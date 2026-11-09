Antigua Leader Browne Wins Early Election

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.22% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Caribbean Latin America

Antigua Leader Browne Wins Early Election

By · · 3 min read
View over St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, with cruise ships in the harbour
Downtown St. John's, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda, seen from Mount St. John's Medical Centre. Photo: Matt H. Wade/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne dissolved Parliament on Wednesday 1 April 2026 and won a fourth straight term at the polls on Thursday 30 April. His governing Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) took 15 of the 17 seats on preliminary results.

The next election was not due until 2028, so Browne went to the voters well ahead of schedule. For US readers, the result settles who governs a small Caribbean island state for the coming term.

Key Facts

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  • Who. Prime Minister Gaston Browne, leader of the governing Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).
  • Dissolution. Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, the King’s local representative, dissolved Parliament by proclamation; the date was 1 April 2026.
  • Vote. Thursday 30 April 2026, in 17 constituencies, with more than 63,000 registered voters.
  • Result. The ABLP won 15 of 17 seats on preliminary results, up from nine in January 2023.
  • Still open. Final certified results from the electoral commission are not confirmed here.

Browne called the vote well ahead of schedule. Voters gave his party a landslide.

How the Early Election Came About

Browne told Parliament on Friday 27 March 2026 that he would ask for it to be dissolved on 1 April. Under the constitution, the prime minister can advise the Governor General to dissolve Parliament early, so no vote of lawmakers was needed.

The Governor General, the King’s representative on the islands, dissolved Parliament by proclamation with effect from 1 April. Browne set Thursday 30 April as polling day.

Nelson’s Dockyard at English Harbour, Antigua
File photo: Nelson’s Dockyard at English Harbour, Antigua.

What Happened on Polling Day

Polls opened at six in the morning and closed at six in the evening, at about 190 polling stations. A Commonwealth Observer Group, a team of election monitors from the Commonwealth of Nations, was deployed across the islands.

On preliminary results, the ABLP won 15 seats. The main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) kept one, won by its leader Jamale Pringle, and the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM), a party of the sister island of Barbuda, held one.

In the election of 18 January 2023 the ABLP had won nine of the 17 seats. The party therefore gained six seats on the previous result.

What It Means for You

Travellers, investors and officials dealing with the government should expect continuity, because the same prime minister and party stay in charge. With only two seats outside the ABLP, the opposition has little power to block bills in Parliament.

Our guides explain the islands’ role and alliances in the wider region and how it relates to its Caribbean neighbours. Our earlier report on Browne’s stance on China and the United States and the Caribbean section give more background.

What Is Not Known

Final certified seat and vote counts from the electoral commission are not confirmed here. Who formally leads the opposition is not confirmed either.

Sources

Commonwealth Secretariat, Commonwealth Observer Group notice on the 30 April 2026 election (read 9 November 2026): https://thecommonwealth.org/news/commonwealth-observers-election-process-antigua-and-barbuda. Prime Minister Browne’s statement to Parliament of 27 March 2026. Preliminary results and observer-mission figures for the 30 April 2026 vote.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Antigua and Barbuda election?

The vote was held on Thursday 30 April 2026. Parliament had been dissolved on Wednesday 1 April.

Who won the election?

Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s ABLP won 15 of 17 seats on preliminary results. That gives him a fourth straight term.

Why was the election early?

The prime minister can ask the Governor General to dissolve Parliament at any time. The vote was not due until 2028.

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ABLP Antigua and Barbuda Barbuda People's Movement Caribbean Gaston Browne general election Parliament UPP

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