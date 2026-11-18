Fans light up the stands at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla during a club match. File photo. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Published Wednesday, November 18, 1:30 a.m. ET (1:30 a.m. Barranquilla) · Source: Aerocivil, Colombia’s civil aviation authority

Barranquilla is about to host a party that its airport was not built for. Colombia’s aviation authority, Aerocivil, expects up to 8,500 international visitors for the Copa Sudamericana final 2026, a match between Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro.

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The central forecast is about 6,000 foreign fans, and the city has no regular direct flight to either club’s country. The Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-biggest club tournament, reaches its final on Saturday, November 21, with kick-off at 5:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. in Barranquilla), so the crush comes on Friday.

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Key Facts Forecast. Aerocivil, Colombia’s aviation authority, expects up to 8,500 foreign visitors, about 6,000 most likely.

Traffic. About 125,900 passengers at Barranquilla’s airport from Nov. 17 to 26, roughly 25% above 2025.

Kick-off. Saturday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. Barranquilla), Barranquilla’s Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez.

Flights. No regular direct routes from Argentina or Brazil; 24 extra flights expected, within a range of 16 to 37.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Boca Juniors at 58.0% and Atlético Mineiro at 32.8% (Nov. 18, 1:20 a.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Sudamericana final 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Markets Back Boca in Sudamericana Final

A single football match is set to lift traffic at one Caribbean airport by a quarter in ten days.

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In plain English The Copa Sudamericana is South America’s second-biggest club tournament, run by Conmebol, the continent’s football body. Aerocivil forecasts how many people will fly in so airlines and the airport can add flights.

Why One Match Strains an Airport

Aerocivil expects about 125,900 passengers, arriving and leaving, at Barranquilla’s Ernesto Cortissoz airport between November 17 and 26. Its range runs from 120,600 to 131,900.

That is about 25% more than the same ten days of 2025. Without the final, the agency would have expected growth of 5% to 13%.

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Friday, November 20, is the pinch point: about 8,800 arrivals, against 5,032 on the same day last year. Sunday, November 22, is one of the busiest days for departures, with about 3,800 international passengers heading home.

File photo: the Gran Malecón riverfront in Barranquilla, the host city of the final.

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Where the Fans Are Coming From

Aerocivil counts 2,000 to 3,200 visitors from Argentina and up to 5,400 from Brazil. Another 260 to 640 come from elsewhere, among them team delegations, media and organisers.

Barranquilla has no regular direct routes to either country, so fans must connect through Bogotá, Medellín, Panama or Lima. Regular flights from November 17 to 21 offer 1,900 to 3,400 seats for travellers from the two countries.

The agency says that gap could need 16 to 37 extra one-way flights, with 24 the expected figure. LATAM, a Latin American airline group, has announced four to six special flights from Buenos Aires.

Colombians Are Flying In Too

About 2,100 passengers are expected from other Colombian cities, plus about 2,200 foreign visitors connecting domestically. Aerocivil advises travellers to confirm schedules with their airlines and arrive early on peak days.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders priced Boca Juniors at 58.0% to win the title and Atlético Mineiro at 32.8%, with about US$23,500 traded across the whole market as of 1:20 a.m. ET on November 18. Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Fans planning a late trip face the tightest squeeze on Friday and Sunday. Kick-off is 5:30 p.m. ET, so the match lands in a Saturday-evening window for American viewers.

Conmebol, South America’s football body, warns that it cannot verify tickets from unofficial sellers. Face value ran from US$90 to US$250 across the three price categories.

What Is Not Known

These are projections built on historical traffic, airline capacity and past sports events, not passengers counted. Aerocivil says they may change with flight schedules and operating conditions.

It is not known how many extra flights airlines will actually schedule.

More: how markets see the final and Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many foreign fans will fly to Barranquilla?

Aerocivil projects up to 8,500 international travellers linked to the final, with about 6,000 as the expected case. These are estimates, not counted passengers.

Are there direct flights to Barranquilla from Argentina or Brazil?

There are no regular direct routes from either country. Fans connect via Bogotá, Medellín, Panama or Lima, or use special flights such as LATAM’s four to six from Buenos Aires.

Sources: Aerocivil (projections of November 17), Conmebol (kick-off time, ticket rules), Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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