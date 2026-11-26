Spain's candidate is the reported favourite, but the Netherlands has not given way. The decision belongs to EU leaders, and the outcome of their summit is not yet known.

Markets: Europe

Spain’s Pablo Hernández de Cos, a former Bank of Spain governor, is reportedly the favourite to run the European Central Bank (ECB), the euro’s rate-setter. EU leaders are due to discuss the job at a summit in Brussels on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November 2026.

The ECB sets interest rates for the 21 countries that use the euro, and euro-area inflation was double its 2% target in October. That matters in the United States: the euro, one of the world’s two biggest currencies, stood at about US$1.0975 on 26 November (market-data provider RT).

Key Facts Who. Pablo Hernández de Cos (Spain), reportedly backed by Germany and France; Klaas Knot (Netherlands).

What. Race to succeed Christine Lagarde, who steps down on 7 February 2027.

Next. EU leaders meet in Brussels on 26 and 27 November; the aim is a year-end decision.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: De Cos 96.6%, Knot 3.4%, as of 26 November, 6:05 a.m. ET.

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Washington aims at Brazil’s jets. Mexico waits” Get the brief

Spain’s candidate is the reported favourite, but the Netherlands has not given way. The decision belongs to EU leaders, and the outcome of their summit is not yet known.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB’s president, announced on Thursday 29 October 2026 that she will step down on 7 February 2027, months before her eight-year term ends. The record we hold gives no reason for the early exit.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who chairs the Eurogroup (the monthly meeting of euro-area finance ministers), asked governments for nominations by Friday 6 November and received two, from Spain and the Netherlands. On 9 November he said the finance ministers want the question settled by the end of the year, ahead of a decision by EU leaders.

Hernández de Cos, Bank of Spain governor from 2018 to June 2024, has run the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central banks’ bank in Basel, since 1 July 2025. That follows the BIS announcement of his appointment, while his Dutch rival Klaas Knot is a former chief of the Dutch central bank.

The Gran Vía in Madrid, the capital of Spain, whose candidate leads the race. File photo, Rio Times library. Photo: Felipe Gabaldón, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In Eurostat’s flash estimate of 4 November, the EU’s statistics office put euro-area inflation at 4.0% for October, up from 3.8% in September. Energy prices were up 20.8% on the year, against 18.9% in September.

On Monday 9 November, Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo presented Hernández de Cos as Spain’s candidate. Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen called Knot an “excellent candidate” the same day.

Ireland holds the rotating EU presidency, and its Finance Minister Simon Harris said on 9 November that the vacancy should be filled quickly but with the right person. The Netherlands has not given way, and Knot has not withdrawn.

Spanish and French press reports between 13 and 20 November say Germany and France lean towards Hernández de Cos, as a regional business report also notes. The same reports describe a package under which Germany would name Markus Brunnermeier, a German economist, to replace Philip Lane, the ECB’s chief economist, on 1 June 2027.

France would reportedly name Laurence Boone, a former chief economist of the OECD (an international economic policy body), to replace Isabel Schnabel, an ECB executive board member, in market operations. The package is reported, and no final appointment has been made.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The leaders of EU governments appoint the president on a recommendation of the euro-area finance ministers, and several top ECB posts are being replaced at once. Pierrakakis said it makes sense to treat the posts together at the leaders’ level.

Reports also say the winner needs the support of 16 of the 21 euro-area countries that together hold at least 65% of the euro-area population. The same reports expect that no vote will be needed.

Dutch press reports of Wednesday 25 November say the Netherlands blocked, at a preparatory meeting, a step that would have treated the appointment as a formality. The question therefore goes to the leaders on Thursday.

The outcome of the summit is not known at the time of writing, and the record is silent on what either candidate would do with interest rates. Higher energy costs feed into euro-area prices, and the ECB’s response moves the euro against the dollar, a tension we looked at in the ECB’s rate dilemma earlier this year.

Eurostat’s next inflation release is due on Tuesday 1 December 2026, and Lagarde leaves office on Sunday 7 February 2027. Pierrakakis’s year-end ambition would settle the choice before she goes.

What Prediction Markets Say On 26 November at about 6:05 a.m. ET (11:05 GMT), Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, priced Hernández de Cos at 96.6% and Knot at 3.4% in its “Next ECB President?” market. About US$23,507 had been traded. These prices are bets, not polls, and they can move quickly on news from the summit. They show what traders expect, not who holds the votes. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who appoints the next ECB president?

EU government leaders appoint the president on a recommendation of the euro-area finance ministers. The Eurogroup chair hopes the process ends this year.

Why does the ECB matter outside Europe?

It sets interest rates for the euro, one of the world’s two biggest currencies. Its choices affect borrowing costs and exchange rates well beyond Europe.

Is the choice settled?

No. The reports of a package are unconfirmed, and the leaders have not yet announced a decision.

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →