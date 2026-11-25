A banker who once turned down the same job is back in the frame. Lula has not said whom he will choose.

File photo, 2009. The Palácio da Alvorada, the president's official residence, stands on the shore of Lake Paranoá in Brasília. (Photo: Cayambe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest private banks, has emerged as a candidate for the country’s finance ministry. He met President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Palácio da Alvorada, the presidential residence in Brasília, on Monday 23 November 2026, outside the president’s official agenda.

Lula was re-elected in October 2026, and his next term starts on 1 January 2027. The finance minister answers for the budget and the public debt, so investors watch the choice closely.

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Key Facts Who. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of Bradesco, a large Brazilian private bank, and President Lula.

What. Trabuco met Lula at the Alvorada presidential residence on Monday 23 November 2026, off the official agenda.

Market. The dollar fell 1.6% to 5.81 reais and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 1.2%.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 17:15 GMT.

A banker who once turned down the same job is back in the frame. Lula has not said whom he will choose.

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Trabuco’s name is one of several now being floated, and none has been confirmed. Reports in Brazil say Lula wants to fill the finance and public security posts by the first week of December, but the Presidency has not announced a date.

Around 23 and 24 November Trabuco also became chairman of the Superior Council of Movimento Brasil Competitivo, a business group that campaigns to cut the “Brazil cost” of doing business. He replaced the industrialist Jorge Gerdau Johannpeter, who led the council until now.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The other names in play are Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, current finance minister Dario Durigan and planning minister Bruno Moretti. Durigan took over the ministry from Fernando Haddad, who left the post earlier this year.

File photo: a Bradesco bank branch in São Paulo.

Trabuco has been in this position before. In 2014 President Dilma Rousseff, then president, invited him to be finance minister after her re-election, but he declined and the economist Joaquim Levy took the job.

Moretti, the planning minister, addressed the speculation on Wednesday 25 November 2026. He said Lula will announce his choices “in his own time”.

That answer names no candidate and gives no timetable. It leaves the field open for each of the men on the list.

By 17:15 GMT the Ibovespa was up 1.2% at about 166,000 points, and the dollar stood at 5.81 reais, down 1.6% on the day. We cannot say how much of that move reflects the Trabuco news.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,876.15

+0.48% L 164,042 day range H 166,751 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.43% EUR / BRL 6.39 -1.05% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.21 -1.30% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.73% AZZA3 Mining +3.67% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +2.90% ENEV3 Financials +2.72% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Energy +2.21% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +0.75% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -0.75% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -0.93% ABEV3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,876.15

+0.48%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,301.41

-0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,277.83

-0.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,876.15 +0.48% +6.91% 164,089.81 166,751 164,042 — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.43% +8.00% 5.91 5.96 5.80 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.33 +1.92% +28.07% 40.55 41.46 40.41 33,943,500 VALE3 56.97 +3.23% -13.19% 55.19 57.12 54.61 21,671,000 ITUB4 40.11 +0.93% +3.57% 39.74 40.13 39.27 21,594,900 BBDC4 14.09 +3.45% -25.65% 13.62 14.10 13.61 34,653,700 BBAS3 14.67 +3.46% -33.23% 14.18 14.68 14.06 33,917,500 B3SA3 14.61 +3.03% +3.11% 14.18 14.62 14.19 19,446,700 ABEV3 15.95 -0.93% +16.01% 16.10 16.22 15.94 16,683,200 WEGE3 49.81 -0.78% +15.90% 50.20 50.36 48.57 6,504,800 PRIO3 61.09 +2.50% +62.71% 59.60 61.11 59.33 4,465,200 SUZB3 55.72 -0.75% +16.63% 56.14 56.14 55.24 3,874,200 RENT3 29.16 +2.28% -33.00% 28.51 29.21 28.55 4,743,800 AZZA3 14.85 +4.73% -47.88% 14.18 15.07 14.20 3,193,100 CSNA3 3.37 +4.01% -59.57% 3.24 3.38 3.25 22,210,100 GGBR4 26.22 +3.76% +39.39% 25.27 26.22 24.81 11,630,200 ENEV3 27.32 +2.90% +40.70% 26.55 27.35 26.57 12,117,300 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.85

+4.73% CSNA3

3.37

+4.01% GGBR4

26.22

+3.76% BBAS3

14.67

+3.46% BBDC4

14.09

+3.45% VALE3

56.97

+3.23% B3SA3

14.61

+3.03% ENEV3

27.32

+2.90% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.48%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Brazil Panel Backs Prison for Fake Accounts Read →

In his first remarks as chairman of the business group, Trabuco called the government’s fiscal adjustment “a good start”. He also pointed to the weight of the Brazil cost, including the high cost of capital.

For US investors, the finance ministry sets the fiscal path that moves the real, the price of Brazilian government bonds and the value of Brazilian shares. Those include Bradesco’s American depositary receipts (ADRs, New York-traded shares of a foreign company) under the ticker BBD, and the ADRs of oil company Petrobras and miner Vale.

The same path matters for holders of EWZ, the exchange-traded fund that tracks Brazilian stocks. Markets would probably read a finance minister from the banking world as a signal of spending discipline, but that is an interpretation, not a stated policy.

Neither Trabuco nor the Presidency had commented in anything we could find, and we found no word from Bradesco. The meetings and the list of names rest on reports in Brazil, not on an official record.

It is not known whether Trabuco would accept the job, or when Lula will decide. No primary source has said what would happen to his Bradesco chairmanship if he did.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi?

He is the chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest private banks. He is now among the names floated for the finance ministry.

Has Lula chosen a finance minister?

No decision has been announced. Planning minister Bruno Moretti said the president will decide in his own time.

Why do markets care who gets the job?

The finance minister shapes Brazil’s spending path, which feeds into the real, bonds and shares. Investors watch the appointment closely.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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