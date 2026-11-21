Brazil’s 2027 budget is full, the new promises do not fit, and the watchdog says the fix on offer does not close the gap.

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s independent budget watchdog said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s new spending promises still lack about R$20.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) of room in the 2027 budget. The Instituição Fiscal Independente (IFI), a fiscal monitoring unit attached to the Senate, set out the gap in its monthly fiscal report.

The warning lands as the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, prepares to take up the government’s budget-repair bill, Complementary Bill 299/2026. It asks whether Brasília can pay for a Bolsa Família rise, the cash-transfer scheme for poor families, without breaking its own spending rule.

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Key Facts Who. The Instituição Fiscal Independente (IFI), the Senate’s budget watchdog, assessing President Lula’s government.

Gap. About R$20.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) still needs room after a planned R$20 billion shift.

Next. The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, has yet to vote on the budget-repair bill.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

Brazil’s 2027 budget is full, the new promises do not fit, and the watchdog says the fix on offer does not close the gap.

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The problem starts with how Brazil limits its own spending. Under the fiscal framework of 2023, the government cannot exceed a ceiling on federal spending, and the IFI says the 2027 budget bill reached Congress with that ceiling already fully used.

Promises followed. A decree of 17 September 2026 raised Bolsa Família payments by 15.04%, a cost the IFI puts at R$22.7 billion (US$3.9 billion) next year, and in total it counts R$40.1 billion (US$6.8 billion) of new spending plus R$6.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) of lost revenue.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: Brazil's National Congress, home of the Senate, in Brasília.

The rest of the spending includes Desenrola 3.0, a household debt-relief scheme (R$5 billion), a wider Pé-de-Meia payment to keep teenagers in school (R$5 billion), a university version (R$4.6 billion, a campaign-period estimate), weight-loss drugs in public health care (R$1.5 billion) and Pix MEI, a scheme for micro-entrepreneurs (R$1.3 billion). The lost revenue is R$5.3 billion (US$0.9 billion) from the planned end of online betting, which the budget had counted on, and R$1.1 billion from forgiving tax debts of individual micro-entrepreneurs.

The Planning Ministry said in a note on Monday 19 October that it would ask Congress to amend the budget and move about R$20 billion (US$3.4 billion) between items without lifting the ceiling. It did not say which items would be cut, and the IFI says that even if the move goes ahead, about R$20.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) still needs room.

The government’s main answer is Complementary Bill 299/2026, which the Senate approved on Wednesday 18 November after a first vote of 45 to 31 on 12 November. The IFI puts its effect on the 2027 balance at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.7 billion to US$9.5 billion), but about 70% comes from revenue and only R$19.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) looks lasting.

Most of that money helps the budget deficit target rather than the ceiling. The parts that do open room under the ceiling, delays and caps on some mandatory payments, are worth up to R$7.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) by the IFI’s sum, or about R$11 billion (US$1.9 billion) by the government’s.

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.70% +10.86% 5.95 5.91 5.91 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.67 -1.16% +30.01% 43.17 43.60 42.41 39,230,200 VALE3 58.48 -0.88% -9.96% 59.00 59.70 58.25 23,308,200 ITUB4 40.07 -0.30% +3.57% 40.19 40.41 39.69 30,751,700 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.83% 14.08 14.19 13.77 59,937,800 BBAS3 14.30 +1.27% -33.73% 14.12 14.50 14.02 65,957,800 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +3.10% 14.30 14.47 14.17 73,043,000 ABEV3 16.08 +0.06% +19.91% 16.07 16.08 15.85 32,924,600 WEGE3 51.13 -0.49% +17.14% 51.38 52.51 50.47 10,442,000 PRIO3 60.20 -2.70% +52.75% 61.87 62.29 59.59 9,761,900 SUZB3 55.32 -0.50% +14.46% 55.60 55.67 54.03 8,250,200 RENT3 28.86 -2.00% -32.49% 29.45 30.02 28.86 13,812,400 AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% -50.79% 15.78 16.09 14.62 4,647,600 CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% -57.71% 3.65 3.70 3.43 27,646,500 GGBR4 25.86 +1.06% +39.86% 25.59 26.19 25.47 12,833,300 ENEV3 26.22 +0.34% +37.93% 26.13 26.46 25.96 7,640,700 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.63

-7.29% CSNA3

3.43

-6.03% PRIO3

60.20

-2.70% RENT3

28.86

-2.00% BBDC4

13.83

-1.78% BBAS3

14.30

+1.27% PETR4

42.67

-1.16% GGBR4

25.86

+1.06% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 São Paulo Daily Brief Read →

If the gap lands on discretionary spending that is neither required by law nor earmarked, that pool would shrink from about R$138 billion (US$23.4 billion) to roughly R$118 billion (US$20.0 billion). If every new real were offset there, it would fall to about R$98 billion (US$16.6 billion), below the R$103.5 billion (US$17.6 billion) the IFI says ministries need to keep running.

The IFI also warns that much of the bill’s gain is conditional. Between R$25.6 billion and R$36.6 billion (US$4.3 billion to US$6.2 billion) depends on conditions being met, against R$19.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) that does not.

The IFI sees the larger danger in revenue. If Congress does not convert provisional measure 1,399/2026, which creates the Selective Tax on harmful goods, into law by 31 December, the budget loses R$46.8 billion (US$7.9 billion) in 2027.

For foreign investors the channel runs through interest rates and the currency. The central bank’s benchmark Selic rate is 13.75%, and the IFI notes that the central bank’s weekly market survey of 13 November put 2027 inflation at 5.00%, up from 4.32% four weeks earlier and above the 4.5% top of the target range.

The IFI notes that the real has lost significant value, with the dollar around R$5.80, and the central bank’s reference rate, called PTAX, stood at R$5.8889 on 19 November. A weaker real trims dollar returns on real-denominated bonds and Brazilian shares, and the IFI expects Lula and his future finance and planning ministers to present a credible plan in December.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IFI?

A budget-monitoring body attached to the Senate that publishes independent forecasts and warnings. It cannot change the budget itself.

Does the gap mean Brazil will break its spending rule?

Not automatically. It means other lines would have to shrink during the year, and Congress still has to vote on both the bill and the budget.

Why does this matter to US investors?

Doubts about the budget tend to push up interest rates and weaken the real. That changes what Brazilian bonds and shares return to a dollar-based holder.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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