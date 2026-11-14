Buenaventura Falls 1.9% as Nexa Drops 2.2% | Zinc Wrap, Nov 13

Key Facts Buenaventura, a Peruvian precious-metals and zinc miner, closed at its lowest in at least six months, at US$24.83 (-1.86%), its fourth straight fall and 43.1% below its 12-month high of 43.67 set on 27 February.

at US$24.83 (-1.86%), its fourth straight fall and 43.1% below its 12-month high of 43.67 set on 27 February. Nexa Resources, a zinc producer, fell to US$11.18 (-2.19%), which leaves it 33.1% below its 12-month high of 16.72 from 6 May.

(-2.19%), which leaves it 33.1% below its 12-month high of 16.72 from 6 May. The main cause was the cost of money: the US 10-year Treasury yield stood at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, and the dollar index rose to 103.41.

the US 10-year Treasury yield stood at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, and the dollar index rose to 103.41. Gold told the same story: the gold fund GLD lost 4.58% over five sessions as traders bet on interest-rate rises rather than cuts.

the gold fund GLD lost 4.58% over five sessions as traders bet on interest-rate rises rather than cuts. Buenaventura is only 9.0% above its 12-month low of 22.78 from 20 November 2025, so that level is now very close.

of 22.78 from 20 November 2025, so that level is now very close. Our own history is mixed: after earlier falls this large, Buenaventura was higher 20 sessions later in 59% of cases and Nexa in 50%.

after earlier falls this large, Buenaventura was higher 20 sessions later in 59% of cases and Nexa in 50%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 88.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$33.0 million traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus Shares of the two Latin American miners most tied to zinc fell together on Friday, November 13, 2026. Nexa Resources, the Peru and Brazil zinc producer, ended at US$11.18, while Buenaventura, Peru’s big precious-metals and base-metals miner, closed at US$24.83, its lowest in at least six months. The pressure came from money, not metal. The US 10-year yield, the interest rate on American government debt that sets the price of borrowing worldwide, reached 5.14%, and investors now bet that rates will rise rather than fall. That hurts miners twice. Higher rates make a company’s debt dearer, and they strengthen the dollar, which makes metals priced in dollars costlier for buyers elsewhere. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Both stocks are used here as stand-ins for zinc, the metal that coats steel to stop it rusting. They are not the metal’s own price. What matters today. A rising cost of money, not a slump in zinc demand, is pulling down the miners that Peru, Brazil and Mexico rely on for export income.

01 The session in one read

Think of a miner as a farmer who borrows to plant and sells at a price set abroad. On Friday, November 13, 2026 both the cost of borrowing and the strength of the foreign currency moved against that farmer.

Buenaventura slipped -1.86% and Nexa Resources -2.19%. The US S&P 500 index, a basket of 500 big American companies, ended at 7,562, so the sector fell harder than the market.

Assessment — Rates, not zinc, drive the slide MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that investors are selling risky, debt-carrying miners because bond yields jumped, and that company-specific news explains little of Friday’s move. We are moderately confident, because the miners fell while the broad US stock market held up better and the fear gauge eased over the week, which points to a sector-specific rather than market-wide worry. The variable to watch is the 10-year yield: if it keeps climbing from 5.14%, the pressure on both stocks is likely to continue.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Buenaventura is the weaker chart. It has now fallen four sessions in a row and is down 11.29% over five sessions, while Nexa is down 1.93% over the same stretch.

Over a longer span the damage is clearer. Buenaventura is down 27.3% across 60 sessions and Nexa is down 20.5%, so the slide began well before this week.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$11.18 -2.19% Buenaventura US$24.83 -1.86%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-13. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76 +0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.42% USD / CLP 994.16 -0.13% USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,457.76 +0.66% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,610.23 -0.28% S&P IPSA Chile 10,660.94 +0.34% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% — 10,625.19 10,699 10,624 — IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% +1.93% 6.19 6.26 6.21 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51 — USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78 — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.40 -0.16% +0.77% 3.41 3.41 3.39 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.58% 1,545 1,548 1,543 — USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% +3.41% 39.67 40.59 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% -10.79% 6,055 6,196 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.59 -0.37% +72.02% 11.63 11.60 11.55 — USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% -5.40% 59.49 60.61 60.27 — USD/CRC 442.74 -0.10% -9.70% 443.16 445.25 442.74 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% +2.02% 7.49 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest cause: interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 31 basis points in five sessions (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point), and traders are pricing in rate rises: gold futures lost 4.6% in five sessions.

