Chile Food Giant Eyes US$540M Salmon Buy

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CHILE · BUSINESS

Key Facts The deal Agrosuper, a major Chilean food group, is negotiating to buy 100% of the salmon business of Blumar, a Chilean fishing company.

The price The enterprise value (price before debt and cash) is up to US$540 million, with US$40 million tied to targets.

The status The memorandum, a preliminary agreement, is non-binding, and Agrosuper says a final deal is not assured.

The next step Due diligence and a 60-day exclusivity period come first, then antitrust and shareholder approval.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Agrosuper, a major Chilean food group, has signed a preliminary agreement to buy the salmon business of Blumar, a Chilean fishing and salmon company, for up to US$540 million. Both companies disclosed the memorandum of understanding to the Financial Market Commission (CMF), Chile’s market regulator, on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

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For US readers, the talks matter because Chile is one of the world’s biggest salmon producers. A deal would put two Chilean salmon producers under one owner, so it is worth watching if you buy, sell or invest in seafood.

What Happened

Agrosuper and Blumar signed the memorandum, which sets the terms for good-faith talks on Agrosuper buying 100% of the shares of Salmones Blumar, Blumar’s salmon subsidiary. Blumar’s board approved the document on Monday 24 August 2026, and the companies told the market about it this week.

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The price is stated as an enterprise value of up to US$540 million, meaning the value of the business before debt and cash are counted. Of that, US$40 million would be paid only if the business reaches agreed productivity targets.

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In Plain English

Agrosuper is a Chilean food company that also owns AquaChile, one of the country’s biggest salmon producers. Agrosuper bought AquaChile in 2018 in a deal worth about US$850 million.

Blumar is a Chilean company listed on the Santiago stock exchange that fishes at sea and farms salmon. Its salmon arm, Salmones Blumar, raises, harvests, processes and sells the fish through its subsidiary Salmones Blumar Magallanes.

The Terms and the Conditions

The memorandum is non-binding, except for a few provisions that both sides must follow. One of them is an exclusivity period of 60 calendar days, which starts when the data room opens and can be extended by 30 days if Agrosuper confirms in writing.

A final contract depends on due diligence, the buyer’s detailed check of the target’s finances, legal, tax, labour, environmental, health and operating records. It also needs approval from Chile’s National Economic Prosecutor’s Office, the antitrust authority, and from Blumar’s shareholders at an extraordinary meeting.

Why It Matters for Blumar

Salmon brought in more than half of Blumar’s revenue in 2026, so the sale would remove its largest business. What would remain is mainly its fishing operations.

Agrosuper said in its filing that it cannot ensure the deal will happen. That caution is standard, but it also reminds investors that talks of this kind often change or end.

What It Means for You

If you hold Chilean stocks through a US fund, Blumar is the company to watch, because the talks put a price tag of up to US$540 million on its salmon arm. The terms are not final, so any move in the share price now rests on a preliminary document.

If you buy Chilean salmon at a US store or restaurant, nothing changes today. A final deal would only matter later, if one owner controlled a larger share of Chilean salmon supply.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the talks will end in a signed contract, or whether the price will stay at up to US$540 million after due diligence. The companies have not said how the antitrust office is likely to view a merger of two Chilean salmon producers.

The filings do not say what would happen to Blumar’s workers, its farming licences or its fishing business after a sale. They also give no date for the shareholder meeting.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Agrosuper Buying From Blumar?

Agrosuper wants 100% of Salmones Blumar, Blumar’s salmon farming and processing business. The enterprise value is up to US$540 million.

Is the Blumar Deal Final?

No. The memorandum is non-binding, and Agrosuper says a final transaction cannot yet be assured.

Which Approvals Does the Deal Need?

Chile’s antitrust prosecutor, the National Economic Prosecutor’s Office, must authorise it. Blumar’s shareholders must also approve it at an extraordinary meeting.

Does the Deal Affect US Salmon Buyers?

Not directly, because nothing changes until a final deal is signed and approved. A merger of two Chilean salmon producers could matter for supply and prices later.

Sources: Financial Market Commission of Chile (CMF), material-fact filings by Agrosuper and Blumar, 4 November 2026; National Economic Prosecutor’s Office of Chile (FNE), merger-control process.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief