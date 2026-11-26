Five nights, five sounds and one waterfront square: the festival tries to turn Rio’s old port zone into a New Year address of its own.

Events: Brazil

Rio de Janeiro’s port square will host five separate parties in New Year week, from Wednesday 30 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027. The Festival de Verão do Rio, or Rio Summer Festival, takes over the outdoor area of the Museu do Amanhã, the Museum of Tomorrow, a science museum on Guanabara Bay.

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Alok, a Brazilian DJ, opens the run, and Ivete Sangalo, a singer of Bahian axé music, plays on Saturday 2 January. Mochakk, a Brazilian DJ, closes the festival at sunset on Sunday 3 January.

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Key Facts Who. FF Entretenimento, a Brazilian events firm, runs five parties with Alok, Mochakk and Ivete Sangalo.

What. Five separate ticketed parties, each with its own name, doors time and music style.

Where and when. Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Rio’s port zone; 30 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Five nights, five sounds and one waterfront square: the festival tries to turn Rio’s old port zone into a New Year address of its own.

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The organiser, FF Entretenimento, announced the line-ups in a November 2026 press release. It says the project brings Rio’s port area into the New Year circuit, with more than 50 hours of music.

Chief executive Artur Brandão framed the idea in that release. He said Rio de Janeiro is plural, “bringing together different audiences, rhythms and ways of celebrating,” and that the festival is born of that diversity.

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The festival is five separate events rather than one long party. Each has its own name, its own doors time and its own sound.

The Museu do Amanhã and Praça Mauá on Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro. (File photo)

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The run opens on Wednesday 30 December with Rave the World, an electronic music party with Alok as headliner. The programme is billed at ten hours, and the other DJs have not been named; published opening times differ, so the start time is not confirmed.

On Thursday 31 December, Réveillon Cheers, the New Year’s Eve party now in its 15th year, opens at 21:00. Pabllo Vittar and Gloria Groove, two Brazilian pop stars, lead the bill, with the DJ Clementaum also listed on the official page.

The official Réveillon Cheers page advertises an All Inclusive Premium option. Buyers should read what it covers before choosing a ticket.

On Friday 1 January, Festa RARO opens at 19:00 with tribal house, a rhythmic style of house music. Ben Bakson of Germany and Sagi Kariv of Israel are among the DJs.

On Saturday 2 January, Rio Folia, a party mixing axé and electronic music, opens at 19:00 with Ivete Sangalo, the axé band Babado Novo and the DJ Clementaum. Axé is a pop style from Bahia, a state in north-east Brazil.

The closing night, Sunday 3 January, is S.O.S. Sound of Sunset, an electronic music party from 16:00.

Mochakk and ANNA, both DJs, play with other DJs as the sun sets over Guanabara Bay. The Rio Times’ reading is that the programme is built for five different crowds rather than one.

Electronic music opens it, pop marks New Year’s Eve, tribal house takes New Year’s Day, axé fills Saturday and a sunset set closes the week. Because the five events are separate, a visitor can pick one format instead of committing to the whole week.

The closing party starts at 16:00 and the other confirmed start times are 19:00 and 21:00, so only the last day suits an afternoon plan. For visitors flying in for New Year, each party is ticketed through Q2 Ingressos, a Brazilian ticketing platform, and entry for the closing night was reported at from R$190 (about US$33 at 5.76 reais per US dollar, market rate of 26 November 2026) plus fees.

For Rio Folia, sales opened on 28 October for registered users and on 29 October for everyone. The Rio Times could not open the Q2 Ingressos pages itself, so other prices and sales status are not confirmed.

Capacity, security and transport plans, the other Rave the World DJs and any city-hall licence details are also not confirmed, and English-language information is thin. The organiser’s Instagram account, @festivaldeveraodorio, and the Museu do Amanhã are the places to check for updates.

The first party, Rave the World with Alok, is on Wednesday 30 December 2026. Our day-by-day guide to the Festival de Verão do Rio sets out the programme, tickets and how to get there.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who plays at the Festival de Verão do Rio?

Alok opens the run, Pabllo Vittar and Gloria Groove lead New Year’s Eve, Ivete Sangalo fronts the axé night and Mochakk closes at sunset. Each plays a different night and format.

Do I need a ticket?

Yes, each night is a separate event sold online through Q2 Ingressos. Visitors should confirm prices and availability there and on the organiser’s Instagram, because The Rio Times could not.

Where is the festival?

In the outdoor area of the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, in Rio’s port zone. The organiser presents it as a way to bring that district into the New Year circuit.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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