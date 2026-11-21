We have no confirmed forecast this morning, so the plan leans on museums with a park as the fallback.

The headline is free entry: the Pinacoteca in Luz costs nothing on Saturdays, and Japan House and Sesc Pompeia are always free.

Wall Street had a sharp sell-off on Friday, and the real weakened against the dollar (USD/BRL 5.9488, RT, 20 November close).

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The day in one line: Pinacoteca at opening, lunch at the Mercadão, Paulista in the afternoon.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Saturday, November 21, 2026. Tree-lined walking path in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo. File photo.

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Instrument Level Session USD/BRL 5.9488 +0.24%

Source: market close, 20 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 21 — — SUN 22 — — MON 23 — — TUE 24 — —

Check a live forecast before you leave the flat. São Paulo weather can turn within an hour.

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Carry a light rain layer and an umbrella, and choose indoor stops first. The plan below is built so every outdoor stop has a museum within reach.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Free entry to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo on Saturday 21 November. — Venue/time: Pinacoteca, Luz, 10am-6pm, free Saturday 21 November (normally R$40). — Markets: Friday 20 November closed with a sharp fall in US stocks. — Weekend/outlook: Sunday 22 November, the Mercadão closes at 4pm and Sesc Pompeia is free until 5pm. — The day for: museum-goers, first-timers and anyone who wants a cheap, central day. A free-museum Saturday: start in Luz, finish on Paulista.

03

What to See & Do

SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — LUZ AND CENTRO Start at the Pinacoteca, lunch at the Mercadão Be at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz when it opens at 10am. It is open until 6pm and entry is free today, against R$40 on other days. The nearby Museu da Língua Portuguesa, also in Luz, is open 9am-4:30pm. Check its ticket rules for today before you go. For lunch, walk or ride into Centro to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão). It is open Saturday 6am-6pm and entry is free. Luz is on the Metrô, and a single journey costs R$5.40. Pick the Pinacoteca first, because its rooms are the best wet-weather shelter in the area.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open 5am-midnight every day and entry is free. If the sky is clear, spend the late afternoon there. The park is large, so choose one end and walk rather than trying to cross it all.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS AND VILA MADALENA We did not confirm café or coworking hours for this Saturday, so we are not naming one. Pinheiros and Vila Madalena have the densest choice of cafés. Ask before you unpack a laptop, as many cafés limit laptop use at weekends.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — PAULISTA If you want a polished, indoor afternoon, go to Avenida Paulista. MASP is open 10am-6pm today and costs R$85, with free entry only on Tuesdays. Japan House São Paulo, also on Paulista, is open 10am-7pm at weekends and is free. It is the better pick if you are watching your budget.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. Go early evening while it is still busy with people. Late in the day, Avenida Paulista is the easiest place to stay out.

ALSO ON TODAY Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — 10am-6pm, free today — the best free museum in the centre Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — 9am-4:30pm — good for learning Portuguese in context Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-7pm, free — design and Japanese culture Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — 10am-5pm, free — a converted factory by Lina Bo Bardi Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am-5pm, R$30 — the restored national history museum Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — always open, free — murals and street art

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single Metrô journey costs R$5.40. Luz station serves the Pinacoteca, and Trianon-MASP serves Paulista.

We did not confirm any Metrô, CPTM or ride-app disruption for today. The rodízio plate restriction applies on weekdays, so there are no restricted plates today.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: The Mercadão in Centro is open until 6pm today and entry is free. Eat at the stalls inside and expect to pay more than at a neighbourhood lunch spot.

Dinner: We did not verify dinner bookings for tonight, so we are not naming a restaurant. Vila Madalena and Pinheiros have the widest choice within walking distance of each other.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and a Pix-enabled phone, with a little cash for market stalls. Entry to MASP is R$85, so check the payment options at the door.

Centro and Luz are busy and easy on Saturday daytime, but keep your phone in a front pocket on crowded pavements. After dark, take a ride app rather than walking between stations.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We did not confirm any expat or nomad meetup for today, so we are not naming one. The free museums are a low-pressure place to meet people.

Newcomers usually find groups through the language-exchange and coworking circles in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

We did not confirm any Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos fixture for this weekend, so we are not listing kickoff times. Check the official club and league pages for kickoff times before choosing a bar.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s session ended with a sharp sell-off in US equities. The Nasdaq fell most and the volatility index jumped.

The dollar gained on the Brazilian real, with USD/BRL at 5.9488, up 0.24% (RT, 20 November close). Gold also fell, while the US ten-year yield eased.

Brazil’s stock exchange was shut on Friday for Black Consciousness Day, so there is no Brazilian index close to report.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD SUN 22 — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am-4:30pm. Sesc Pompeia is free until 5pm. The Mercadão closes at 4pm. MON 23 — Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm at R$40. MASP is closed on Mondays. TUE 24 — MASP is free, 10am-8pm. The Pinacoteca is closed on Tuesdays. WED 25 — MASP is open 10am-6pm at R$85. SAT 21 — Pinacoteca first, Mercadão for lunch, Paulista in the afternoon.

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Free Samba and Rap on a Holiday.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in São Paulo today?

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free on Saturdays, open 10am-6pm. Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia and Parque Ibirapuera are free every day they are open.

Is there a rodízio today?

The rodízio plate restriction applies on weekdays, so there are no restricted plates on Saturday. Check the city’s traffic pages if you plan to drive on Monday.

How much is the Metrô?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Luz and Trianon-MASP stations are the easiest for today’s plan.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.