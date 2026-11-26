Brazil’s biggest meat company says its next step lies in Southeast Asian chicken, prepared foods and seafood, built on an Australian base and an Indonesian state investor.

The Sudirman Central Business District in Jakarta. File photo: Muhammad Rasyid Prabowo, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Companies: Brazil

Brazilian meatpacker JBS said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that Southeast Asia is its next growth region, with Indonesia as the main target. Wesley Batista Filho, who becomes the company’s global chief executive in January 2027, told journalists in São Paulo that JBS will now start evaluating whether to buy or build plants.

He named no acquisition, amount or timetable, so the plan is a direction and not yet a deal. For readers abroad, it shows how a food giant listed in New York intends to spread its risk as trade barriers shift.

Key Facts Who. Wesley Batista Filho, head of JBS USA; global chief executive of Brazilian meatpacker JBS from January 2027.

What. JBS will study buying or building plants in Southeast Asia, led by Indonesia.

When. Said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 in São Paulo; no timetable, amount or named target given.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

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Brazil’s biggest meat company says its next step lies in Southeast Asian chicken, prepared foods and seafood, built on an Australian base and an Indonesian state investor.

JBS N.V., listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2025, runs operations in 20 countries, Batista Filho said on 25 November. It controls Pilgrim’s Pride, a US-listed chicken producer, JBS says.

The plan builds on a deal announced on Friday 7 August 2026. JBS N.V. and Danantara Investment Management, the investment arm of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara, said then that Danantara would invest US$2.5 billion for 25% of a new venture holding JBS’s Australian and New Zealand businesses.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The venture can raise up to US$2.5 billion more, making up to US$5 billion in total, for acquisitions, new plants and expansion in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company and the fund said on 7 August. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, according to the JBS N.V. filing of that day.

Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS’s current global chief executive, said on 7 August: “Our partnership with Danantara Indonesia marks an important step in our long-term growth strategy in Southeast Asia.” On 25 November his designated successor Batista Filho called the Australian business “our big platform for growing in Southeast Asia”.

JBS’s presence in Asia is limited today, Batista Filho said on 25 November. Australia, where JBS already operates, is the base for the expansion, he said.

File photo: evening traffic on Sudirman road in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, JBS’s main Southeast Asian target. Photo: Nanami976, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Batista Filho said on 25 November that Indonesia is the main focus, followed by Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. He listed three product areas: chicken, prepared foods, and seafood and aquaculture, which means fish farming.

He saw chicken for Muslim consumers as an opportunity, with halal meaning food prepared under Islamic rules. “Wherever there is protein, you can expect JBS to be there,” he told the journalists.

On whether to buy or build, he said the answer depends on the country: “now we start evaluating.” He announced no specific acquisition, amount or timetable.

Live Company Intelligence JBS N.V. — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage. J ◆ Live Company Intelligence JBS N.V. Price & risk 52-wk low

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$17.27 200-day average $13.85 What JBS N.V. does. JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal proteins, encompassing activities related to beef, pork, lamb, and poultry worldwide. The company is involved in the production and marketing of prepared foods and other related products, as well as operations in leather, collagen, hygiene and beauty products, metal packaging,…

Tomazoni described the opportunity on 25 November this way: “We are talking about a US$5 billion business.” That figure is a potential total from the August venture, not money already invested or a budget for Asian factories, and part of it depends on raising funds.

On trade, Batista Filho said geographic diversification can protect the company when one country imposes tariffs. The more countries JBS sells in, the less one tariff decision can hurt it.

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Tomazoni added: “Multilateralism is facing a challenge; we think bilateralism is a big opportunity.” In other words, JBS expects deals between pairs of countries to matter more than global trade rules.

The logic is diversification: the more protein JBS sells in Asia, the less its earnings hang on US demand and on the tariff and quota decisions Batista Filho listed. Because the company’s shares trade in New York, that shift is a US investor question as well as a Brazilian one.

JBS shareholders meet on Tuesday 15 December 2026 at 09:00 Central European Time in Amsterdam to vote on board appointments for the leadership transition, according to the notice JBS N.V. filed on 24 November with the US securities regulator. The filing does not tie the vote to the Asian plan.

Batista Filho takes over as global chief executive in January 2027, and Tomazoni becomes vice chairman and senior adviser after the transition, JBS announced on 10 August 2026. The company has given no date for regulatory approval of the Danantara venture, which the 7 August filing makes a condition of closing.

JBS has not said which companies or plants it will buy or build, when, or at what price. It is also unknown whether Australian regulators will approve the venture, and how much of the US$5 billion is firm money.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JBS planning in Southeast Asia?

It plans to study buying or building plants, mainly in Indonesia, in chicken, prepared foods and seafood. No deal, amount or date has been announced.

Why does Australia matter to the plan?

JBS calls its Australian business the platform for growing in Southeast Asia. The new venture that holds it also brings in an Indonesian state investor as a partner.

Why should US readers care?

JBS is listed in New York and earns a large share of its business in the United States. Asian sales would spread its risk from tariffs and import quotas.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: JBS briefing for journalists in São Paulo, 25 November 2026; JBS N.V. filing and Danantara Investment Management statement of 7 August 2026; JBS N.V. notice of extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, 24 November 2026 · JBS N.V. Form 8-K (US Securities and Exchange Commission)

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