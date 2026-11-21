Landslide Dams River Near Ecuador’s Alausí
The river is draining and nobody is reported hurt, but the SNGR says the ground is unstable and monitoring continues.
Landslide: Ecuador
A hillside collapsed above the river at Alausí, a town in the Andes, in Ecuador’s Chimborazo province on the afternoon of Wednesday 18 November 2026, and the debris partly dammed the water. Ecuador’s national risk-management agency, the SNGR, calls it a “partial damming” and says the trapped water is draining on its own.
No injuries, deaths or damaged homes have been reported, and traffic on the Alausí–Pueblo Viejo road, a local road along the river, is restricted as a precaution as of Friday 20 November. The slide sits about two kilometres from the March 2023 Alausí landslide, which killed more than 60 people.
Key Facts
- Who. The SNGR, with Alausí’s local emergency committee and the town council.
- What. A landslide blocked 60 to 66 metres of the river, behind a barrier 6 to 8 metres high.
- Where. La Primavera sector, Alausí canton (county), Chimborazo province, in the Ecuadorian Andes.
- Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 21 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.
The river is draining and nobody is reported hurt, but the SNGR says the ground is unstable and monitoring continues.
The slope gave way in La Primavera, a sector on the lower part of the Alausí–Pueblo Viejo road, according to the SNGR. Earth and rock ran about 500 metres down to the river and blocked between 60 and 66 metres of it, building a barrier 6 to 8 metres high.
The SNGR declared a national red alert for El Niño, the Pacific warming that brings heavy rain to Ecuador, on 29 August 2026. The agency has given no alert colour or level for this slide, however, and the forecast for Alausí has not been published.
The SNGR activated the cantonal emergency committee, known as the COE, at 19:30 on Wednesday 18 November. It set up a unified command post on Thursday 19 November, and technicians with the fire brigades of Riobamba, the provincial capital, and Alausí made inspections and drone flights over the site.
A unified command post is a single coordination point where the agencies involved share information and decisions. The SNGR has not said how many staff are working at the site, or how long the post will stay open.
The agency said the dammed water began to drain “naturally and progressively” and that the level fell gradually, which lowers the risk of a sudden surge downstream. It identified no houses near the slide area, but it said that unstable ground means monitoring continues.
A partly blocked river is worth watching because water held back by loose earth can break through if the flow rises. For that reason the SNGR said that, should the river swell, it would alert the authorities of Huigra and Sibambe, two towns downstream, at once through the local political offices.
Alausí’s fire brigade keeps watching the river and will alert the authorities to any change. The SNGR has not said how long that watch will last.
Residents downstream are asked to follow official guidance, keep away from the river and not cross the affected area. The road restriction is a precaution, and no reopening date has been given.
The municipality and the Chimborazo prefecture, the provincial government, will clear the debris with machinery once conditions are safe. In the meantime, municipal staff are removing debris by hand to stop the dam from growing.
The municipality, together with Ecuador’s Environment Ministry, will also review the installations and irrigation permits in the area. It has not said when that review will finish.
Alausí carries a heavy memory, since the 2023 slide so close by killed more than 60 people. The SNGR has not linked the two events, and no cause for this slide has been announced.
The authorities have not said whether more rain will raise the river, when the road will reopen or whether the barrier will be removed. No next step has been announced.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does a partly blocked river mean?
It means the landslide debris blocks part of the river, so water backs up behind it. The SNGR says the trapped water is draining naturally and progressively.
Is anyone in danger?
No injuries, deaths or damaged homes have been reported, and no houses were identified near the slide. Residents downstream are asked to keep away from the river and follow official guidance.
When will the road reopen?
The authorities have not said. They will clear the debris with machinery once conditions are safe.
Related coverage: Ecuador Red Alert Warns of El Niño Storms · Ecuador Rain Floods Hit Three Provinces · Ecuador news
Sources: Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR, Ecuador’s national risk-management agency) · COE Cantonal de Alausí (the local emergency committee) · Municipio de Alausí · Prefectura de Chimborazo
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