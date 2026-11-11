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since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Angola Africa

Angola Court Voids Parts of New NGO Law

By · · 4 min read
Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Luanda, Angola
Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Luanda, seen from the bay in June 2015, with hillside housing behind. Photo: XEON / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

ANGOLA · POLITICS

Angola’s Constitutional Court, the top body that checks whether laws comply with the constitution, has struck down parts of the country’s new law on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), ruling that they breach legal certainty and freedom of association. The decision, reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026, follows a challenge by the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the main opposition party, and carries general binding force, which means it applies to everyone.

For US readers the ruling matters to charities, church groups, foundations and companies that fund or run projects in Angola, an oil and diamond exporter. The law sets rules for registering, running and supervising both Angolan and foreign NGOs.

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Key Facts

  • Who Angola’s Constitutional Court, acting on a request from the UNITA opposition parliamentary group.
  • What It declared several subsections of articles 6, 13 and 30 of the new NGO law unconstitutional.
  • Why The judges cited legal certainty, protection of trust and freedom of association.
  • Background Parliament passed the law in January 2026 by 106 votes to 77.
  • Open The government’s reaction and the full list of voided subsections are not yet known.

What the Court Decided

The court declared several subsections of articles 6, 13 and 30 of the law unconstitutional, with general binding force. It said they violate the principle of legal certainty and the protection of trust, which flow from the democratic rule of law, and that they violate freedom of association.

The court voided specific subsections rather than the entire law, according to the ruling’s wording as reported on 10 November. Which exact subsections fall, and how the rest of the law now works, will become clear when the full text of the ruling is published.

A weathered colonial-era building with office towers behind it in central Luanda, Angola
A weathered colonial-era building with office towers behind it in central Luanda, Angola’s capital. File photo.

How the Law Came About

Parliament approved the law in January 2026 with 106 votes in favour and 77 against, with two abstentions, amid strong objections from the opposition and from civil society. The government argued that it would increase transparency and meet international recommendations on fighting money laundering, including those of the Financial Action Task Force, the global standard-setter on the issue.

UNITA, which voted against the law, asked the court to review it after it was passed. The court admitted the case in April 2026 and has now ruled on it.

Not the First Ruling on NGO Rules

In July 2017 the same court struck down an earlier presidential decree on NGOs, ruling that only parliament, not the president, could regulate them. Amnesty International, the global human-rights group, called that decision a victory for civil society.

The long-ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) holds a majority in parliament, while UNITA is the largest opposition party. The ruling reported on Tuesday shows that the court can still check legislation the governing majority has passed.

What It Means for You

For US charities, foundations and church groups working in Angola, the ruling may reduce part of the legal risk created by the new rules, although the full text will decide how much. Organisations registered or applying under the law should wait for that text and for any guidance from the government.

Investors can read the decision as a sign that Angolan courts still weigh in on laws that affect civil society, a point that bears on legal risk in an economy that exports oil and diamonds. It does not, on the information available, announce any new restriction on foreign organisations.

What Is Not Known

The full list of voided subsections, the date the court signed the ruling and the government’s reaction are not known. It is also unclear whether parliament will rewrite the voided provisions.

It is not known how many NGOs have already registered under the law. It is also not known whether any were penalised under it.

More: Angola news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Angola’s Constitutional Court rule?

It declared several subsections of articles 6, 13 and 30 of the new NGO law unconstitutional. It said they breach legal certainty, the protection of trust and freedom of association.

Why did UNITA challenge the law?

UNITA voted against the law in parliament and asked the court to review it. The court’s reasoning now cites legal certainty and freedom of association.

Does the ruling affect foreign NGOs?

The law covered both Angolan and foreign NGOs, so the voided subsections may matter to both. The full ruling will show which groups are affected.

What was the law meant to do?

It set rules to register, run and supervise NGOs. The government said it would improve transparency and help fight money laundering.

Sources: Constitutional Court of Angola, ruling on the Law approving the Statute of NGOs, as reported on 10 November 2026 (Tribunal Constitucional); National Assembly of Angola, vote of January 2026; Amnesty International, 2017. Related reading: Angola politics explained, who runs Angola’s economy.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Angola civil society Constitutional Court freedom of association Human Rights Luanda Money Laundering MPLA NGO law UNITA

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