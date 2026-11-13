Argentina Tape Test Cannot Confirm the Voice

Argentina’s biggest corruption inquiry now rests on recordings that its own forensic experts cannot tie to the man accused. On Thursday 12 November 2026, a final report from the Gendarmería Nacional (Argentina’s border and security police) said it could not establish whether the voice on the tapes belongs to Diego Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo is the former head of the National Disability Agency, known as ANDIS. The report matters to anyone watching President Javier Milei’s government, because the presidential offices said two weeks ago that the audio was not authentic.

Key Facts —Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition). —What. Federal police experts could not say whether Diego Spagnuolo’s voice is on the recordings. —Who. Spagnuolo, the former head of Argentina’s disability agency, is a suspect, and his defence says the tapes are fake. —When. The 74-page report reached the case file on Thursday 12 November 2026. —Next step. His defence will ask the court to exclude the recordings as evidence.

The report neither proves the recordings genuine nor proves them fake, and the bribery case continues on other evidence, according to the prosecutor.

What Happened

The Gendarmería’s forensic directorate received 58 audio files and judged 14 usable for parts of the technical analysis. Its report found signs of possible edits and re-recordings, such as cuts, re-recordings and acoustic inconsistencies, but it could not say how they were made.

On the central question, the report says: “No fue posible establecer si las señales de habla examinadas corresponden a Diego Orlando Spagnuolo” (it was not possible to establish whether the speech signals examined belong to him). Five specialists from DATIP, the technical support unit of Argentina’s prosecution service, signed the report in dissent.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

They objected that some of their observations were left out of the general conclusions. The prosecutors’ experts also disputed a voice comparison.

They argued that alternative methods, including listening tests and semi-automatic checks, could still be used, and that some clips showed natural speech features such as pauses and repetitions.

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The Case Behind the Tapes

The inquiry, before Federal Court No. 11 in Buenos Aires, now led by judge Ariel Lijo, examines an alleged scheme of kickbacks tied to medicine purchases and contracts at ANDIS. The recordings mention Karina Milei, the president’s sister and a senior aide.

Federal prosecutor Franco Picardi says the case also relies on documents about contracts and alleged overpricing, independent of the tapes. Everyone named is presumed innocent unless a court convicts them, and the allegations remain unproven.

Why It Matters

The ruling on the tapes will shape what a court can use against the suspects. Spagnuolo’s defence says the recordings are fake and plans to challenge any measure that grew out of them.

On Thursday 29 October 2026 the government, speaking through the Casa Rosada (the presidential palace), said the analysis showed the audio was not authentic. Court sources said then that the final document was not yet signed, and the finished report is narrower: it finds possible edits but no proof of fabrication.

What to Watch Next

The first test is whether Judge Lijo accepts or limits the recordings as evidence once the defence files its request. No date for that decision has been announced.

The second is whether prosecutors seek further voice comparisons or a new expert exam. Neither step has been confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who made the recordings, or how and when the edits found by the experts occurred. It is also unknown whether any additional voice sample will be available, since the court dropped its earlier voice-comparison request after the forensic team found the material unsuitable.

Whether the independent evidence is strong enough to carry the case without the tapes is also open. No court has ruled on the allegations.

What It Means for You

For investors and companies in Argentina, a long fight over evidence keeps political risk around the Milei government in view. For readers elsewhere, it is a clear example of how courts now treat audio that might be cloned by artificial intelligence.

More on the country is in our Argentina coverage and Argentina news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the report prove the recordings are fake?

No. It found signs of possible edits and re-recordings but could not say how they were made. It did not rule on whether the content is true.

Does the case end if the tapes are excluded?

Not automatically. Prosecutor Franco Picardi says other evidence exists, including documents on contracts and alleged overpricing at ANDIS.

Has anyone been convicted?

No. Spagnuolo and any others under investigation are suspects, presumed innocent unless a court convicts them.

Sources: Poder Judicial de la Nación (Argentine federal judiciary); Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidency.