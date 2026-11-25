Brazil’s Real Rallies as Dollar Drops 1.5%
A currency that looked fragile on Monday ended Wednesday on firmer ground. The relief rests on central bank action and talk, not on a signed spending plan.
Markets: Brazil
The dollar lost about 1.5% against the Brazilian real on Wednesday 25 November 2026, closing at about 5.82 reais, its third straight daily fall. Only two days earlier, on Monday 23 November, it had briefly topped 6 reais.
Two forces moved the currency: the central bank put dollars on the market, and the federal government kept talking about more spending cuts. Both matter to anyone holding assets in the Brazil economy, because they bear on how the country pays its bills.
Key Facts
- What. The dollar fell about 1.5% to 5.82 reais, its third straight daily drop.
- Why. The central bank sold US$2 billion; spending-cut talk and a Trabuco rumour also helped.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket betting market: Fonteles leads at about 51% for finance minister; Trabuco is not listed.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 25 November 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET.
A currency that looked fragile on Monday ended Wednesday on firmer ground. The relief rests on central bank action and talk, not on a signed spending plan.
The slide did not start on Wednesday. Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won re-election in the runoff on Sunday 25 October 2026, investors have seen fiscal policy, the way the state taxes and spends, as the weak point of his government.
Congress recently approved a fiscal adjustment worth 50 billion reais (about US$8.6 billion) for 2027, and Lula signed it without vetoes. Investors wanted more, and on Tuesday 24 November press reports said Lula had authorised sending Congress a further proposal on mandatory spending, the outlays the law forces the state to pay.
Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti slowed that talk on Wednesday at a press conference in Brasília, the capital. “There is no PEC; what there is, is continuous discussion of measures,” he said, using the Portuguese acronym for a constitutional amendment proposal (our translation).
Moretti added that there is “no silver bullet, no D-Day”, and that the government has “a menu” of options that must keep the president’s premise of guaranteeing social rights. He said he wants new proposals to go to Congress before the year ends, and that extra measures give “more security” for meeting the primary budget targets (the balance before interest payments).
The central bank acted first, offering dollars in two “line” auctions in mid-morning and selling US$2 billion in one. In a line auction the bank sells dollars now and agrees to buy them back later, which adds dollars to the market for a while and can ease pressure on the exchange rate.
The dollar touched 5.97 reais early, then slid to a low of about 5.80 during the session. It closed at about 5.82, which is 2.2% below its close on Friday 20 November of about 5.95 (RT, a market data provider).
In the afternoon the move gathered speed on a rumour. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bradesco, a large Brazilian bank, was named as a possible finance minister after he met Lula at the Alvorada presidential residence on Monday 23 November.
No offer of the job has been confirmed. The rumour is also not the whole story, because the dollar lost ground against other currencies that day, so part of the fall had nothing to do with Brasília.
For a US traveller the move cuts both ways: US$1,000 now buys about 130 fewer reais than on Friday 20 November. For investors, a firmer real raises what Brazilian profits are worth in dollars, which matters to holders of New York-traded shares of oil company Petrobras (PBR), miner Vale (VALE) and bank Itaú Unibanco (ITUB), and of the EWZ fund that tracks Brazilian stocks.
How much of the fall came from the auctions, the Trabuco rumour or the weaker dollar abroad is not known, and we found no word on more auctions. A close back above 6 reais would signal that the relief has faded, while proposals sent to Congress before 31 December, as Moretti wants, would help it last.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, leads with Rafael Fonteles, governor of the state of Piauí, at about 51% to become Brazil’s next finance minister, ahead of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin at 24.0%. Trabuco is not a listed candidate, thin trading of US$21,719 makes the prices shaky, and they are bets, not polls (as of 25 November 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET).
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Background: Lula Won 13 Brazilian States, Flávio 13.
Background: Brazil Minister Faces Senate on New Tax.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the dollar fall against the real?
Dollar sales by the central bank, calmer talk on spending and a weaker dollar abroad all helped. Which mattered most is not clear.
Does Brazil have a new spending-cut amendment?
Not yet, according to the planning minister. The government is still discussing a set of measures.
What does a stronger real mean for visitors?
Each dollar buys fewer reais, so prices in Brazil look a little higher in dollar terms. The effect is small for now.
Sources
Banco Central do Brasil · Ministry of Planning and Budget · RT market data · Polymarket
Connected Coverage
Brazil news · Bradesco Chairman Floated for Finance Chief · Dollar Falls 1.3% Against the Real After Brazil’s Fiscal Vote
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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