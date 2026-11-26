A proposed 10% US tariff would hit Embraer's largest customer region, yet its own filings show the last such tariff trimmed one quarter's adjusted operating margin by 0.8 points.

Business: Brazil

Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft maker, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026, according to accounts of its statement, that it is analysing a proposed 10% US tariff on finished aircraft from Brazil, and that no extra tariffs apply to its jets today. The US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House trade office, announced the plan the same day under Section 301, a 1974 trade law that lets Washington act against foreign practices it deems unfair.

The plan matters because clients in North America bought 58.7% of Embraer’s US$7.6 billion in 2025 revenue, according to its annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the American market regulator. American airlines and leasing companies buy its E-Jet family of regional passenger jets, and US investors hold its shares as American depositary receipts (ADRs), certificates traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Key Facts What. A proposed extra 10% US tariff on finished Brazilian aircraft, not yet final.

Exposure. North America bought 58.7% of Embraer’s 2025 revenue.

Next. The public hearing is set for 14 January 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

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A proposed 10% US tariff would hit Embraer’s largest customer region, yet its own filings show the last such tariff trimmed one quarter’s adjusted operating margin by 0.8 points.

The proposal by USTR head Jamieson Greer also covers Brazilian sugar, while aircraft were exempt from the July 2026 action under the same law. In his statement of 25 November, Greer said Brazil has made “no meaningful progress” on the trade practices Washington objects to.

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Brazil’s presidency answered the same day through its communications office, Secom. It called the proposal an attempt at coercion.

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Secom said the aim is to force Brazil to change rules on Pix, its instant-payment system, and on digital trade and preferential agreements. Its note said Brazil will not yield to this kind of threat.

The note recalled the August 2026 understanding between Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump to create a working group on bilateral trade. Secom said Greer had promised terms of reference for that group that were never sent.

Brazil keeps the door open to dialogue, Secom added, but may go to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global trade referee, and adopt reciprocal counter-measures if the tariffs take effect. Embraer, for its part, says it defends the zero-tariff regime for the aerospace industry in place since the 1980s.

What the Last Tariff Cost Embraer

Embraer’s results for the third quarter of 2026, filed with US regulators on Form 6-K on 10 November 2026, show what the earlier US tariff on its jets cost. In the third quarter of 2025 it cost US$15 million in Commercial Aviation (airliners) and US$2 million in Executive Aviation (business jets), and the company recorded no US import tariffs in the third quarter of 2026.

Without tariffs, the adjusted operating margin (earnings before interest and tax, adjusted) in the third quarter of 2025 would have been 9.4% instead of 8.6%. In the third quarter of 2026 it was 10.9%, and Commercial Aviation reached 16.0% against 14.7% excluding tariffs a year earlier.

Demand is strong: Embraer reported a record firm backlog of US$35.7 billion, up 14% on a year earlier. It also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to US$8.4 billion to US$8.6 billion from US$8.2 billion to US$8.5 billion.

Third-quarter revenue was US$2,347 million, up 17%, with 66 aircraft delivered. In 2025, Europe took 24.3% of revenue and Brazil 8.3%, while Commercial Aviation made up 31.3%, Executive Aviation 29.1%, Services & Support 25.4% and Defense & Security 13.0%.

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File photo: an Embraer 190 of Aeroméxico Connect, the regional arm of Mexico’s Aeroméxico, on a runway. Photo: Aeroprints.com / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Shares Fell Far Less in New York

Investors reacted unevenly. On B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, Embraer shares (EMBJ3) closed at R$103.20 (about US$17.73 at R$5.8213 per US$) on 25 November, down 4.0% after a low 9.6% below the previous close.

In New York, where the shares trade as NYSE: EMBJ, they fell only 1.5%, from US$18.08 on 24 November to US$17.81 on 25 November. The session is covered in a separate report on the share fall.

The notice gives no estimate of how much Embraer revenue the tariff would touch. Embraer has not said who would pay the extra 10%, the airline customer or the manufacturer, or how it would respond.

The proposal is not final. Hearing requests are due on Monday 7 December 2026, written comments on Wednesday 30 December 2026, and the hearing is set for Thursday 14 January 2027.

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$65.61 200-day average $52.79 What Embraer does. Embraer S.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems worldwide. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets. Its Defense & Security segment develops and produces military aircraft and…

Frequently Asked Questions

Who would pay the proposed tariff?

That is not yet known, because Embraer has not said whether airline customers or the company would bear it. The proposal is also not final.

Does the tariff apply to Embraer now?

No, Embraer says no additional tariffs currently apply to its products sold to the US. The proposal is still open for public comment.

What could Brazil do in response?

Brazil’s presidency says it keeps the door open to dialogue. It also says it may go to the WTO and adopt reciprocity measures if the tariffs take effect.

Sources USTR Section 301 proposal notice and statement by Jamieson Greer, 25 November 2026; Embraer statement, 25 November 2026; Brazilian presidency communications office (Secom) note, 25 November 2026; Embraer 3Q26 results (Form 6-K), 10 November 2026; Embraer 2025 annual report (Form 20-F, filed with the US SEC); B3 and NYSE closing data, 24 and 25 November 2026.

Connected Coverage US tariff proposal on Brazilian aircraft and sugar · Embraer shares fall · Embraer record backlog

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