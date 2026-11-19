A new three-member panel will test whether each emergency detention in Belize is still necessary, while 22 more people are confined to their homes.

The Belize City courthouse on Battlefield Park, photographed in August 2015; Belize District is the most populous at 113,630 people in 2022. Photo: Haakon S. Krohn / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

BELIZE · POLITICS

A new three-member panel began sitting in Belize on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to review whether detentions under a state of emergency are still necessary and to recommend what should happen to each order. Police said 16 people are in Belize Central Prison under the emergency, and 22 more are ordered to stay indoors.

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The emergency took effect on 1 November and covers parts of Belize City, home to the country’s main international airport, and the communities of Ladyville, Cotton Tree and Unitedville. It matters abroad because it shows how a small Central American country uses exceptional powers, and how it checks them.

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Key Facts What. The tribunal reviews whether each emergency detention, and its continuation, is necessary.

Numbers. 16 people are held in Belize Central Prison; 22 more are under indoor confinement orders.

Where. Parts of Belize City, Ladyville, Cotton Tree and Unitedville, since 1 November 2026.

Stakes. The panel only recommends; the Minister, who need not follow it, decides.

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

A new three-member panel will test whether each emergency detention in Belize is still necessary, while 22 more people are confined to their homes.

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The Big Picture

Governor-General Froyla Tzalam, the King’s representative in Belize, made the emergency rules on 31 October 2026 in Statutory Instrument No. 131 of 2026, a government legal order. The emergency took effect the next day, and police said it covers designated sections of Belize City, Ladyville, Cotton Tree and Unitedville.

Commissioner of Police Richard Rosado told an emergency briefing on Sunday 1 November that police had identified about 60 people for possible detention. Not all of them were detained at that time.

Rosado said police face coordinated retaliatory gang violence and that ordinary policing was not enough. He said the aim is to disrupt criminal networks and prevent further murders.

The 2026 regulations also build in a check on police power. Their regulation 22 creates a tribunal for “the review of cases of detention under regulation 18”, and a detained person may make representations and be represented by a lawyer of his own choice.

This is not the first time Belize has used such a panel. The Government of Belize Press Office announced on 29 August 2024 an Emergency Powers Review Tribunal under Regulation 21A of the 2024 emergency regulations, with an attorney as chairman and two former police commissioners as members.

The press office’s statutory instruments page also lists an earlier 2026 proclamation, Statutory Instrument No. 49 of 2026, for the Southside and North Side of Belize City and parts of the Belize District. This is therefore not the first emergency proclamation of 2026.

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What Happened

At a police briefing on Wednesday 18 November, Assistant Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith said the tribunal had begun sitting that morning. She first said it would start next week, then corrected herself.

Smith said 16 people are held at Belize Central Prison under the emergency. Another 22 are under confinement orders that require them to stay indoors, except for work or urgent matters.

Together, that is 38 people subject to the measures. The regulations limit tribunal review to detention orders, so the 22 confinement cases appear to fall outside it.

The panel has three members and is chaired by a lawyer appointed by the Chief Justice, Belize’s top judge; the Governor-General appoints the other two members. It reviews whether detention, and continued detention, is necessary in each case.

Asked how many of the people police wanted are still being sought, Smith gave no figure. The rules also ban loitering, public drinking and gatherings of three or more people in public places, and set an 8 pm to 6 am curfew for minors.

File photo, 2015. Independence Plaza in Belmopan, Belize’s capital. (Photo: Haakon S. Krohn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why It Matters

Emergency detention lets the state hold people on an order rather than a verdict, so the tribunal adds a review step on each case, although it can only recommend. The regulations say the Minister is not obliged to follow its recommendations and may keep, vary or revoke a detention order.

The numbers show the scale of the question. Police had identified about 60 people by 1 November, and on 18 November they counted 16 people in prison and 22 under confinement orders, though they have not said how many files remain open.

What Happens Next

No hearing dates or results have been announced. Once the tribunal makes recommendations, the Minister decides whether each detention order stays, changes or ends.

What It Means for You

Belize City, home to the country’s main international airport, is partly covered by the emergency. Readers planning travel there should check official travel advisories.

For people in the affected areas, the rules to watch are the ban on gatherings of three or more and the curfew for minors. For everyone else, the tribunal’s first recommendations will show how closely the tribunal tests police files.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many detainees the tribunal will hear, when its first recommendations will come, or whether any detention has been revoked. The tribunal only recommends, so any change to an order rests with the Minister.

It is also not known how many of the 60 people remain to be detained, or whether the National Assembly, Belize’s parliament, will be asked to extend the emergency, as no announcement has been found. Regulation 23 says the rules last for the period of the public emergency.

In Plain English State of emergency: a period in which the government can use special powers to stop crime or unrest. Confinement order: an order to stay at home, except for work or urgent matters. Review tribunal: a panel that checks whether a detention is necessary and recommends what happens next.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Belize emergency tribunal?

It is a three-member panel, chaired by a lawyer appointed by the Chief Justice. It reviews whether detention, and continued detention, is necessary in each case.

How many people are affected?

On 18 November police said 16 people are held at Belize Central Prison under the emergency. Another 22 are under confinement orders, making 38 in total.

Where does the emergency apply?

Police said it covers designated sections of Belize City, Ladyville, Cotton Tree and Unitedville. It took effect on 1 November 2026.

What rules apply in the affected areas?

The regulations ban loitering, public drinking and gatherings of three or more people in public places, and set a curfew for minors. The Minister can also order people to stay at home.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error