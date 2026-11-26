Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Thursday, November 26, 2026
We have no confirmed forecast for Thursday 26 November, so our call is a museum day in Centro that works in sun or rain.
The headline is access: four of the best stops in Centro are free, and the Museu do Amanhã charges admission.
Brazilian stocks rose and the real strengthened on Wednesday, while Wall Street ended mixed.
The day in one line: start at the CCBB, cross to the waterfront, and finish before dark.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,685
|+1.58%
|USD/BRL
|5.8213
|-1.44%
Source: market close, 25 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Check the city forecast before you leave and carry a light layer and a small umbrella. The plan below sits mostly indoors, so a shower will not spoil it.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free, walkable day in Centro beats guessing at the sky.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.58%
166,684.61
+1.58%
69,438.37
+0.20%
10,416.21
+0.82%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,684.61
|+1.58%
|+6.91%
|164,089.81
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.82
|-1.41%
|+8.25%
|5.91
|5.82
|5.82
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|41.36
|+2.00%
|+28.13%
|40.55
|41.51
|40.41
|64,224,600
|VALE3
|56.90
|+3.10%
|-13.26%
|55.19
|57.30
|54.61
|37,912,900
|ITUB4
|40.01
|+0.68%
|+3.26%
|39.74
|40.49
|39.27
|31,775,400
|BBDC4
|14.19
|+4.19%
|-25.12%
|13.62
|14.23
|13.61
|60,021,200
|BBAS3
|14.69
|+3.60%
|-33.14%
|14.18
|14.79
|14.06
|45,676,300
|B3SA3
|14.58
|+2.82%
|+2.89%
|14.18
|14.65
|14.19
|34,557,700
|ABEV3
|15.81
|-1.80%
|+15.07%
|16.10
|16.22
|15.81
|44,747,900
|WEGE3
|49.65
|-1.10%
|+15.57%
|50.20
|50.36
|48.57
|11,550,900
|PRIO3
|60.50
|+1.51%
|+61.25%
|59.60
|61.11
|59.33
|7,583,300
|SUZB3
|55.40
|-1.32%
|+15.90%
|56.14
|56.14
|55.24
|6,803,800
|RENT3
|29.32
|+2.84%
|-32.61%
|28.51
|29.34
|28.55
|7,889,800
|AZZA3
|15.33
|+8.11%
|-46.19%
|14.18
|15.34
|14.20
|5,722,000
|CSNA3
|3.45
|+6.48%
|-58.48%
|3.24
|3.48
|3.25
|30,141,700
|GGBR4
|25.86
|+2.33%
|+37.85%
|25.27
|26.22
|24.81
|15,153,700
|ENEV3
|27.53
|+3.69%
|+41.83%
|26.55
|27.85
|26.57
|26,225,500
15.33
+8.11%
3.45
+6.48%
14.19
+4.19%
27.53
+3.69%
14.69
+3.60%
56.90
+3.10%
29.32
+2.84%
14.58
+2.82%
03
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN RIO
A free museum day, then the waterfront
Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is a grand building with several exhibition floors, so give it a good hour.
Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, open 10am-6pm and free. It is only partly reopened, so expect fewer rooms than before.
For a short, free stop, the Paço Imperial in Centro opens 12pm-6pm. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, also in Centro, is open 10am-5pm on weekdays and is free.
Finish at the Museu do Amanhã by the port in Centro, open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-6pm. Entry is paid, so check the price on the museum’s website.
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Plan the paid museum last so you are not carrying a ticket plan across the city.
Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm daily and free. It is the best green stop if the sky stays clear.
The Jardim Botânico next door, also in Jardim Botânico, opens 8am-5pm from Thursday to Tuesday, and on Wednesdays it starts at 11am. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
We have not verified café or coworking hours and wifi for Thursday 26 November, so we name none.
The CCBB and Real Gabinete are free to enter, but they are cultural venues, not workspaces.
If you want quiet over art, spend the morning in Jardim Botânico instead. Parque Lage is free, and the botanical garden costs R$40 for residents or R$80 for foreigners.
Both close at 5pm, so go early and keep Centro for another day.
We found no confirmed concert, match or festival for tonight, so we list none.
The CCBB stays open until 8pm and is the only venue on our list that is open after 6pm.
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — paid entry, check the museum’s website for hours
Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — guided visits, check the theatre’s website for times and prices
Museu do Amanhã — Centro port area — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, paid entry
Paço Imperial — Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free
Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free
Centro Cultural dos Correios (closed) — Centro — closed, exhibitions suspended indefinitely; pick another venue
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Centro’s museums sit close together, so you can walk between most of them.
We have no confirmed disruption on Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4, the VLT or the ciclovia for Thursday 26 November. Check the operators’ live notices before you leave.
05
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some cash, since small ticket desks can be slow. Museums with free entry may still ask for your name at the door.
Foreigners pay R$80 at the Jardim Botânico, so bring a passport or ID if you hold residency. In Centro the streets empty after office hours, so leave before dark and use a ride app after 8pm.
06
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Newcomers can start with the free venues in Centro, where daytime crowds make it easy to meet people.
07
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the official club and league pages for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo before planning a bar visit.
08
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday and the real strengthened against the dollar. The full numbers sit in the table at the top.
Wall Street ended mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq weaker and the Dow higher. The market fear gauge rose, which points to caution.
We found no confirmed driver behind these moves, so we offer no explanation.
09
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
THU 26 — CCBB, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the Museu do Amanhã in Centro
FRI 27 — Parque Lage and the Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico, 8am-5pm
SAT 28 — Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro, paid entry, check opening hours
SUN 29 — Museu do Amanhã in Centro, 10am-6pm, paid entry; the Paço Imperial is open 12pm-6pm
MON 30 — CCBB in Centro, 9am-8pm, free; the Museu do Amanhã and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are closed
Background: Samba Album Launch in Rio With Wesley Nóog, Nov 27.
Background: Samba Singer Wesley Nóog Launches Album.
10
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which Rio museums are free on Thursday 26 November?
The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are free, all in Centro.
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro and Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico are free too.
How much does the Jardim Botânico cost for foreigners?
Foreigners pay R$80, while residents pay R$40. It is open 8am-5pm from Thursday to Tuesday, and on Wednesdays from 11am.
Is the Centro Cultural dos Correios (closed) open?
No. Its exhibitions are suspended indefinitely, so skip it and choose another venue in Centro.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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