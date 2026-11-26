De Cos Favoured to Run Europe’s Central Bank
Spain's candidate is the reported favourite, but the Netherlands has not given way. The decision belongs to EU leaders, and the outcome of their summit is not yet known.
Markets: Europe
Spain’s Pablo Hernández de Cos, a former Bank of Spain governor, is reportedly the favourite to run the European Central Bank (ECB), the euro’s rate-setter. EU leaders are due to discuss the job at a summit in Brussels on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November 2026.
The ECB sets interest rates for the 21 countries that use the euro, and euro-area inflation was double its 2% target in October. That matters in the United States: the euro, one of the world’s two biggest currencies, stood at about US$1.0975 on 26 November (market-data provider RT).
Key Facts
- Who. Pablo Hernández de Cos (Spain), reportedly backed by Germany and France; Klaas Knot (Netherlands).
- What. Race to succeed Christine Lagarde, who steps down on 7 February 2027.
- Next. EU leaders meet in Brussels on 26 and 27 November; the aim is a year-end decision.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: De Cos 96.6%, Knot 3.4%, as of 26 November, 6:05 a.m. ET.
- As of. 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.
Spain’s candidate is the reported favourite, but the Netherlands has not given way. The decision belongs to EU leaders, and the outcome of their summit is not yet known.
Christine Lagarde, the ECB’s president, announced on Thursday 29 October 2026 that she will step down on 7 February 2027, months before her eight-year term ends. The record we hold gives no reason for the early exit.
Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who chairs the Eurogroup (the monthly meeting of euro-area finance ministers), asked governments for nominations by Friday 6 November and received two, from Spain and the Netherlands. On 9 November he said the finance ministers want the question settled by the end of the year, ahead of a decision by EU leaders.
Hernández de Cos, Bank of Spain governor from 2018 to June 2024, has run the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central banks’ bank in Basel, since 1 July 2025. That follows the BIS announcement of his appointment, while his Dutch rival Klaas Knot is a former chief of the Dutch central bank.
In Eurostat’s flash estimate of 4 November, the EU’s statistics office put euro-area inflation at 4.0% for October, up from 3.8% in September. Energy prices were up 20.8% on the year, against 18.9% in September.
On Monday 9 November, Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo presented Hernández de Cos as Spain’s candidate. Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen called Knot an “excellent candidate” the same day.
Ireland holds the rotating EU presidency, and its Finance Minister Simon Harris said on 9 November that the vacancy should be filled quickly but with the right person. The Netherlands has not given way, and Knot has not withdrawn.
Spanish and French press reports between 13 and 20 November say Germany and France lean towards Hernández de Cos, as a regional business report also notes. The same reports describe a package under which Germany would name Markus Brunnermeier, a German economist, to replace Philip Lane, the ECB’s chief economist, on 1 June 2027.
France would reportedly name Laurence Boone, a former chief economist of the OECD (an international economic policy body), to replace Isabel Schnabel, an ECB executive board member, in market operations. The package is reported, and no final appointment has been made.
The leaders of EU governments appoint the president on a recommendation of the euro-area finance ministers, and several top ECB posts are being replaced at once. Pierrakakis said it makes sense to treat the posts together at the leaders’ level.
Reports also say the winner needs the support of 16 of the 21 euro-area countries that together hold at least 65% of the euro-area population. The same reports expect that no vote will be needed.
Dutch press reports of Wednesday 25 November say the Netherlands blocked, at a preparatory meeting, a step that would have treated the appointment as a formality. The question therefore goes to the leaders on Thursday.
The outcome of the summit is not known at the time of writing, and the record is silent on what either candidate would do with interest rates. Higher energy costs feed into euro-area prices, and the ECB’s response moves the euro against the dollar, a tension we looked at in the ECB’s rate dilemma earlier this year.
Eurostat’s next inflation release is due on Tuesday 1 December 2026, and Lagarde leaves office on Sunday 7 February 2027. Pierrakakis’s year-end ambition would settle the choice before she goes.
What Prediction Markets Say
On 26 November at about 6:05 a.m. ET (11:05 GMT), Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, priced Hernández de Cos at 96.6% and Knot at 3.4% in its “Next ECB President?” market. About US$23,507 had been traded.
These prices are bets, not polls, and they can move quickly on news from the summit. They show what traders expect, not who holds the votes.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who appoints the next ECB president?
EU government leaders appoint the president on a recommendation of the euro-area finance ministers. The Eurogroup chair hopes the process ends this year.
Why does the ECB matter outside Europe?
It sets interest rates for the euro, one of the world’s two biggest currencies. Its choices affect borrowing costs and exchange rates well beyond Europe.
Is the choice settled?
No. The reports of a package are unconfirmed, and the leaders have not yet announced a decision.
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Sources
Eurogroup president’s statement of 6 November 2026 (Council of the EU) · European Central Bank · Eurostat flash estimate of 4 November 2026 · Bank for International Settlements release of 11 November 2024 · Polymarket market page
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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