Bahamas Cinema Links Hack to Late Wages

Photo: Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Fusion Superplex, a movie theatre and entertainment complex in Nassau, says a March cyber attack has cost it about US$3 million in projected lost revenue and contributed to late pay for its staff. Company executives were due to meet the Bahamas Department of Labour, the government labour office, on Friday 6 November 2026 to discuss the payroll problems.

The Bahamian dollar is fixed one-to-one to the US dollar, so the company’s dollar figures are also US$ figures. Fusion has not said how many workers are affected.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bahamas story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Fusion Superplex, a movie and entertainment complex on Gladstone Road in Nassau, the Bahamian capital.

What. Fusion says a March 2026 cyber attack disabled ticketing, checkout and premium theatre systems.

Cost. The company estimates about US$3 million in projected lost revenue so far.

Pay. Staff are paid every two weeks; complaints of late pay surfaced in October 2026.

Next. Executives were due to meet the Bahamian labour department on Friday 6 November.

Fusion says its priority is bringing every employee fully up to date on pay. It also says the attack was not a minor disruption.

What the Cyber Attack Broke

The attack disabled core systems, including ticketing, point-of-sale (checkout) and premium theatre technology. By 6 November the online ticketing platform and the arcade systems were still offline, the company said.

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Fusion co-founder Tecoyo Bridgewater said: “This was not a minor disruption.” Ransomware-tracking sites list it as a ransomware attack, in which criminals lock company files and demand payment, and Fusion has also referred to ransomware.

File photo: Arawak Cay and the container port in Nassau.

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Why Staff Were Paid Late

Employees are paid every two weeks, and complaints about late pay first surfaced in October 2026. Fusion has acknowledged delays in recent months and says it regrets the hardship for staff and their families.

Bridgewater said money owed to Fusion is a major factor in the payroll problems, and that the company has lost a number of team members. He added that September and October are normally the slowest months for the sector.

He expects attendance to rise in the final quarter of the year, helped by new film releases. That outlook is the company’s own, not an independent forecast.

What It Means for You

Visitors planning a cinema or arcade night in Nassau should check whether online ticketing is working, since the platform was still offline on 6 November. Business readers get a reminder that a cyber attack in March was still disrupting a business’s ticketing in November.

For more on the islands, see our guide to the cost of living in the Bahamas and our look at who lives in the Bahamas and where. Our report on the Bahamas central bank’s third-quarter briefing and the Bahamas section give wider context.

What Is Not Known

The number of affected workers and the total owed in wages have not been disclosed. The outcome of the 6 November meeting with the Department of Labour is not known.

Sources

Statements by Fusion Superplex co-founder Tecoyo Bridgewater, early November 2026. Bahamas Department of Labour (meeting scheduled 6 November 2026). Central Bank of The Bahamas, the national central bank, on the one-to-one dollar peg. Read 9 November 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fusion Superplex?

It is a movie theatre and entertainment complex on Gladstone Road in Nassau. It runs premium theatre technology and an arcade.

How much did the cyber attack cost Fusion?

The company estimates about US$3 million in projected lost revenue so far. The Bahamian dollar is pegged one-to-one to the US dollar.

Are Fusion workers being paid?

Fusion says bringing everyone up to date on pay is its priority. It has acknowledged delays in recent months.