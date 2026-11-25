This is an album launch by a samba artist, with a live band and special guests, in Rio’s Tijuca district.

Live Music: Rio de Janeiro

Wesley Nóog, a Rio-based singer who calls his style “sambasoul”, a blend of Brazilian samba and American soul, is billed to launch his new album Mãe África (Mother Africa) on Friday 27 November 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Rio, which is 5:00 p.m. Eastern. The show is in the Sala Maestro Paulo Moura, a hall inside the Centro da Música Carioca Artur da Távola, a music centre in Rio’s Tijuca district.

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Tickets cost R$60 (about US$10) for a full price and R$30 (about US$5) for a half price, according to the artist’s official website, wesleynoog.com.br. The show is also billed as a celebration of 20 years of Nóog’s career.

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Key Facts When. Friday 27 November 2026, 7 p.m. in Rio (5 p.m. Eastern).

Where. Sala Maestro Paulo Moura, Centro da Música Carioca, Rua Conde de Bonfim 824.

Tickets. R$60 full (about US$10), R$30 half (about US$5); all ages.

Guests. Rildo Hora, an arranger and producer, is a billed guest; others are named below.

As of. 25 November 2026, 23:55 GMT.

This is an album launch by a samba artist, with a live band and special guests, in Rio’s Tijuca district.

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Who Is Playing and What Is the Album

Nóog is a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist whom his press office calls the creator of São Paulo sambasoul and now based in Rio. The press office says Mãe África is his eighth studio album, but his own website says he has released seven albums and its discography does not list the new one.

In the press release he says the record turns samba into “a celebration of diversity and union” and a call to fight racism and discrimination (our translation). His press office calls it a sonic manifesto on the formation of Afro-Brazilian “mameluco” culture, using the historical Brazilian term for people of mixed Indigenous and European ancestry.

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Nóog used the same word in the title of his 2010 album Mameluco Afro-Brasileiro. His website says that album passed one million downloads, a figure we could not check.

Wesley Nóog, who will launch the album Mãe África in Rio on 27 November 2026. Photo: Edy Almeida / press kit.

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Sambasoul: A Genre Name With One Author

Nóog dates his genre himself: “Until 2009, the word Samba was separate from Soul. From then on it became ‘Sambasoul’, the newest genre of Brazilian music,” he says in the press release (our translation). Whether other artists or critics use the term, we have not seen.

His website adds that the late journalist Gilberto Dimenstein, once on the editorial board of a major São Paulo newspaper, gave him the title “King of Sambasoul”. We have seen no independent record of that claim, so we treat it as the artist’s own.

Luiz Antonio Simas, a Brazilian professor and writer who curated an exhibition on samba’s Rio origins at São Paulo’s Instituto Moreira Salles cultural centre, said in an interview on 2 December 2023 that samba “is part of a broader scope of the great worldviews built by African civilisations and redefined by the diaspora experience” (our translation). That is background on the music’s roots, not a comment on Nóog, and we have not seen a critic or scholar review his album.

The Line-Up on Stage

The show is billed as Wesley Nóog & Banda Roda Jardim Suspenso, with Nóog on guitar and vocals. Among others, the press release lists Carlinhos 7 Cordas on seven-string guitar, Wanderson Martins on cavaquinho (a small four-string guitar), Misael Hora on piano and musical direction, and Dudu Dias on electric bass.

The press release names three special guests: maestro Rildo Hora, the dance group Família Moadir and the group Corte Imperial Samba do Doutor. Nóog’s own website lists Rildo Hora and Jorginho do Império, a guest neither source describes, so the final guest list may change.

Only Rildo Hora appears on both lists. A December 2023 newspaper profile of him describes a harmonica player, composer, arranger and producer who has produced albums for the samba singers Martinho da Vila, Zeca Pagodinho and Beth Carvalho.

Tickets, Venue and Getting In

The press release names the Sympla platform (a Brazilian ticketing site) and the venue as sales points, and the artist’s website says buyers can pay in up to 12 instalments. The classification is “livre”, meaning open to all ages.

The Centro da Música Carioca Artur da Távola opened on 16 June 2007 and belongs to the Rio city government’s culture department, according to its Sympla producer page. It stands at Rua Conde de Bonfim 824 in Tijuca, a residential district in Rio’s North Zone, in a former mansion with a garden.

The Sala Maestro Paulo Moura has 159 seats on the Sympla page, while a separate venue listing on the Fever events platform gives 161. The centre’s regular daytime hours are Thursday to Sunday, 10:00 to 18:00, its Sympla page says, so the 19:00 show falls outside them.

What a Full House Would Bring In

By our calculation, a sell-out of 159 seats at the full R$60 would bring in at most R$9,540 (about US$1,640), or R$4,770 (about US$820) if every ticket were half price. With 161 seats the full-price ceiling is R$9,660 (about US$1,660).

We used 0.17164 US$ per real, the 25 November 2026 close from the market-data provider RT market data, and the prices on the artist’s website. The sum ignores complimentary tickets, instalment fees and any split with the venue, none of which we could establish.

The Artist’s Career and More Samba in Rio

His website biography says he has toured Brazil, Europe and the United States and shared stages with Brazilian artists such as the singers Seu Jorge and Chico César and the singer-songwriter Nando Reis. The same page says he has released seven albums, two of them with the bands Swing & Cia and Fankalha.

His press office also sent videos it describes as performances at Duke University, a university in North Carolina, and at a National Samba Day event in the United States. We have seen no independent record of either appearance.

For visitors in Rio this week, the show is one more way to hear live samba. Our guide to what to do in Rio in November lists other options, and our Rio nightlife report on free samba at Pedra do Sal covers the street-samba side of the city.

Dates for Visitors

Friday 27 November 2026, 7 p.m. in Rio (5 p.m. Eastern): album launch, Sala Maestro Paulo Moura.

album launch, Sala Maestro Paulo Moura. Before the show: the Sympla page and the artist’s website are where a change to prices or guests would appear first.

the Sympla page and the artist’s website are where a change to prices or guests would appear first. Wednesday 2 December 2026: Brazil’s National Samba Day, five days after the launch.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not open a page of the Rio city government (the Prefeitura) for this show, so the date, time, price and venue rest on the artist’s official website and his press office. Seat availability, the hall’s exact capacity, any online service fee and the final guest list are not confirmed.

We also could not confirm that this is his eighth album, the Duke University and National Samba Day appearances, the “King of Sambasoul” title or the one-million-download figure. All five come from the artist’s side only.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Wesley Nóog album show in Rio?

It is on Friday 27 November 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Rio, which is 5:00 p.m. Eastern. The venue is the Sala Maestro Paulo Moura, inside the Centro da Música Carioca Artur da Távola in Tijuca.

How much are tickets to the Mãe África launch?

The artist’s site lists R$60 for full price and R$30 for half price. The press release names Sympla and the venue as sales points.

Is the show suitable for children?

The artist’s site gives the classification as open to all ages. Check the venue for any rule on children’s tickets.

Who are the guests?

Rildo Hora is named on both the website and the press release. The press release adds Família Moadir and Corte Imperial Samba do Doutor, while the website names Jorginho do Império.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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