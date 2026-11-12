Ransa Buys Out Astara in Peru Car Logistics
Key Facts
- What. Ransa, a Peruvian logistics operator, has bought Astara’s stake in Servicios Logísticos Automotrices (SLA); it owns 100%.
- Where. Peru, covering port reception, storage, inspection and delivery to dealers.
- Money. Ransa plans US$1.8 million of investment; the purchase price was not disclosed.
- Customer. Astara, an automotive company, remains one of SLA’s main clients.
- As of 12 November 2026, 17:39 GMT.
Ransa, a Peruvian logistics operator, has bought the stake that Astara, an automotive company, held in SLA (Servicios Logísticos Automotrices), taking its holding to 100%, Energiminas, a Peruvian energy and mining outlet, reported on 11 November 2026. Ransa plans to invest US$1.8 million to expand capacity, Energiminas said.
What Changes
SLA handles cars from arrival at port through storage, inspection and preparation for delivery to transport to dealers. Astara stays among its main customers, Energiminas reported.
Ransa chief executive Paolo Sacchi said in a statement carried by Energiminas that the purchase advances Ransa’s growth strategy. Jorge González, chief operating officer of Astara’s Latin American business, said Astara values the path travelled with Ransa.
What Is Not Known
The purchase price was not disclosed in the report.
Related reading: Peru news hub
Sources
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