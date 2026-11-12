Argentina Delays Buenos Aires Water Sale
Key Facts
- What. The signing of the contract selling 90% of Argentina’s state water utility AySA has been pushed to 17 December 2026.
- Who. The winning private consortium asked for the delay; Argentina’s government agreed.
- Money. The winning group offered US$340.2 million, excluding value-added tax (VAT), for the 90% stake.
- Why. The winning group’s lawyers asked for more time to review documents.
- As of 12 November 2026, 17:39 GMT.
Argentina’s government has postponed to Thursday 17 December 2026 the signing of the contract selling 90% of Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos (AySA), the state water utility, to a private consortium, Infobae, an Argentine daily, reported on 12 November. Economy Ministry Resolution 1818/2026 had set Friday 13 November as the deadline.
AySA supplies water and sewers to Buenos Aires city and 26 surrounding municipalities, Infobae said. The winning group offered US$340.2 million, excluding value-added tax, for the stake.
Why the Date Moved
Infobae reported that the winning group’s lawyers asked for more time to review documents, and that the government agreed because the tender rules allow it. A resolution in the Boletín Oficial, the official gazette, was due to record the new date, Infobae said.
The group consists of Rowing SA, Transclor SA, Arcos Saneamento e Participações, a company linked to Brazil’s Equipav group, and PHX Aqua AR B.V., a Netherlands-based investment vehicle, Infobae said. Its offer beat a US$285 million bid, excluding VAT, from the second-placed group led by Roggio.
What Is Not Known
The gazette resolution had not yet appeared when Infobae reported, so the new date rests on Infobae’s report.
Related reading: Argentina news hub
Sources
Infobae, 12 November 2026; Perfil, 22 October 2026, on Resolution 1818/2026 and the bids.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Living in or visiting Buenos Aires? See this month's events and our Buenos Aires city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.