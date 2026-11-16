Belize plans to spend a record BZ$606.8 million (US$303.4 million) on public projects in the year to 31 March 2027, Prime Minister John Briceño told the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in Belmopan, the capital, on Tuesday 10 March 2026. That is 32% of a BZ$1.902 billion (US$951 million) spending plan, according to his budget speech on the Government of Belize press office site.

Belize is a small Central American country whose currency is fixed at BZ$2 to US$1, so government borrowing and spending choices reach the Americans who visit, invest or retire there. We use that fixed rate for every conversion below.

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Spending BZ$1.902 billion (US$951 million), of which BZ$606.8 million (US$303.4 million) is for capital projects.

Revenue BZ$1.79 billion (US$895 million) in revenue and grants, up 8.5% on the previous year.

Deficit 1.49% of economic output, or GDP (BZ$110 million, US$55 million), after 0.49% last year.

Debt About 66.6% of GDP, down from above 130% in 2020; target 50% by 2030.

Belize’s budget for the year to March 2027 shows a record US$303 million for capital projects, partly through reclassification, while the deficit stays just under 1.5% of output.

How Belize Got Here

Briceño’s government took office in November 2020 and says in the speech that it inherited public debt above 130% of annual output (gross domestic product, GDP). It says the ratio has been cut in half, to about 66.6%, and that the aim is 50% by 2030.

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The government calls its development programme “Plan Belize”, and this is the budget of its second term, which began in March 2025. The speech frames the record capital spending as the core of that plan, funded in part by concessional loans (cheap long-term credit) from development banks and by grants.

On growth, the figures are mixed. It puts Belize’s 2025 growth at 1.9%, estimated by the Central Bank of Belize, the national monetary authority, against 2.2% for Latin America and the Caribbean, a regional figure the speech cites.

Briceño said Belize “is surpassing regional performance”, pointing to unemployment at a record low of 2.0% in 2025 and inflation of 1.1%. For 2026 the speech says the Central Bank expects growth of 2.3%.

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Where the Money Goes

Salaries and pensions take BZ$780 million (US$390 million), up BZ$82 million (US$41 million), or about 11.7%. Briceño said wages and pensions equal almost 11% of GDP, “one of the highest in the region”, and have to be kept under tight control.

Public officers, teachers and security personnel get a 4.0% pay rise worth BZ$28.5 million (US$14.25 million) a year, after 4.5% last year. Government debt costs add BZ$189.1 million (US$94.6 million) in interest and BZ$140 million (US$70 million) in principal repayments.

The George Price Highway between Belize City and Belmopan. The budget funds its upgrade, according to the speech. File photo. Photo: DJ Cane, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The budget speech lists the upgrade of the George Price Highway, the main road between Belize City and the capital, among its capital projects. Lot 1 is backed by a US$34.5 million loan from the Caribbean Development Bank, a regional lender, the speech says.

The record is partly bookkeeping. About BZ$106.5 million (US$53 million) of the BZ$606.8 million comes from health (BZ$85.5 million) and education (about BZ$21 million) spending that the speech reclassifies into the capital budget, the part that pays for building and equipment, to match international statistical standards.

So the comparison with last year’s capital spending of BZ$458 million (US$229 million) is not like for like. Without the shift, capital spending would be about BZ$500 million (US$250 million), still above last year.

In health, BZ$57 million (US$28.5 million) goes to National Health Insurance (NHI), the state-funded care scheme that the budget expands further in Cayo District. BZ$19.1 million (US$9.55 million) from a Taiwanese grant goes toward a new hospital in San Pedro Town.

Why the Deficit Matters

The government projects a primary surplus of 1.1% of GDP, or BZ$79.4 million (US$39.7 million). A primary surplus is the budget balance before interest payments, and the speech sets a medium-term goal of 1.5% to 2.0%, so this year falls short of its own range.

Total financing needs come to BZ$251 million (US$125.5 million), or just over 3.3% of 2026 output, once debt repayments are counted. The speech also says debt reduction will now be “more gradual” because growth is constrained and global interest rates are outside Belize’s control.

What the Opposition Says

Opposition Leader Tracy Taegar-Panton told the House that official inflation figures do not reflect rising living costs, according to a report of the budget debate published on 27 March 2026. She also criticised the absence of new funding for repairs at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City.

The government’s own statistics office has since reported faster price rises: the Statistical Institute of Belize, the national statistics office, said on 28 October 2026 that consumer prices in September were 4.7% higher than a year earlier. The speech cited average inflation of 1.1% for 2025, so the two figures are not like for like.

What It Means for You

For visitors, retirees and investors paid in US dollars, the fixed BZ$2 to US$1 rate removes currency risk, and the speech says Central Bank reserves stand at BZ$1.1 billion (US$550 million). Among the tax measures the speech highlights, the government plans to turn the Belize Tax Service, the tax collection agency, into a semi-autonomous revenue authority and to review how items are classified under the General Sales Tax (GST), the national sales tax.

Readers tracking prices should watch the Statistical Institute’s monthly consumer price data, whose next release date is not confirmed. Our coverage of the November allowance cut and spending savings shows how the government is responding.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the final figures approved after the House of Representatives and the Senate, the upper chamber, voted. The fiscal year is now about seven and a half months old and ends on 31 March 2027, and the date of the next budget address is not confirmed.

More: Belize news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related reading: Who runs Belize’s economy, Belize politics explained and Belize inflation rises to 4.7% in September.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Belize present its 2026/27 budget?

Prime Minister John Briceño presented it on Tuesday 10 March 2026. The fiscal year runs from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

How big is the Belize budget in US dollars?

Planned spending is BZ$1.902 billion (US$951 million) against BZ$1.79 billion (US$895 million) of revenue and grants. The Belize dollar is fixed at BZ$2 to US$1.

How much does Belize plan to spend on capital projects?

It plans BZ$606.8 million (US$303.4 million), the highest amount ever. That is 32% of total spending, according to the budget speech.

Is Belize’s debt under control?

The government says public debt is about 66.6% of GDP, down from above 130% in 2020, with a target of 50% by 2030. The speech says further reduction will now be more gradual.

Sources: Government of Belize, budget speech by Prime Minister John Briceño, 10 March 2026; Statistical Institute of Belize, consumer prices release, 28 October 2026; report on the House budget debate, 27 March 2026

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