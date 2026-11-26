Zambia: Politics and Law

Zambia’s High Court has delayed a bail ruling for opposition candidate Brian Mundubile, his running mate Makebi Zulu and 12 other accused. The three-judge panel in Lusaka, the capital, adjourned on Wednesday 25 November 2026 after the State, the prosecuting side, asked for time to serve its application to suspend (stay) the ruling.

Justices Derrick Mulenga, Irene Wishimanga and Davies Chibwili sit on the panel. The defence is seeking bail through a constitutional petition, a case asking the court to rule on a constitutional right, and the ruling is now on hold.

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Key Facts Who. Opposition candidate Brian Mundubile, running mate Makebi Zulu and 12 other accused.

What. A High Court panel delayed its constitutional bail ruling after the State sought a stay (suspension).

Where. The High Court in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital.

Next. Stay hearing on Monday 14 December 2026, 09:00; main petition from Monday 18 January 2027.

As of 26 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

Zambia’s opposition candidate must wait for a bail ruling while a stay application is heard on 14 December, and the main petition follows in January.

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Defence lawyer Milner Katolo said the 14 petitioners must file an affidavit, a sworn written statement, opposing the stay by Tuesday 1 December 2026. The State’s reply is due on Tuesday 8 December, and the court will hear the stay application on Monday 14 December 2026 at 09:00.

The main petition challenges whether the continued detention of the 14 accused is lawful and constitutional. Katolo told reporters the court set it for hearing from Monday 18 January 2027.

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Katolo gave the hearing days as 18, 19 and 25 to 29 January 2027. Katolo relayed those days after the hearing.

File photo. A fountain and office towers in central Lusaka, Zambia, December 2013. Photo: Matthew Grollnek, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Katolo said committal of the accused to the High Court does not mean the treason trial has started. Gilbert Phiri, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP, the state prosecutor), must still file and disclose witness depositions and evidence.

Witness depositions are written witness statements, and disclosing them lets the defence prepare and cross-examine. Katolo said the defence team is preparing to argue the petition.

The court also allowed Zulu, a lawyer who is defending himself, access to the High Court library and to a laptop and printer between 08:00 and 16:00. It cited Article 18 of the Constitution, which covers the right to a fair hearing.

Mundubile finished second to President Hakainde Hichilema in the 13 August 2026 election. He was taken into custody on Thursday 27 August after roughly two weeks in hiding.

Police said security forces found rifles and military equipment at his home when they raided it the day after the vote. Mundubile and Zulu deny the allegations and call the claims of an armed insurgency fabricated.

His lawyer Kambwa Aongola told reporters on 30 August that the two men had been formally charged with treason on Saturday 29 August. Hichilema was due to be sworn in for a second term on Tuesday 1 September 2026.

Mundubile and Zulu face both treason and sedition allegations; sedition is a speech-related offence. Our report of 25 November covers their plea in the sedition case.

On Friday 13 November 2026 the same panel struck out two paragraphs of the applicants’ reply affidavit but let a disputed flash disk with video footage stay on the record. Earlier that week it had thrown out a State objection that tried to block the bail application on jurisdictional grounds.

The DPP had objected to the flash disk, and that ruling settled only what evidence is allowed, not whether bail is granted. A mid-November account counted 18 detainees, while the 25 November directions name 14 petitioners.

Rights groups have warned that opposition arrests risk narrowing political space, as reported on 30 August 2026. The government has rejected allegations that it curbed dissent in Hichilema’s first term.

It is not known when the panel will rule on bail, whether the stay will be granted, or when the treason trial opens. The case tests how Zambia treats its opposition after the August vote.

More news is on our Zambia page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a stay application?

It asks the court to suspend a ruling. Here the State wants the bail ruling suspended.

Has the treason trial started?

No, according to defence lawyer Milner Katolo. The prosecutor must still disclose witness statements and evidence.

Will the accused be freed soon?

No ruling has been made, and none has a date. The stay application is heard first.