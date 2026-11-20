The bill is meant to keep Brazil’s budget on track. The president’s own side says it cuts too deep, while the right says it taxes too much.

Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, in a file photo. Lawmakers have filed proposals to curb the Supreme Court's powers. Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s left-wing deputies are turning on President Lula’s budget-repair bill just before it reaches the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress. The Federal Senate, the upper house, passed the bill on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and Lula’s pro-government WhatsApp channel has lost more than a million members since its peak.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Left-wing allies, led by PSOL (the Socialism and Liberty Party), oppose Lula’s fiscal bill.

What. Bill 299/2026 aims to save US$7.6 billion to US$9.5 billion in 2027.

When. The Chamber is expected to take it up next week.

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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The bill is meant to keep Brazil’s budget on track. The president’s own side says it cuts too deep, while the right says it taxes too much.

The text cleared the Senate’s earlier vote on Thursday 12 November, by 45 votes to 31. The final vote was then delayed 24 hours for lack of consensus and a risk of defeat for the government.

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The bill, PLP 299/2026 (a complementary bill, a kind of law that needs an absolute majority), is estimated to save R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion in 2027 (about US$7.6 billion to US$9.5 billion), counting both higher revenue and spending control. The figure is measured in the primary balance, which is revenue minus spending before debt interest, and every conversion here uses R$5.93 per US$, the market close of Thursday 19 November 2026.

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The bill lets the government make extra spending freezes to reach its fiscal target. From next year it would cut the cap on real spending growth above inflation from 2.5% to 2% in years when containment measures are used.

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It also trims tax benefits and delays part of the transfers to states under the Kandir Law, which compensates them for export-tax exemptions and has applied since 1996. The text also sets rules on pay above the civil-service ceiling, which Congress must still regulate.

A senator speaks from the rostrum of the Federal Senate plenary in Brasília, in a file photo. Photo: Waldemir Barreto / Agência Senado

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On the Senate floor, Senator Eduardo Braga of the centrist MDB party, the rapporteur who wrote the committee report, proposed raising the Kandir transfers to R$2 billion (about US$337 million) a year, from the R$1 billion (about US$169 million) in the government’s text. The deal let the opposition withdraw one of its amendments.

Braga argued that the plan balances spending cuts with higher revenue so that programmes for the poor survive. The Senate then rejected three amendments that would have changed the content.

On the left, the resistance now moves to the Chamber. Sâmia Bomfim, a São Paulo deputy for PSOL, criticised the speed of the process and says she will vote against, while PSOL deputy Jones Manoel, elected for the 2027 term, called for rejecting the whole package and repealing the fiscal framework, the spending rule adopted in 2023.

Erika Hilton, another PSOL deputy, accused financial markets of trying to impose on the government the agenda of Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula’s opponent in the 25 October runoff. She said: “Fiscal responsibility is important, but that is not a valid argument to scrap people’s lives.”

Lindbergh Farias of Lula’s Workers’ Party, a Rio de Janeiro deputy, warned that fiscal restraint plus high interest rates could lead to recession. Jandira Feghali of the Communist Party of Brazil said the PT-PCdoB-PV federation, an alliance of three left-wing parties, will table amendments to stop cuts and tax high earners more.

The right attacks the bill from the opposite direction, accusing the government of raising the tax burden. The opposition also says the plan shifts costs to states and cities.

Lula’s WhatsApp channel “Exército do Lula” (Lula’s Army), created by federal deputy André Janones of the small Rede party, peaked above 10 million members during the campaign. It has since lost more than a million, and now stands at roughly 9.7 million.

Supporters have used a scissors emoji on the channel’s posts to protest the cuts. Janones blames organised left-wing militants for the exodus.

Lula won the 25 October runoff by about 4.4 million votes, so the revolt comes from allies and not from a lost mandate. The investor question is whether the Chamber keeps the savings intact, and the dollar is already pricing the doubt, as the 19 November close was its highest since April 2025.

How many left-wing deputies will vote no is not known. Whether the Chamber will change the text is also open.

Speaker Hugo Motta of the Republicans party is on an official trip to Argentina, so the Chamber is expected to take up the bill next week. Before leaving he had promised to schedule it immediately once it reaches the floor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Lula’s own side oppose the bill?

Left-wing deputies say the cuts and tax changes hurt ordinary people, and some want the fiscal framework scrapped. They also object to the speed of the process.

What happens to the bill next?

The Chamber of Deputies must vote on it after the Senate’s approval. Its timing depends on the speaker’s agenda.

Why do investors care about the vote?

The bill is the government’s main route to its fiscal target. The size of the savings depends on the text staying intact.

Sources Federal Senate, PLP 299/2026; Chamber of Deputies; deputies’ public statements; WhatsApp channel membership counts; central bank and market close.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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