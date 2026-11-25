A currency that looked fragile on Monday ended Wednesday on firmer ground. The relief rests on central bank action and talk, not on a signed spending plan.

Markets: Brazil

The dollar lost about 1.5% against the Brazilian real on Wednesday 25 November 2026, closing at about 5.82 reais, its third straight daily fall. Only two days earlier, on Monday 23 November, it had briefly topped 6 reais.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Two forces moved the currency: the central bank put dollars on the market, and the federal government kept talking about more spending cuts. Both matter to anyone holding assets in the Brazil economy, because they bear on how the country pays its bills.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. The dollar fell about 1.5% to 5.82 reais, its third straight daily drop.

Why. The central bank sold US$2 billion; spending-cut talk and a Trabuco rumour also helped.

Prediction markets. Polymarket betting market: Fonteles leads at about 51% for finance minister; Trabuco is not listed.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET.

A currency that looked fragile on Monday ended Wednesday on firmer ground. The relief rests on central bank action and talk, not on a signed spending plan.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Bruno Moretti (Brazil) Email address Follow

The slide did not start on Wednesday. Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won re-election in the runoff on Sunday 25 October 2026, investors have seen fiscal policy, the way the state taxes and spends, as the weak point of his government.

Congress recently approved a fiscal adjustment worth 50 billion reais (about US$8.6 billion) for 2027, and Lula signed it without vetoes. Investors wanted more, and on Tuesday 24 November press reports said Lula had authorised sending Congress a further proposal on mandatory spending, the outlays the law forces the state to pay.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti slowed that talk on Wednesday at a press conference in Brasília, the capital. “There is no PEC; what there is, is continuous discussion of measures,” he said, using the Portuguese acronym for a constitutional amendment proposal (our translation).

Moretti added that there is “no silver bullet, no D-Day”, and that the government has “a menu” of options that must keep the president’s premise of guaranteeing social rights. He said he wants new proposals to go to Congress before the year ends, and that extra measures give “more security” for meeting the primary budget targets (the balance before interest payments).

The central bank acted first, offering dollars in two “line” auctions in mid-morning and selling US$2 billion in one. In a line auction the bank sells dollars now and agrees to buy them back later, which adds dollars to the market for a while and can ease pressure on the exchange rate.

The dollar touched 5.97 reais early, then slid to a low of about 5.80 during the session. It closed at about 5.82, which is 2.2% below its close on Friday 20 November of about 5.95 (RT, a market data provider).

The dollar in Brazilian reais, daily candles to 25 November 2026. Source: RT market data; its close-to-close change is 1.5%.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

In the afternoon the move gathered speed on a rumour. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bradesco, a large Brazilian bank, was named as a possible finance minister after he met Lula at the Alvorada presidential residence on Monday 23 November.

No offer of the job has been confirmed. The rumour is also not the whole story, because the dollar lost ground against other currencies that day, so part of the fall had nothing to do with Brasília.

For a US traveller the move cuts both ways: US$1,000 now buys about 130 fewer reais than on Friday 20 November. For investors, a firmer real raises what Brazilian profits are worth in dollars, which matters to holders of New York-traded shares of oil company Petrobras (PBR), miner Vale (VALE) and bank Itaú Unibanco (ITUB), and of the EWZ fund that tracks Brazilian stocks.

How much of the fall came from the auctions, the Trabuco rumour or the weaker dollar abroad is not known, and we found no word on more auctions. A close back above 6 reais would signal that the relief has faded, while proposals sent to Congress before 31 December, as Moretti wants, would help it last.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, leads with Rafael Fonteles, governor of the state of Piauí, at about 51% to become Brazil’s next finance minister, ahead of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin at 24.0%. Trabuco is not a listed candidate, thin trading of US$21,719 makes the prices shaky, and they are bets, not polls (as of 25 November 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET). Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Lula Won 13 Brazilian States, Flávio 13.

Background: Brazil Minister Faces Senate on New Tax.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the dollar fall against the real?

Dollar sales by the central bank, calmer talk on spending and a weaker dollar abroad all helped. Which mattered most is not clear.

Does Brazil have a new spending-cut amendment?

Not yet, according to the planning minister. The government is still discussing a set of measures.

What does a stronger real mean for visitors?

Each dollar buys fewer reais, so prices in Brazil look a little higher in dollar terms. The effect is small for now.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.