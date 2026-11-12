Ransa Buys Out Astara in Peru Car Logistics

IBOV 171,339.91 ▼ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.21% USD/MXN18.64▲ 0.20% USD/CLP994.31▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.20% BRENT 95.06 ▲ 2.48% WTI 88.14 ▲ 1.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.16% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.12 ▼ 3.39% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.67% CORN 443.50 ▼ 1.00% WHEAT 590.00 ▼ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 141.75 ▼ 2.74% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,184 ▲ 5.64% BEEF 222.83 ▲ 1.76% CATTLE 330.93 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.90 ▼ 1.92% PETR4 44.65 ▲ 2.53% VALE3 64.28 ▼ 0.23% ITUB4 41.40 ▼ 0.77% BBDC4 14.20 ▼ 0.91% ABEV3 15.72 ▼ 0.82% BBAS3 15.63 ▼ 7.46% B3SA3 14.74 ▼ 0.41% WEGE3 51.40 ▼ 0.41% PRIO3 63.00 ▲ 2.49% SUZB3 55.21 ▲ 2.62% RENT3 29.37 ▼ 2.88% AZZA3 16.92 ▲ 10.08% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.44 ▼ 3.94% GMAT3 3.88 ▼ 4.90% PSSA3 46.00 ▲ 0.04% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 3.49% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 17.95 ▲ 5.28% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.22 ▼ 2.03% CSNA3 4.31 ▼ 4.65% IBOV 171,339.91 ▼ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.17% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.08% USD/CLP 994.13 ▲ 1.15% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.19% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.19% BRENT 95.06 ▲ 2.48% WTI 88.14 ▲ 1.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.16% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.12 ▼ 3.39% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.67% CORN 443.50 ▼ 1.00% WHEAT 590.00 ▼ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 141.75 ▼ 2.74% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,184 ▲ 5.64% BEEF 222.83 ▲ 1.76% CATTLE 330.93 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.90 ▼ 1.92% PETR4 44.65 ▲ 2.53% VALE3 64.28 ▼ 0.23% ITUB4 41.40 ▼ 0.77% BBDC4 14.20 ▼ 0.91% ABEV3 15.72 ▼ 0.82% BBAS3 15.63 ▼ 7.46% B3SA3 14.74 ▼ 0.41% WEGE3 51.40 ▼ 0.41% PRIO3 63.00 ▲ 2.49% SUZB3 55.21 ▲ 2.62% RENT3 29.37 ▼ 2.88% AZZA3 16.92 ▲ 10.08% CSAN3 2.86 ▼ 5.61% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.44 ▼ 3.94% GMAT3 3.88 ▼ 4.90% PSSA3 46.00 ▲ 0.04% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 3.49% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 17.95 ▲ 5.28% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.22 ▼ 2.03% CSNA3 4.31 ▼ 4.65%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Peru Business & Economy

Ransa Buys Out Astara in Peru Car Logistics

By · · 1 min read
Huaraz rooftops with the snow-capped Cordillera Blanca behind
File photo. Huaraz, Peru, with the snow-capped Cordillera Blanca behind the city. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts

  • What. Ransa, a Peruvian logistics operator, has bought Astara’s stake in Servicios Logísticos Automotrices (SLA); it owns 100%.
  • Where. Peru, covering port reception, storage, inspection and delivery to dealers.
  • Money. Ransa plans US$1.8 million of investment; the purchase price was not disclosed.
  • Customer. Astara, an automotive company, remains one of SLA’s main clients.
  • As of 12 November 2026, 17:39 GMT.

Ransa, a Peruvian logistics operator, has bought the stake that Astara, an automotive company, held in SLA (Servicios Logísticos Automotrices), taking its holding to 100%, Energiminas, a Peruvian energy and mining outlet, reported on 11 November 2026. Ransa plans to invest US$1.8 million to expand capacity, Energiminas said.

What Changes

SLA handles cars from arrival at port through storage, inspection and preparation for delivery to transport to dealers. Astara stays among its main customers, Energiminas reported.

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Ransa chief executive Paolo Sacchi said in a statement carried by Energiminas that the purchase advances Ransa’s growth strategy. Jorge González, chief operating officer of Astara’s Latin American business, said Astara values the path travelled with Ransa.

What Is Not Known

The purchase price was not disclosed in the report.

Related reading: Peru news hub

Sources

Energiminas, 11 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Astara Paolo Sacchi Peru acquisitions Peru automotive Peru logistics Ransa SLA vehicle logistics

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