Belize Protests Guatemalan Boats on Sarstoon

BELIZE · DIPLOMACY

Key Facts What Two Guatemalan military boats approached a Belize army patrol on the Sarstoon River, Belize says.

Where Around Sarstoon Island, on the river that marks the southern border with Guatemala.

When The incident took place on Saturday 7 November 2026, Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Next Belize will protest formally to Guatemala and report the incident to the regional Organization of American States.

Belize says two Guatemalan military boats crossed into its waters and approached a patrol on the Sarstoon River. Guatemala’s side was not available in sources we could confirm.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Belize story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that on Saturday 7 November 2026 two Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) vessels that had crossed into Belizean waters "aggressively approached" a Belize Defence Force (BDF) patrol around Sarstoon Island. The BDF is Belize’s army, and Belize says an 1859 boundary treaty puts the border in the middle of the Sarstoon River, with the island on its side.

Belize says it will send a formal protest note to Guatemala and report the incident to the Organization of American States (OAS), the regional body of countries in the Americas. The statement was issued on the day of the incident.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Belize Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Belize 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Belize Says Happened

In its statement, issued in Belmopan, the capital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the BDF patrol was on a routine patrol around Sarstoon Island. It called the approach "an evident attempt at intimidation" and said the patrol acted with restraint.

The patrol returned safely to the Sarstoon Forward Operating Base, the BDF’s river outpost. The ministry says the base has since been reinforced with additional BDF and Belize Coast Guard vessels.

A US Air Force instructor teaches Belize Defence Force members during a training mission in Ladyville, Belize, in February 2026. Photo: Technical Sergeant Levi Reynolds, US Air Force, public domain.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Guatemala’s Side

The ministry statement does not give Guatemala’s version, and we could not find a confirmed Guatemalan statement on the incident. Until one appears, the account of a crossing and an approach rests on Belize’s government.

The river lies in a border dispute that the two countries have asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to settle. The ICJ is the United Nations’ principal judicial organ for disputes between states.

A Border That a Court Has Yet to Draw

Guatemala has a long-standing territorial claim against Belize, and the two governments agreed in 2008 to take the claim to the ICJ. The court’s records show the case has been under way since 2019, and we have not been able to confirm a date for oral hearings.

The river has been a flashpoint before, as our earlier report on a Sarstoon diplomatic note shows. Our report on the airspace row shows the two governments also trade protests over military flights.

What It Means for You

For travellers, nothing in the ministry statement changes access to Belize. The incident took place on a border river, so check your own government’s travel advice before a trip, and see our Belize coverage for current conditions.

For anyone following Central America, the test is whether Guatemala replies to the protest note and whether either side moves more boats to the river. Repeated incidents would put pressure on both capitals while the ICJ case is still pending.

What Is Not Known

The ministry statement does not describe what "aggressively approached" meant in practice, and we have no confirmed Guatemalan statement. We also do not know when the ICJ will hold hearings or when Belize will deliver its protest note.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Sarstoon River?

Belize says two Guatemalan Armed Forces vessels crossed into its waters and aggressively approached a Belize Defence Force patrol around Sarstoon Island. The patrol returned safely to its base.

Has Guatemala responded?

The Belize statement does not give Guatemala’s version. We could not find a confirmed Guatemalan statement.

What will Belize do?

The Foreign Ministry says Belize will protest formally to Guatemala and report the incident to the regional Organization of American States.

Is the border dispute before a court?

Yes. Guatemala’s claim to Belizean territory is before the International Court of Justice, where the case has been under way since 2019.

Sources: Government of Belize, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Statement on Incident on the Sarstoon River, 7 November 2026; International Court of Justice, case documents on the Guatemala/Belize claim.