit, added a net US$0.1 billion, and rounding makes the parts slightly exceed the total.

Most of the month’s inflow was therefore profit kept at home by firms already operating in Brazil, not fresh money from abroad. Dividends that foreign owners take out instead show up as payments abroad in the country’s balance with the world.

Over the 12 months to October, direct investment totalled US$87.5 billion, equal to 3.37% of gross domestic product (GDP), the size of the economy, the central bank said. The 12-month total was US$88.3 billion, or 3.43% of GDP, in September.

A year earlier the 12-month total was US$88.2 billion, but it equalled a larger share of the economy at 3.98% of GDP. The total has therefore held roughly steady in dollars while shrinking as a share of the economy.

Portfolio investment, meaning purchases of stocks and bonds traded in Brazil, recorded a net inflow of US$7.9 billion in October, the central bank said. That included US$1.8 billion in shares and funds and US$6.0 billion in bonds, after a net outflow of US$2.1 billion in September.

Over 12 months, net portfolio inflow stands at US$9.7 billion. Portfolio money swung from outflow to inflow within a month, which shows how quickly that part of the flow can change.

The 12-month current account deficit, the gap between what Brazil earns from the world and what it pays, was US$60.6 billion, or 2.34% of GDP, in October. It was US$75.2 billion, or 3.39% of GDP, a year earlier, and the direct investment inflow over the same 12 months was larger than that deficit.

Brazil ran a trade surplus of US$8.5 billion in October, with exports of US$37.9 billion, up 19.7% on a year earlier. Net profit and dividend payments abroad reached US$6.5 billion, up 43.5% on a year earlier.

International reserves, the central bank’s stock of foreign currency and other assets, stood at US$365.0 billion at the end of October, up US$2.2 billion from September. That followed a fall of US$9.8 billion in September.

Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% a year at its 3-4 November 2026 meeting. Its minutes say “O Copom decidiu manter a taxa Selic em 13,75% a.a.” and call the hold compatible with bringing inflation to around the target.

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, priced no change in Brazil’s December rate decision at 90.0% at 9:37 a.m. ET on 26 November 2026. It put a 0.25-point cut at 4.6%, with US$172,970 traded in total, and these prices are bets, not polls.

The next Copom decision is due on 9 December 2026, at the end of its 8-9 December meeting. Readers can compare this month with our report on September’s foreign investment and follow the run-up in our Brazil coverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is foreign direct investment?

It is money foreign companies put into firms they own or control in another country. It differs from buying shares or bonds, which investors can sell quickly.

Why does reinvested profit matter?

It shows that existing foreign owners chose to keep profits in Brazil. It is not fresh money from abroad, so new capital was a smaller part of the month’s total.

Is Brazil’s external position under strain?

Direct investment over 12 months was larger than the current account deficit. That gives the country a cushion, though monthly flows move around.

Sources Banco Central do Brasil, Nota para a Imprensa, Estatísticas do setor externo, 26 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, series 22885 (direct investment in the country); Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes of the 3-4 November 2026 meeting; Polymarket market data, 26 November 2026, 9:37 a.m. ET.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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