Brazil Signals High Rates Will Last Longer

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INTEREST RATES

Published Tuesday 10 November 2026, 6:38 a.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), IBGE (the statistics agency), Polymarket (a prediction market)

Brazil’s central bank says high interest rates must last longer than it once thought. Inflation expectations have drifted too far from its target.

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What happened Minutes of the 4 November meeting say unanchored inflation expectations demand tighter policy for longer.

The numbers The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, stays at 13.75%. Inflation in the 12 months to September was 4.58%, above the 4.5% ceiling.

What to watch The next rate decision is Wednesday 9 December. No date is given for resuming cuts.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives 91.0% to no change in December (10 November, 6:38 a.m. ET).

The Federal Senate chamber in Brasília, in a file photo. The photo does not show the central bank or any economic data.

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Brazil’s central bank has told investors to stop waiting for cheaper money. In minutes released on Tuesday morning, it said high interest rates must last longer than it once thought, because inflation expectations have drifted further from its target.

The minutes are the formal record of the Selic meeting on 3 and 4 November, when the rate committee known as Copom held Brazil’s benchmark rate at 13.75% a year. All seven members voted to pause, after five quarter-point cuts since March, as our report on the decision showed.

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What Did the Central Bank Admit?

Every member agreed on one conclusion, in the bank’s words (our translation): “in an environment of unanchored expectations, as is the case at present, a greater and longer monetary restriction is required than would once have been appropriate.” Expectations are “unanchored” when families and firms stop believing the inflation target and raise prices and wages in advance.

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When the committee met, economists in the bank’s weekly Focus survey expected inflation of 5.2% in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027, as the minutes record. The goal is 3%, with a tolerance of 1.5 points either side.

The bank’s own forecast is 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027. It sees 3.5% only in mid-2028.

The Selic has fallen 1.25 points from 15% since March. Yet 12-month inflation rose from 4.22% in August to 4.58% in September, so the cuts stopped.

What Is Pushing Prices Up?

The minutes name four supply shocks, forces that raise costs whatever the demand.

The Four Shocks Oil: higher prices as conflicts in the Middle East drag on. Weather: El Niño, a Pacific climate cycle, is hurting farm output and raising energy costs. Labour: the end of the 6×1 work schedule (six days on, one off) raises wage costs. Currency: a weaker real, blamed on uncertainty over domestic politics.

Copom said it should not react to the first wave of such shocks. It will watch for second-round effects, where costs spread into wages, and “react firmly” if they appear.

Is the Economy Cooling?

Yes, and more sharply than before. Shop surveys show a turn, especially in credit-driven sectors, where loan rates stay very high.

Unemployment is still historically low, but job growth is slowing. Pay still rises faster than productivity.

The bank called weaker demand “essential” to bringing inflation down. It also warned that fading fiscal discipline could lift the “neutral rate”, the rate that neither speeds nor slows the economy.

In Plain English Copom: the seven-member committee that sets the Selic eight times a year. Unanchored expectations: people no longer believe the inflation target.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets on events, prices the 9 December Copom decision at 91.0% for no change. It gives 7.0% to a quarter-point cut and 1.1% to a quarter-point rise, with US$68,811 traded, as of 6:38 a.m. ET on 10 November.

Our 4 November reading was 73.0% for no change. Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Holders of Brazilian bonds win, because yields stay high; borrowers and credit-driven shops lose. Dollar investors keep the extra yield on reais, but only if the real does not slide.

Holders of Brazilian ADRs (US-listed receipts of foreign shares) face weaker credit demand. These include Petrobras (PBR, the state-controlled oil major), Itaú (ITUB, a large private bank) and Nubank (NU, a digital bank).

The real traded near R$5.51 per US dollar at 6 a.m. ET, so travellers and expats paid in dollars get about R$5,510 per US$1,000 (RT market data). Our real-to-dollar guide explains the rate.

What Is Not Known

Copom set no timetable for resuming cuts. Nor did it say how long the supply shocks will last, or how fiscal policy will evolve.

What Would Change the Picture?

The weekly Focus survey shows whether economists still expect cuts. The next Brazil economy signal that matters is Copom’s decision on Wednesday 9 December.

Falling expectations would bring cuts back into view. A weaker real or a fiscal slip would favour waiting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s central bank say in its minutes?

Copom said unanchored inflation expectations demand tighter policy for longer. It held the Selic at 13.75% and set no date for cuts.

Will Brazil cut interest rates again this year?

Unlikely. The Focus survey median of 6 November sees the Selic at 13.75% at the end of 2026, and the next meeting is 8 and 9 December.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes of the 282nd meeting (3 and 4 November 2026) and Focus survey of 6 November; IBGE, IPCA consumer price index to September; RT market data, market-data provider, USD/BRL (10 November, 6 a.m. ET); Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December (accessed 10 November 2026, 6:38 a.m. ET).