The pause is over. The justices must now decide how far military personnel may go inside Brazil’s public schools.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. File photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court will resume on Friday 4 December 2026 a judgment on whether São Paulo state may keep its civic-military schools, which bring military personnel into public classrooms. Justice Cristiano Zanin, a member of the court, released the case back to the full court on Wednesday 25 November, ending a pause that began in May.

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Only one justice, rapporteur Gilmar Mendes (the justice who leads the case), has voted so far. His vote would let the programme stand under strict conditions.

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Key Facts Who. Justice Gilmar Mendes, the case’s lead justice, has voted; Justice Cristiano Zanin released the case.

What. The Supreme Federal Court resumes two challenges (ADI 7662, 7675) to São Paulo’s civic-military school law.

When. Online full-court session due to start Friday 4 December 2026; the schools opened in February stay open meanwhile.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 26 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

The pause is over. The justices must now decide how far military personnel may go inside Brazil’s public schools.

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São Paulo is Brazil’s most populous state, with about 44 million people in the 2022 census of the IBGE, the national statistics institute. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas of the conservative Republicanos party was re-elected in the vote of 4 October 2026.

The idea began as a national civic-military schools programme created in 2019 under then-President Jair Bolsonaro. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government ended it with Decree 11,611 of 19 July 2023, published on 21 July.

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Tarcísio later announced a state programme, and São Paulo’s law was sanctioned in 2024. Paraná is the state with the most such schools.

The parties that brought the two cases, known as direct actions of unconstitutionality (ADI), the left-wing Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) and the Workers’ Party (PT), say states lack competence over education and that the national education guidelines law, the LDB, does not provide for military presence in civilian schools. The state government and the state assembly, known as Alesp, answer that the programme is complementary, depends on a public consultation of each school community and keeps pedagogical management civilian.

São Paulo’s state court suspended the programme, and Mendes then issued an interim decision overturning that suspension. On Friday 12 September 2025 the full court, in a virtual session, unanimously confirmed the interim release, though only provisionally.

Implementation waited for the 2026 school year, when Seduc-SP, the state education secretariat, opened the first schools under the programme in February. They have kept running under that interim release since.

Mendes Would Keep the Schools, With Limits

The merits judgment began in a virtual session on Friday 22 May 2026, due to end on 29 May. Mendes, as rapporteur, voted that the programme is valid but only with conditions.

No military personnel may teach any class, including civic and republican education, or lead pedagogical or administrative management. The school community must authorise each conversion, and each municipality must guarantee a civilian-only option.

In his vote of 22 May Mendes wrote: “Carrying out extracurricular activities that exalt militarism is incompatible with the Constitution.” Spending on the programme cannot count towards the constitutional minimum for education spending, and uniform and appearance rules may not ignore Brazilian cultural and religious diversity.

Article 13 of the law, which provides payments to reserve military police, is unconstitutional in his view because the law lacks a budget-impact estimate. He would delay the effect by one year after the judgment is published.

Zanin asked for “vista”, a justice’s request for more time to study a case, on Tuesday 26 May, four days after the session began. A vista normally lasts up to 90 days, and the release came on Wednesday 25 November, about six months later.

File photo: a state public school building in Brazil. Photo: Camila Del Manto Bomtempo (Wikimedia Commons), CC BY-SA 4.0.

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The Full Court Decides for Every State

If the full court adopts Mendes’s conditions, the programme survives with limits on what military personnel may do. Those limits would bind the schools São Paulo has opened so far.

No other justice’s vote has been reported, so it is not known how the others will vote. The end date of the session is not confirmed, and it is also not known whether a new vista or a “destaque”, a request to move the case to an in-person session, will come.

How many schools São Paulo will run after any 2026 expansion is also unknown. Until the justices vote, the schools opened in February keep operating under the interim release of 12 September 2025.

The next confirmed date is Friday 4 December 2026, when the online session is due to start. The release on 25 November ended a pause of about six months.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a civic-military school in São Paulo?

The state government says pedagogical management stays civilian and each school community is consulted first. Mendes’s vote would allow military personnel only auxiliary roles.

What happens if the Court agrees with Mendes?

The programme would continue, but with limits on what military personnel may do. Payments to reserve police would be barred in their current form.

Have the schools been closed by the pause?

No. The interim release confirmed by the full court last year keeps the programme running while the merits are undecided.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: ADI 7662 and ADI 7675 before Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court; Justice Gilmar Mendes’s vote of 22 May 2026; São Paulo state law creating the Programa Escola Cívico-Militar; IBGE 2022 census · Supremo Tribunal Federal · Decree 11,611 of 2023

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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