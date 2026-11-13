Ex-Aide Asks Court to Rejoin Bolsonaro Team

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.07% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.05% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,306▲ 0.80% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.21% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.52▲ 2.14% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.57▲ 1.81% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 2.13% USD/HNL26.90▲ 2.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.83% BRENT 96.09 ▲ 0.28% WTI 88.57 ▼ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.17 ▼ 0.17% GOLD 3,900 ▲ 0.38% SILVER 49.92 ▼ 0.11% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.31% CORN 446.25 ▲ 0.85% WHEAT 591.25 ▲ 1.20% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.05% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,306 ▲ 0.80% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.21% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 2.16% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 1.81% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.83% BRENT 96.09 ▲ 0.28% WTI 88.57 ▼ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.17 ▼ 0.17% GOLD 3,900 ▲ 0.38% SILVER 49.92 ▼ 0.11% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.31% CORN 446.25 ▲ 0.85% WHEAT 591.25 ▲ 1.20% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Ex-Aide Asks Court to Rejoin Bolsonaro Team

By · · 1 min read
Brazil's Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília
File photo, 2010. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (Photo: Everton137, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · POLITICS

A former member of the staff who assist ex-president Jair Bolsonaro at home has asked Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court to let him return, according to a petition reported on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Key Facts

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  • Who Sérgio Rocha Cordeiro, an Army reservist, removed after an inquiry into alleged forged Covid-19 vaccination records.
  • Ask Return to the team; if refused, a provisional 90-day release.
  • Status No ruling as of 12 November; filing reported, not confirmed.

What Is Reported

His own defence argues that the inquiry was closed for lack of evidence and that restrictions on him were lifted. He offers restricted hours, supervision, no mobile phone and no talk of politics or his case with Bolsonaro.

What Is Not Known

The filing date is unknown to us, we have not seen the court record, and Moraes has given no sign of his decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Moraes decided on the request?

No decision has been reported as of 12 November 2026, and we have not seen the petition.

Sources: Defence petition to the Supreme Federal Court, as reported on 12 Nov 2026; not independently verified. More: Moraes Leads Two Pending Brazil Court Cases; Brazil news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Alexandre de Moraes Bolsonaro Brazil Brazil politics Latin America Sérgio Rocha Cordeiro Supreme Federal Court

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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