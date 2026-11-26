We have no confirmed forecast for Thursday 26 November, so our call is a museum day in Centro that works in sun or rain.

The headline is access: four of the best stops in Centro are free, and the Museu do Amanhã charges admission.

Brazilian stocks rose and the real strengthened on Wednesday, while Wall Street ended mixed.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The day in one line: start at the CCBB, cross to the waterfront, and finish before dark.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,685 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.8213 -1.44%

Source: market close, 25 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check the city forecast before you leave and carry a light layer and a small umbrella. The plan below sits mostly indoors, so a shower will not spoil it.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “US may name new tariffs on Mexico this week” Get the brief

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Event: free entry at the CCBB, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial on Thu 26 — Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro — 9am-8pm, free — Markets: Brazilian stocks and the real gained on Wed 25; see the table above — Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã (Centro) is open Tuesday to Sunday, so it works for Sat 28 and Sun 29 — The day for: culture in Centro, indoors first and the waterfront second A free, walkable day in Centro beats guessing at the sky.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61

+1.58% +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR / BRL 6.39 -1.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.09 -3.72% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +8.11% AZZA3 Mining +3.97% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +3.69% ENEV3 Financials +2.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Energy +1.76% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +0.87% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -1.32% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -1.80% ABEV3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,684.61

+1.58%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,438.37

+0.20%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,416.21

+0.82%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.36 +2.00% +28.13% 40.55 41.51 40.41 64,224,600 VALE3 56.90 +3.10% -13.26% 55.19 57.30 54.61 37,912,900 ITUB4 40.01 +0.68% +3.26% 39.74 40.49 39.27 31,775,400 BBDC4 14.19 +4.19% -25.12% 13.62 14.23 13.61 60,021,200 BBAS3 14.69 +3.60% -33.14% 14.18 14.79 14.06 45,676,300 B3SA3 14.58 +2.82% +2.89% 14.18 14.65 14.19 34,557,700 ABEV3 15.81 -1.80% +15.07% 16.10 16.22 15.81 44,747,900 WEGE3 49.65 -1.10% +15.57% 50.20 50.36 48.57 11,550,900 PRIO3 60.50 +1.51% +61.25% 59.60 61.11 59.33 7,583,300 SUZB3 55.40 -1.32% +15.90% 56.14 56.14 55.24 6,803,800 RENT3 29.32 +2.84% -32.61% 28.51 29.34 28.55 7,889,800 AZZA3 15.33 +8.11% -46.19% 14.18 15.34 14.20 5,722,000 CSNA3 3.45 +6.48% -58.48% 3.24 3.48 3.25 30,141,700 GGBR4 25.86 +2.33% +37.85% 25.27 26.22 24.81 15,153,700 ENEV3 27.53 +3.69% +41.83% 26.55 27.85 26.57 26,225,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.33

+8.11% CSNA3

3.45

+6.48% BBDC4

14.19

+4.19% ENEV3

27.53

+3.69% BBAS3

14.69

+3.60% VALE3

56.90

+3.10% RENT3

29.32

+2.84% B3SA3

14.58

+2.82% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 US Oil Fund Rebounds 3.29% After a Month of Losses Read →

03

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CULTURE IN CENTRO A free museum day, then the waterfront Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is a grand building with several exhibition floors, so give it a good hour. Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, open 10am-6pm and free. It is only partly reopened, so expect fewer rooms than before. For a short, free stop, the Paço Imperial in Centro opens 12pm-6pm. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, also in Centro, is open 10am-5pm on weekdays and is free. Finish at the Museu do Amanhã by the port in Centro, open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-6pm. Entry is paid, so check the price on the museum’s website. A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Plan the paid museum last so you are not carrying a ticket plan across the city.

OUTDOORS — PARQUE LAGE Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm daily and free. It is the best green stop if the sky stays clear. The Jardim Botânico next door, also in Jardim Botânico, opens 8am-5pm from Thursday to Tuesday, and on Wednesdays it starts at 11am. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We have not verified café or coworking hours and wifi for Thursday 26 November, so we name none. The CCBB and Real Gabinete are free to enter, but they are cultural venues, not workspaces.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — THE GARDEN DAY If you want quiet over art, spend the morning in Jardim Botânico instead. Parque Lage is free, and the botanical garden costs R$40 for residents or R$80 for foreigners. Both close at 5pm, so go early and keep Centro for another day.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We found no confirmed concert, match or festival for tonight, so we list none. The CCBB stays open until 8pm and is the only venue on our list that is open after 6pm.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — paid entry, check the museum’s website for hours Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — guided visits, check the theatre’s website for times and prices Museu do Amanhã — Centro port area — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, paid entry Paço Imperial — Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free Centro Cultural dos Correios (closed) — Centro — closed, exhibitions suspended indefinitely; pick another venue

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Centro’s museums sit close together, so you can walk between most of them.

We have no confirmed disruption on Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4, the VLT or the ciclovia for Thursday 26 November. Check the operators’ live notices before you leave.

05

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some cash, since small ticket desks can be slow. Museums with free entry may still ask for your name at the door.

Foreigners pay R$80 at the Jardim Botânico, so bring a passport or ID if you hold residency. In Centro the streets empty after office hours, so leave before dark and use a ride app after 8pm.

06

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers can start with the free venues in Centro, where daytime crowds make it easy to meet people.

07

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the official club and league pages for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo before planning a bar visit.

08

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday and the real strengthened against the dollar. The full numbers sit in the table at the top.

Wall Street ended mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq weaker and the Dow higher. The market fear gauge rose, which points to caution.

We found no confirmed driver behind these moves, so we offer no explanation.

09

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD THU 26 — CCBB, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the Museu do Amanhã in Centro FRI 27 — Parque Lage and the Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico, 8am-5pm SAT 28 — Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro, paid entry, check opening hours SUN 29 — Museu do Amanhã in Centro, 10am-6pm, paid entry; the Paço Imperial is open 12pm-6pm MON 30 — CCBB in Centro, 9am-8pm, free; the Museu do Amanhã and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are closed

Background: Samba Album Launch in Rio With Wesley Nóog, Nov 27.

Background: Samba Singer Wesley Nóog Launches Album.

10

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which Rio museums are free on Thursday 26 November?

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are free, all in Centro. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro and Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico are free too.

How much does the Jardim Botânico cost for foreigners?

Foreigners pay R$80, while residents pay R$40. It is open 8am-5pm from Thursday to Tuesday, and on Wednesdays from 11am.

Is the Centro Cultural dos Correios (closed) open?

No. Its exhibitions are suspended indefinitely, so skip it and choose another venue in Centro.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.