Ex-Aide Asks Court to Rejoin Bolsonaro Team

File photo, 2010. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (Photo: Everton137, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · POLITICS

A former member of the staff who assist ex-president Jair Bolsonaro at home has asked Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court to let him return, according to a petition reported on Thursday 12 November 2026.

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Ask Return to the team; if refused, a provisional 90-day release.

Status No ruling as of 12 November; filing reported, not confirmed.

What Is Reported

His own defence argues that the inquiry was closed for lack of evidence and that restrictions on him were lifted. He offers restricted hours, supervision, no mobile phone and no talk of politics or his case with Bolsonaro.

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What Is Not Known

The filing date is unknown to us, we have not seen the court record, and Moraes has given no sign of his decision.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Moraes decided on the request?

No decision has been reported as of 12 November 2026, and we have not seen the petition.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Sources: Defence petition to the Supreme Federal Court, as reported on 12 Nov 2026; not independently verified. More: Moraes Leads Two Pending Brazil Court Cases; Brazil news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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