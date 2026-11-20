Bitcoin slid to its lowest price since early July as US funds sold and leveraged bets were forced shut. The 2026 low now sits just below.

File photo: a Bitcoin coin on moss. Photo: Edwin.images, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

BREAKING

Bitcoin fell below US$60,000 on Friday 20 November 2026 for the first time since early July, as US funds sold and borrowed-money bets were forced shut. At 16:17 GMT it traded at US$59,513, down more than 5% in 24 hours.

Funds that hold bitcoin for American investors have been selling for days. Traders who had borrowed to bet on higher prices were then forced out of their positions.

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Key Facts Price. Lowest since early July, after losing more than US$20,000 in a month.

Low to watch. The 2026 low is US$57,800 on Binance, a crypto exchange, set 1 July.

Trigger. US bitcoin funds lost about US$582 million on Thursday, with forced selling on top.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives a December Federal Reserve rate rise 91.5% (20 Nov, 11:23 a.m. ET).

As of Friday, 20 November 2026, 4:20 p.m. GMT.

Bitcoin slid to its lowest price since early July as US funds sold and leveraged bets were forced shut. The 2026 low now sits just below.

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The slide has a clear starting point. Bitcoin hit its lowest price of 2026 on 1 July, at US$57,800 on the Binance exchange and US$57,718 on Coinbase, a US exchange, according to daily price data.

Bitcoin has lost more than US$20,000 over the past month. It was near US$64,000 on Monday and Tuesday and near US$62,000 on Thursday, and it had already slipped under US$65,000 by 14 November.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Rate expectations are part of the backdrop. The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, held its policy rate at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October by 10 votes to 2, and Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack wanted a quarter-point rise instead.

File photo: a bitcoin cash machine in El Zonte, El Salvador.

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money so prices read as probabilities, gives a quarter-point rise at the 8 and 9 December meeting 91.5%, with US$45.7 million traded. Higher rates make assets that pay no interest, such as bitcoin, less attractive to hold.

Fund selling added to the pressure. On Thursday 19 November, US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which are stock-market funds that hold bitcoin for investors, lost about US$582 million, according to Farside Investors, a fund-flow tracker.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the asset manager’s bitcoin fund, accounted for US$541 million of that, its largest daily outflow on record. The funds have lost money for three days running, more than US$1.1 billion in total.

About US$3.5 billion has left the funds in November, according to Farside Investors. Other trackers count slightly less, so the monthly total is approximate.

Leverage made the fall steeper. More than US$500 million of crypto bets were liquidated in 24 hours, according to the data provider CoinGlass, most of them long bets.

A liquidation happens when an exchange force-closes a trader’s borrowed-money bet after the price moves against it, and a long bet wins if prices rise. The forced selling pushes prices down, which triggers still more liquidations.

The Fear and Greed Index, a sentiment gauge from 0 to 100, reads 12, which it labels extreme fear. Such readings mean investors are selling out of worry, not weighing value.

Today’s low so far is about US$58,770 on Binance and US$58,680 on Coinbase. The 1 July low is about 2.9% below the 16:17 GMT price, which is a distance and not a forecast.

A fall through the July low would put bitcoin at its lowest price of 2026. Whether that happens is unknown, and no single cause of Friday’s drop is confirmed.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 58,993

