Bahamas Cinema Links Hack to Late Wages

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Bahamas Latin America

Bahamas Cinema Links Hack to Late Wages

By · · 3 min read
Straw Market in Nassau, the Bahamas
Photo: Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Fusion Superplex, a movie theatre and entertainment complex in Nassau, says a March cyber attack has cost it about US$3 million in projected lost revenue and contributed to late pay for its staff. Company executives were due to meet the Bahamas Department of Labour, the government labour office, on Friday 6 November 2026 to discuss the payroll problems.

The Bahamian dollar is fixed one-to-one to the US dollar, so the company’s dollar figures are also US$ figures. Fusion has not said how many workers are affected.

Key Facts

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  • Who. Fusion Superplex, a movie and entertainment complex on Gladstone Road in Nassau, the Bahamian capital.
  • What. Fusion says a March 2026 cyber attack disabled ticketing, checkout and premium theatre systems.
  • Cost. The company estimates about US$3 million in projected lost revenue so far.
  • Pay. Staff are paid every two weeks; complaints of late pay surfaced in October 2026.
  • Next. Executives were due to meet the Bahamian labour department on Friday 6 November.

Fusion says its priority is bringing every employee fully up to date on pay. It also says the attack was not a minor disruption.

What the Cyber Attack Broke

The attack disabled core systems, including ticketing, point-of-sale (checkout) and premium theatre technology. By 6 November the online ticketing platform and the arcade systems were still offline, the company said.

Fusion co-founder Tecoyo Bridgewater said: “This was not a minor disruption.” Ransomware-tracking sites list it as a ransomware attack, in which criminals lock company files and demand payment, and Fusion has also referred to ransomware.

Arawak Cay waterfront and port in Nassau, the Bahamas
File photo: Arawak Cay and the container port in Nassau.

Why Staff Were Paid Late

Employees are paid every two weeks, and complaints about late pay first surfaced in October 2026. Fusion has acknowledged delays in recent months and says it regrets the hardship for staff and their families.

Bridgewater said money owed to Fusion is a major factor in the payroll problems, and that the company has lost a number of team members. He added that September and October are normally the slowest months for the sector.

He expects attendance to rise in the final quarter of the year, helped by new film releases. That outlook is the company’s own, not an independent forecast.

What It Means for You

Visitors planning a cinema or arcade night in Nassau should check whether online ticketing is working, since the platform was still offline on 6 November. Business readers get a reminder that a cyber attack in March was still disrupting a business’s ticketing in November.

For more on the islands, see our guide to the cost of living in the Bahamas and our look at who lives in the Bahamas and where. Our report on the Bahamas central bank’s third-quarter briefing and the Bahamas section give wider context.

What Is Not Known

The number of affected workers and the total owed in wages have not been disclosed. The outcome of the 6 November meeting with the Department of Labour is not known.

Sources

Statements by Fusion Superplex co-founder Tecoyo Bridgewater, early November 2026. Bahamas Department of Labour (meeting scheduled 6 November 2026). Central Bank of The Bahamas, the national central bank, on the one-to-one dollar peg. Read 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fusion Superplex?

It is a movie theatre and entertainment complex on Gladstone Road in Nassau. It runs premium theatre technology and an arcade.

How much did the cyber attack cost Fusion?

The company estimates about US$3 million in projected lost revenue so far. The Bahamian dollar is pegged one-to-one to the US dollar.

Are Fusion workers being paid?

Fusion says bringing everyone up to date on pay is its priority. It has acknowledged delays in recent months.

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Bahamas Cyber attack Department of Labour Fusion Superplex late wages Nassau ransomware Tecoyo Bridgewater

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