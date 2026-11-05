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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Brazil

Brazil Denies Pulling Cup Semifinal Referees

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Fans leaving Nubank Parque, the Palmeiras stadium in São Paulo, at night
Fans outside Nubank Parque in São Paulo, where Palmeiras beat Vasco 1-0 in the first leg. File photo. Photo: Leonef, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. Lisbon, 4:30 a.m. Brasília) · Source: Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) official note and match schedule, club statements

Key Facts

  • Who: Brazil’s football confederation (CBF) says referee Anderson Daronco and video referee Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira were not removed.
  • What: The CBF note, issued Wednesday, Nov. 4, contradicts reports of a suspension after the Palmeiras-Vasco cup semifinal.
  • Next: Vasco host Palmeiras in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET; Palmeiras lead 1-0.
  • Also: Atlético Mineiro host Grêmio on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 4:00 p.m. ET; Grêmio lead 2-0.

The CBF Says Nobody Was Pulled

A referee row has gripped Brazil’s cup semifinal, and the sport’s national body now says the story was wrong. The Copa do Brasil semifinals, Brazil’s national knockout cup, were shadowed on Wednesday, Nov. 4 by a short CBF note. It said referee Anderson Daronco and video assistant referee (VAR) Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira “were not removed by the CBF.”

The note followed reports that both officials had been suspended after the first leg between Palmeiras of São Paulo and Vasco da Gama of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Nov. 1. Palmeiras won that match 1-0 at Nubank Parque in São Paulo.

The CBF said Daronco will referee Avaí x São Bernardo in Brazil’s second division, Série B, on Saturday, Nov. 7. It said D’Alonso Ferreira is assigned to Al-Ain x Al-Wahda in the Saudi league on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The CBF added that both remain available for top-flight Série A games. It will hold its public hearing to set referees for round 35 of the Brasileirão, the Série A season, on Nov. 10.

What Vasco Complained About

Vasco’s leaders spent more than five hours at CBF headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Alan Belaciano, president of the club’s general assembly, went with Rubens Lopes, president of the Rio de Janeiro state football federation (Ferj), and Ferj vice-president Leonardo Ferraz.

They met CBF president Samir Xaud and Sandro Meira Ricci, head of the CBF’s referees’ commission. Vasco’s representatives were given access to the video-room audio, and the CBF told them it will not be released publicly.

Vasco contests an uncalled handball by Palmeiras defender Alexander Barboza early in the second half. It also disputes the red card for its defender Alan Saldivia, who was sent off in the 31st minute of the second half after a second yellow card for pulling Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque.

After the match, Admar Lopes, Vasco’s executive director of football, called the officiating “shameful.” In his account, Daronco did not award a penalty and the VAR team led by D’Alonso Ferreira did not intervene.

Return Legs Stay on Schedule

Bráulio da Silva Machado, a referee from Santa Catarina state, will take charge of Vasco x Palmeiras at São Januário, Vasco’s home ground in Rio de Janeiro. Kick-off is Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. in Brasília). Palmeiras advance with a draw, while Vasco need a one-goal win to force a penalty shootout or a win by two goals to qualify outright.

Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, host Grêmio, from Porto Alegre, at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 4:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. in Brasília). Grêmio can lose by one goal and still advance. Atlético Mineiro need a three-goal win in regulation time, since a two-goal win sends the tie to penalties.

The two winners will meet in a single-match final in Brasília on Dec. 6, 2026. Palmeiras also host Remo in the Brasileirão tonight, Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

What It Means for US Readers

Brazilian kick-off times are set in Brasília, which is two hours ahead of US Eastern time since the US clocks went back on Nov. 1. The Saturday match starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and the Sunday match at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Brazilian broadcasters have listed the pay-TV channel SporTV, Amazon and the Premiere pay-per-view service for Saturday’s game. TV Globo, SporTV, Amazon and Premiere are listed for Sunday’s game; no US broadcast has been confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The CBF has not said why reports of a removal appeared, and no disciplinary decision has been confirmed. Reports from Globo’s sports site said both officials are out of upcoming top-flight and cup assignments, so the two versions remain in conflict.

It is not known whether Vasco has filed a formal complaint, and no Palmeiras reaction has been found. The referee for Atlético Mineiro x Grêmio, lineups, suspensions and injuries are also unconfirmed. No prediction market on the semifinals was found.

Sources

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF): official note of Nov. 4, 2026, and Copa do Brasil match schedule; statements by Vasco and Palmeiras officials; The Rio Times coverage of the Copa do Brasil semifinals.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the CBF remove the referees from Palmeiras-Vasco?

No, according to its official note of Nov. 4. It said Anderson Daronco and Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira were not removed and remain available for domestic games.

When is the Palmeiras-Vasco return leg?

It is on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET at São Januário in Rio de Janeiro. Palmeiras lead 1-0 and advance with a draw.

Who referees the return leg?

The CBF named Bráulio da Silva Machado, from Santa Catarina state. The referee for Atlético Mineiro x Grêmio on Nov. 7 has not been confirmed.

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Brazil football Brazilian Football Confederation CBF Copa do Brasil Daronco Palmeiras referees semifinal Vasco da Gama

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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