-4.70% L 58,841 day range H 62,438 -31.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,636 -6.79% Solana 69.22 -5.26% Gold 3,520 -4.50% USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 58,993 -4.70% -31.89% 61,902 62,438 58,841 53,707,595,776 ETH 1,636 -6.79% -42.23% 1,755 1,764 1,623 17,367,543,808 SOL 69.22 -5.26% -48.14% 73.07 73.35 68.08 3,345,631,744 XRP 0.91 -5.42% -54.57% 0.96 0.97 0.90 2,645,038,080 BNB 543.72 -6.19% -37.30% 579.59 581.55 540.29 1,387,328,640 ADA 0.14 -6.73% -67.33% 0.15 0.15 0.14 356,389,440 DOGE 0.05 -6.74% -63.65% 0.06 0.06 0.05 701,825,472 AVAX 6.58 -5.75% -52.38% 6.98 7.01 6.46 219,719,120 LINK 8.46 -5.89% -34.65% 8.99 9.04 8.29 286,998,752 DOT 0.67 -5.94% -73.60% 0.71 0.72 0.66 80,340,024 LTC 40.42 -4.37% -53.74% 42.27 42.37 39.74 278,659,328 BCH 192.21 -6.71% -59.97% 206.03 207.22 189.34 154,927,536 TRX 0.30 -2.72% +7.66% 0.31 0.31 0.30 528,667,808 XLM 0.13 -3.30% -45.82% 0.13 0.13 0.13 175,580,816 HBAR 0.05 -5.08% -62.63% 0.05 0.05 0.05 80,743,968 NEAR 2.85 -10.97% +37.74% 3.21 3.21 2.80 751,376,960 ATOM 1.23 -2.70% -55.28% 1.26 1.27 1.20 23,443,086 AAVE 96.63 -7.75% -41.36% 104.75 104.74 95.94 219,082,176 Largest moves today NEAR

2.85

-10.97% AAVE

96.63

-7.75% ETH

1,636

-6.79% DOGE

0.05

-6.74% ADA

0.14

-6.73% BCH

192.21

-6.71% BNB

543.72

-6.19% DOT

0.67

-5.94% The session read The Bitcoin eased 4.70%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while NEAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Binance Wins US$6.5B Freeze in Abu Dhabi Read →

The flow data show how much money left, but not who sold or why. The wider market fell too, as the list below shows.

Most other large coins fell by more than bitcoin over the same 24 hours. Prices below come from the CoinGecko price tracker at 16:17 GMT.

Bitcoin. US$59,513, -5.7% in 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency Ether. US$1,649.98, -7.1% in 24 hours. The token of the Ethereum network XRP. US$0.917, -5.7% in 24 hours. The token of the XRP Ledger payment network BNB. US$549.71, -6.2% in 24 hours. The token of the Binance exchange’s blockchain Solana. US$68.94, -6.4% in 24 hours. The token of the Solana network Dogecoin. US$0.0541, -7.9% in 24 hours. A coin that began as an internet joke Total. Total crypto market value (price times coins in circulation, summed) is about US$2.06 trillion, down 7.8% in 24 hours. Bitcoin is about 58% of it.

The fall reaches Latin America and Africa too, because bitcoin trades at close to the same dollar price everywhere. CoinGecko lists one coin at R$353,456 in Brazil, 93.7 million pesos in Argentina and 81.1 million naira in Nigeria (about US$59,400 each, 16:20 GMT).

Brazil’s central bank has treated stablecoin transfers, tokens pegged to the dollar, as foreign-exchange operations since rules of 2 February 2026. That makes dollar-linked tokens a regulated foreign-exchange matter for Brazilian users.

The next dated step is the Fed’s meeting on 8 and 9 December 2026. Until then, the 1 July low is the year’s price floor so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Fed matter for bitcoin?

Bitcoin pays no interest, so higher rates make interest-paying assets look better by comparison. Investors may then hold less of it.

Does falling below the July low mean more losses?

Not necessarily. The distance to that low is a marker, and nobody can say where the price goes next.

Why are bitcoin funds selling?

The flow data show money leaving, but the reasons behind each investor’s decision are not known. Rate worries are part of the backdrop.

More from this region: Brazil news on The Rio Times. Earlier: Bitcoin dips below US$65,000 on rate fears; see also the Latin America Power Map.

Sources: Federal Reserve statement, 28 October 2026 and FOMC calendar (https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm); CoinGecko (https://www.coingecko.com); Binance and Coinbase daily price data; Farside Investors spot ETF flow data; CoinGlass liquidation data; Alternative.me Fear and Greed Index; Polymarket (https://polymarket.com/event/fed-decision-in-december-20260729232808632); Banco Central do Brasil resolutions 519 to 521 of 10 November 2025.

In depth Bitcoin and crypto in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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