Klabin and Dexco have each pooled or sold forest assets in recent filings, but neither has said it is buying from or selling eucalyptus to the other.

Companies: Brazil

As of Friday 20 November 2026, neither Klabin, a Brazilian paper, pulp and packaging group, nor Dexco, a Brazilian building-materials group, had confirmed in a stock-exchange filing that they are talking about eucalyptus forests. No notice from either company mentions a sale of forest assets between them, and each has so far dealt with its forests separately.

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Both companies have, however, set out in their own filings how they treat forests as financial assets. Those documents show what such a deal would sit beside, and what neither side has yet said.

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Key Facts Who. Klabin, a Brazilian paper and packaging group, and Dexco, a building-materials group behind Duratex and Deca.

What. Neither has confirmed talks on eucalyptus forests; Klabin’s other venture is in Paraná state.

When. Klabin on 6 November 2026; Dexco on 7 and 20 January 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

Klabin and Dexco have each pooled or sold forest assets in recent filings, but neither has said it is buying from or selling eucalyptus to the other.

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On Friday 6 November 2026, Klabin told the market that it had agreed to form a company with an undisclosed institutional investor, which will bring R$1.2 billion in cash at closing, subject to regulatory approval (about US$218 million at R$5.51 per US$, the rate on 9 November 2026). Klabin will put forest assets on 37,300 hectares in Paraná state, in southern Brazil, into the venture and will control it.

The structure follows one Klabin set out in a notice to the market on Wednesday 22 October 2025, a memorandum of understanding with an institutional investor for a company holding 15,000 hectares of productive land against R$300 million in cash (about US$54 million at the same rate). Klabin said then that the move reinforced its discipline in allocating capital, its drive to cut debt and its return on invested capital.

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Dexco took a similar road on Wednesday 7 January 2026, when its board approved a shareholder agreement with an institutional investor for Jatobá Florestal, an indirect subsidiary that explores and sells forest assets and leases land. The investor will subscribe all new preferred shares for about R$200 million (about US$36 million at the same rate) and hold a minority stake, with closing then subject to definitive documents and conditions.

File photo: Klabin’s Puma Unit in Ortigueira, Paraná, with samples of pulp and wood chips.

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On Tuesday 20 January 2026, Dexco said in a material fact, the formal notice a listed company must issue on price-moving news, that it had signed a contract to sell standing timber, trees still in the ground, covering about 1.2 million cubic metres of forest assets. The buyer was described only as a player in the wood sector, no price was given, and the deal needs clearance from Cade, Brazil’s antitrust authority.

Dexco called the sale part of its deleveraging strategy, meaning a push to cut debt. It said the surplus wood came from higher forest productivity and from acquisitions, and that the sale does not touch the forest dedicated to its wood panels.

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The same notice said part of the extra forest was bought using Dexco’s own land as payment, and that this land stays under Dexco’s ownership and management for the coming years. That separation between trees it can sell and land and panel forest it keeps frames what any further sale could cover.

Dexco, which makes wood panels and bathroom fittings under the Duratex and Deca brands, reported on Wednesday 4 November 2026 a third-quarter net loss of R$142.2 million (about US$26 million), against a profit of R$14.2 million a year earlier. As our report on those results shows, the loss came from one-off charges of R$136.7 million (about US$25 million) that Dexco described as largely non-cash, while sales rose 9.8%.

Klabin has kept lining up funds in the same weeks: on Monday 16 November 2026 it told investors it had signed a loan of up to US$100 million with BBVA, a Spanish bank, calling it part of its continuing debt management, as we reported. Together with the forest venture, which our earlier story described, that shows a company that has used forest assets and a dollar loan in the same month.

Neither company has said how many hectares or cubic metres of eucalyptus could change hands, what the price would be or how a sale would be structured. Klabin has also not named the investor in its 6 November venture, so it is unclear whether that money is linked to any purchase.

Dexco’s 20 January notice gives the strongest counterpoint to a sale of core forest to a rival, since it says that sale leaves its panel forest untouched. Any confirmed deal would have to be disclosed under Resolution 44 of 2021 of the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, on material facts that both Dexco’s notices cite, and none has been published so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

Have Klabin and Dexco confirmed forest talks?

No. As of 20 November 2026 we found no notice to the market from either company confirming negotiations.

What has Dexco said about its forests?

It has said its wood-panel forest is not part of its sales, and that surplus timber sales support its plan to cut debt.

Where would a confirmed deal appear?

It would appear in a notice to the market or material fact filed with Brazil’s securities regulator and on the companies’ investor sites.

Sources Klabin notices to the market of 22 October 2025 and 6 November 2026; Dexco material facts of 7 and 20 January 2026; Klabin notice of 16 November 2026 · Klabin Investor Relations · Dexco Investor Relations · CVM

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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