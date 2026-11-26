Ramaphosa says he is staying, but anonymous party sources and a former president's remarks keep the question of a private offer to resign open.

Photo: KeMang?? / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

South Africa Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that he is not resigning, either as South Africa’s president or as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC). He was answering rumours that spread after the ANC’s showing in the local elections of 4 November.

He spoke in conversation with Magda Wierzycka, founder of Sygnia, a South African financial services firm, at the company’s 20th anniversary celebration. His remarks were reported on Thursday 26 November.

Key Facts Who. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who leads South Africa and its governing African National Congress (ANC).

What. He denied rumours that he will resign, which he links to his party’s election performance.

Where. South Africa, after the local government elections of 4 November 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 08:30 GMT

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Ramaphosa says he is staying, but anonymous party sources and a former president’s remarks keep the question of a private offer to resign open.

South Africans voted in local government elections on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the independent body that runs elections, declared the final results on Sunday 8 November. The IEC called the vote free and fair, and its chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, announced that the ANC had won 30.89% of the vote and 3,164 council seats.

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The Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party, took 24.60% and 1,527 seats. The MK Party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma, won 9.61% and 701 seats, ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing opposition party, on 6.25% and 505.

Turnout was 52%, about 14.9 million of 29.2 million registered voters, up 6.1 points from 45.9% in 2021. The IEC said 72 councils have an outright majority party and 127 are hung, meaning no party holds more than half the seats.

File photo: an Electoral Commission of South Africa poster urging people to vote in the local government elections. (Photo: KeMang, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The ANC won outright control in 51 municipalities and the DA in 12. Ramaphosa himself ties the resignation rumours to his party’s performance.

Ramaphosa first addressed the rumours on the sidelines of the IEC results announcement on Sunday 8 November, calling the rumour “preposterous”. He added that the ANC accepted the voters’ verdict.

The Sunday Times reported on 8 November that at least five unnamed senior members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), the party’s top decision body between conferences, said Ramaphosa suggested he should step down after the election. These are anonymous claims and they remain unproven.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the party’s top administrator, and other senior ANC figures deny that Ramaphosa ever offered to resign. Business Day, a South African financial newspaper, describes Deputy President Paul Mashatile as widely considered the frontrunner to succeed Ramaphosa as ANC president.

Business Day reported that Ramaphosa told the event: “I’m still sort of tied to my job.” He added: “I have no thought of resigning.”

He called the talk “a rumour that has spread around because of the performance of my party”, and said plainly: “I am not resigning.” He then said “I’m still saddled and on top of the horse”, an image of a rider who is still in control.

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Ramaphosa said his term as ANC president ends at next year’s elective conference, where members choose the party’s leader, and his term as head of state ends in 2029. The date of that conference was not given.

Thabo Mbeki, a former South African president, spoke on a podcast hosted by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a former EFF lawmaker. He said he had been made aware of a report that Ramaphosa offered to resign, and added: “I think he’s taking the correct position.”

Whether Ramaphosa offered privately to resign is disputed and unproven. Ramaphosa has denied it, and named ANC officials say the claims are untrue.

The practical stakes sit in the councils. Where no party holds a majority, as in 127 municipalities, mayors and budgets depend on agreements between parties.

Until the conference is held, the only on-the-record account from Ramaphosa is that he is staying. What was said inside the party about an offer to resign stays disputed.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ramaphosa going to resign?

He says no and has called the rumour untrue. His term as ANC leader runs to the party’s conference next year.

Did Ramaphosa offer to resign privately?

That is disputed and unproven. The claim rests on unnamed sources, and named ANC officials have denied it.

Who could replace him as ANC leader?

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is widely considered the frontrunner, according to Business Day. The conference date has not been given.

Sources Primary sources: Ramaphosa remarks at the Sygnia 20th anniversary event, 24 November 2026 · Ramaphosa remarks at the IEC results announcement, 8 November 2026 · Electoral Commission of South Africa, official declaration of the 2026 Local Government Elections, 8 November 2026 · ANC statements

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