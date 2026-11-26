A larger goods surplus was offset by heavier profit and travel payments, and foreign direct investment still covered the gap more than twice over.

DF - BANCO-CENTRAL-IPCA-DEFLAÇÃO-11-ANOS - GERAL - Fachada da sede do Banco Central do Brasil, em Brasília (DF), nesta sexta-feira (07). Segundo dados do Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística (IBGE) divulgados o Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo (IPCA) teve deflação de 0,23% no mês de junho, sendo a primeira em 11 anos, puxada pelas contas de luz e alimentos. 07/07/2017 - Foto: FáTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Rio Times Markets · Brazil

Brazil sold more goods abroad in October but paid out more in profits and services, leaving its current account deficit at US$4.0 billion. The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) published the figure in its monthly balance-of-payments note, its report on money flowing in and out of the country, on Thursday 26 November 2026.

The current account is the broadest tally of what a country earns from and pays to the rest of the world, covering trade, services, investment income and transfers. A deficit means Brazil spent more abroad than it earned, and foreign money has to cover the difference.

Key Facts Result. Current account deficit of US$4.0 billion in October 2026, the same as October 2025.

Versus forecast. Analysts expected US$3.1 billion, so the gap was wider than forecast.

Trade. Goods surplus of US$8.5 billion, up from US$5.9 billion a year earlier.

Investment. Foreign direct investment (company money in Brazil): US$9.1 billion, down from US$9.9 billion a year earlier.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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A larger goods surplus was offset by heavier profit and travel payments, and foreign direct investment still covered the gap more than twice over.

What Changed

The BCB note of 26 November 2026 puts the October deficit at US$4.0 billion, the same as in October 2025. The BCB first reported September at US$5.1 billion on 26 October 2026, though it has since revised the September 12-month total from US$60.0 billion to US$60.7 billion, so that comparison is approximate.

Analysts had expected a deficit of US$3.1 billion, according to the consensus in the Rio Times economic calendar, so the result was US$0.9 billion wider than forecast. A consensus is an average of analyst forecasts.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Over the 12 months to October the deficit totalled US$60.6 billion, or 2.34% of gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy), the BCB says. That compares with US$60.7 billion (2.36%) a month earlier and US$75.2 billion (3.39%) in October 2025.

Goods exports drove Brazil’s October trade surplus. File photo of a container ship at the port of Santos. Photo: Marinha do Brasil, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Where The Money Went

Goods trade did the heavy lifting. The BCB reports a goods surplus of US$8.5 billion in October 2026, against US$5.9 billion a year earlier, as exports rose 19.7% to US$37.9 billion and imports rose 14.2% to US$29.4 billion.

Against that, the BCB says the services deficit widened to US$5.1 billion from US$4.3 billion in October 2025. Net transport spending rose 40.3% to US$1.8 billion, and net spending on international travel rose 36.5% to US$1.5 billion.

The largest drag was primary income, meaning the profits, dividends and interest that cross borders. The BCB puts that deficit at US$7.9 billion, against US$6.2 billion in October 2025.

Net payments of profits and dividends to foreign investors reached US$6.5 billion, up 43.5% from US$4.5 billion, the BCB note shows. Net interest payments fell 15.2% to US$1.4 billion.

The Investment Cushion

Foreign direct investment (IDP in Portuguese), money that foreign companies put into or leave in Brazilian operations, came in at US$9.1 billion net in October 2026, of which US$6.1 billion was reinvested profits. That is below US$9.9 billion a year earlier but above the US$8 billion analysts expected, according to the BCB and the Rio Times economic calendar.

What It Means For Readers Abroad

For investors in the United States, the deficit looks modest at 2.34% of GDP over 12 months. Direct investment of US$9.1 billion covered it more than twice, though US$6.1 billion of that was reinvested profit rather than new cash.

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The line to watch is profit and dividend payments to foreign owners, which rose 43.5% in October. Reinvested profits count both as an investment inflow and as income owed abroad.

What Is Not Known

The BCB note does not say why profit payments jumped 43.5%, and it gives no breakdown by sector or company. The same note announces an extraordinary methodology revision for crypto-asset transactions, which the BCB places in its financial account and exchange-position data.

Forecasts are estimates, so the miss against the US$3.1 billion consensus should not be read as a signal by itself. The next BCB note will show whether the narrowing holds.

What Would Change It

A November deficit below the US$4.0 billion of October would suggest the gap is narrowing further, while one above US$5.1 billion would signal it is widening again. Direct investment above the US$8 billion consensus would show financing remains comfortable.

More: Brazil news

Further reading: Brazil’s foreign direct investment and the August deficit and Brazil’s July current account deficit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Brazil’s current account result for October 2026?

Brazil ran a current account deficit of US$4.0 billion in October 2026, the same as a year earlier, the BCB says. Analysts had expected US$3.1 billion.

How much foreign direct investment did Brazil receive in October 2026?

Net foreign direct investment was US$9.1 billion, against US$9.9 billion in October 2025, according to the BCB. That was above the US$8 billion analysts expected.

Why did profit payments abroad matter in October 2026?

Net payments of profits and dividends rose 43.5% to US$6.5 billion, the BCB note shows. They drove a primary income deficit of US$7.9 billion, the biggest single drag on the account.

Does a current account deficit mean Brazil is in trouble?

Not by itself. At 2.34% of GDP over 12 months, the deficit is modest, and direct investment covered it more than twice in October.

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Sources: Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), balance-of-payments press notes of 26 November 2026 and 26 October 2026; consensus forecasts from the Rio Times economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

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