Second: the dollar. The dollar index rose to 103.41, and a firmer dollar tends to push down the price of metals quoted in it.

The signals do not all agree. Oil was nearly flat and the fear gauge, the VIX, was lower over the week, so this is not a panic. We rate this explanation medium confidence: the rate and dollar link is well supported, but we have no zinc settlement for the session itself to measure the metal’s own move.

From the RT economic calendar: US producer prices rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% expected, and the core measure, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.3% as forecast, or 5.0% on the year. The 10-year Treasury yield still rose to 5.14%, so the milder headline reading did not ease the pressure. China, the largest zinc consumer, had no major calendar release on Friday.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Nexa has lost 10.70% over 20 sessions and sits 33.1% below its May high, though it remains 87.3% above its November 2025 low of 5.97.

Buenaventura is further gone: it has lost 18.38% over 20 sessions and trades 43.1% below its February peak. The weakness stretches across the whole autumn.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru is the most exposed, because Buenaventura and Nexa’s Peruvian mines make zinc and other metals a core export. Bolivia and Mexico, also major zinc producers, depend on the same dollar prices and the same global appetite for galvanised steel and construction.

Nexa’s shares have fallen sharply in recent weeks. Boliden, the Swedish miner, agreed in August to buy Votorantim’s controlling stake in Nexa, and that deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to approvals, which gives the stock a possible anchor.

For a saver in Lima or São Paulo holding these shares, the lesson is that higher US rates can hurt a mining stock even when its mines run well.

06 The names to watch

Buenaventura is the one to watch. It sits only 9.0% above its 12-month low of 22.78, and that low dates from 20 November 2025, so the one-year window will soon drop it and the reference level will change.

Nexa’s reference points are the 12-month low of 5.97 and the May high of 16.72. History offers a mixed guide: after 46 earlier falls this large, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 23 cases, or 50%, with a median move of -0.5% and a worst case of -57.0%.

For Buenaventura, in 39 earlier cases, it was higher 20 sessions later in 23, or 59%, with a median of +3.4% and a worst case of -33.3%. That is our own price history since 2007, and it is not a forecast.

07 What would end it

The first thing is a turn in bond yields. A fall back from 5.14% would ease the pressure on borrowers and loosen the dollar’s grip on metals.

The second is the next US inflation report and the next Federal Reserve decision, which will show whether rate rises are truly coming. We have no confirmed dates for either, so check the official calendars.

On the charts, Buenaventura holds or breaks near 22.78, and Nexa’s gains would need to rebuild from US$11.18. The honest answer to whether this stops is yes, but only when rate fears fade, and nothing in Friday’s data says they have.

08 What to watch

US bond yields: The 10-year yield at 5.14% is the main driver; a sustained fall would help both miners.

The 10-year yield at 5.14% is the main driver; a sustained fall would help both miners. Buenaventura’s 12-month low: The 22.78 level from 20 November 2025 is close, and the reference will change as that date rolls out of the window.

The 22.78 level from 20 November 2025 is close, and the reference will change as that date rolls out of the window. Dollar index: At 103.41 and rising, a firmer dollar weighs on metal prices.

At 103.41 and rising, a firmer dollar weighs on metal prices. Boliden and Nexa: Completion of the Votorantim stake purchase is expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to approvals.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$33.0 million traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 88.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 7.7%, no change at 2.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners fall on Friday, November 13, 2026?

Higher US bond yields and a stronger dollar hit the sector, and Buenaventura closed at its lowest in at least six months.

Do these share prices show the zinc price?

No. Nexa Resources and Buenaventura are miners’ shares used as stand-ins for zinc, and they also react to interest rates and company news.

Which Latin American countries are most exposed?

Peru, Bolivia and Mexico are major zinc producers, and Peru is most directly tied to these two listed companies.

Does history say these shares will rebound?

In our own history, shares were higher 20 sessions later in 50% of Nexa cases and 59% of Buenaventura cases, but this is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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