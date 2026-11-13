Belize Ministers Take 50% Allowance Cut

Belize’s government ministers will take a 50% cut in their allowances, Prime Minister John Briceño told the House of Representatives on Thursday 12 November 2026. The cut comes with about BZ$50 million (about US$25 million) in spending reductions that he said will make room for cost-of-living relief.

The Belize dollar is fixed at BZ$2 to US$1, so every amount below converts at that rate. We give the US$ value next to each Belize dollar figure.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Belize story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Prime Minister John Briceño announced the plan in the House of Representatives on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Cut Ministers have agreed to halve their own allowances, and Briceño challenged opposition lawmakers to do the same.

Savings About BZ$50 million (US$25 million): BZ$35 million from goods and services, BZ$15 million from the Capital II programme (a budget line).

Fuel tax Briceño said fuel tax reductions mean about BZ$60 million (US$30 million) in lost revenue.

Prices Consumer prices rose 4.7% in the year to September 2026.

Belize’s ministers will halve their allowances as the government trims about US$25 million from its own spending to pay for relief.

What the Prime Minister Said

Briceño said the government will cut its own spending by about BZ$50 million (US$25 million) to make room for further relief. He said ministers on his side have decided to cut their own allowances by half.

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He then turned to opposition members and said he was “challenging you to offer that fifty percent.” None of the accounts of the speech that we read records a reply.

The National Assembly building in Belmopan, the capital of Belize, where the House of Representatives meets. File photo.

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Where the Savings Come From

Briceño said BZ$35 million (US$17.5 million) comes from goods and services, and BZ$15 million (US$7.5 million) from the Capital II programme, a line in the government’s budget. The goods and services cut is about 25% of what ministries spend on items other than wages and pensions.

He said some of that spending is already committed and cannot be touched. He said the savings are meant to come from what ministries buy on a daily or weekly basis.

What the Allowance Cut Is Worth

The speech gave no dollar value for the allowance cut. That means we cannot say how much of the BZ$50 million (US$25 million) it covers.

The larger lever is the BZ$35 million (US$17.5 million) cut to day-to-day spending. That is our reading of the numbers, not a comparison the government has published.

Prices in Belize

Belize’s Statistical Institute (SIB, the national statistics office) reported on 28 October 2026 that consumer prices rose 4.7% in September from a year earlier. That is the latest official reading we found.

Separately, Briceño said fuel tax reductions mean about BZ$60 million (US$30 million) in lost revenue. He gave that figure in the same speech as the spending cuts.

What It Means for You

Visitors should not expect a change in prices at the till from this announcement alone, because the savings are internal to government. Residents should watch for the relief measures the savings are meant to fund.

What to Watch Next

Watch for any answer from opposition lawmakers to the 50% challenge and for a list of which ministries cut what. Briceño said the savings are meant to make room for further relief, which we cannot yet describe.

What Is Not Known

The accounts of the speech we read give amounts with a dollar sign and do not say which dollar. We treat the figures as Belize dollars, the local currency, and convert at the fixed rate.

The value of the allowance cut, the date it starts and which allowances it covers were not given. One account of the speech also lists extra grocery and housing aid and tax-relief reviews.

We leave them out because we could not fully match them across accounts.

In Plain English The House of Representatives is the elected chamber of Belize’s National Assembly. An allowance is extra money paid to ministers on top of their salary for costs of the job. The Capital II programme is a line in the government’s budget, and the speech did not say what it funds. The fixed rate means BZ$2 always equals US$1.

More: Belize news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related reading: Belize inflation rises to 4.7% in September and Belize’s economy and key players.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are Belize’s ministers cutting their allowances?

Prime Minister John Briceño said ministers will cut their allowances by 50%. The speech gave no dollar value for that cut.

How much is the Belize government saving?

Briceño said the government will cut about BZ$50 million (US$25 million). Of that, BZ$35 million comes from goods and services and BZ$15 million from the Capital II programme (a budget line).

What is the Belize dollar worth in US dollars?

Belize has kept the rate fixed at BZ$2 to US$1 since May 1976, according to the Central Bank of Belize. That means BZ$50 million is US$25 million.

How high is inflation in Belize?

Belize’s Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose 4.7% in September 2026 compared with a year earlier. It published the figure on 28 October 2026.

Sources: Statistical Institute of Belize, consumer prices release, 28 October 2026; Central Bank of Belize, monetary policy page (fixed exchange rate)

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