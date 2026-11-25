A single foreigner can live in Kigali on roughly US$610 to US$860 a month, and for less in smaller cities. But fast inflation means every number here should be rechecked before you move.

Photo: Adrien K / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Guides · Rwanda

A single foreigner in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, spends about US$610 to US$860 a month on rent, utilities, internet, transport and cheap restaurant meals. That comes from Numbeo, a crowd-sourced price database, as updated on 24 November 2026, converted at 1,470 Rwandan francs (Rwf) to the dollar.

Smaller cities cost far less: about US$325 to US$345 a month in Musanze, a northern Rwandan town, and in Rubavu, a town on Lake Kivu in western Rwanda, which is our own sum of six line items from the Nomad Watch travel database (its headline totals, near US$1,460 and US$1,516, are a different measure). The catch is speed, because Rwanda’s statistics office (the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, NISR) said on 10 November 2026 that urban prices were 19.5% higher than a year earlier.

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Key Facts Kigali. About US$610 to US$860 a month for rent, utilities, internet, transit and 20 cheap meals.

Cities. Musanze and Rubavu: about US$325 to US$345 a month, our own Nomad Watch sum.

Inflation. Urban prices were 19.5% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier; food rose 28.9%.

Exchange rate. About 1,470 Rwandan francs (Rwf) per US$ on 25 November 2026.

Next dates. Central bank decision listed for 26 November 2026 (not confirmed by the bank); November inflation data due mid-December.

A single foreigner can live in Kigali on roughly US$610 to US$860 a month, and for less in smaller cities. But fast inflation means every number here should be rechecked before you move.

How We Built These Budgets

No Rwandan agency publishes a monthly budget for foreigners, so we added up listed prices ourselves. The Kigali sum covers one bedroom, utilities for an 85 square metre flat, 60 Mbps broadband, a monthly public transport pass and 20 meals at an inexpensive restaurant.

The exchange rate is 1,470 Rwf per US$, the 25 November 2026 close from RT, a financial data provider. Daily closes in November moved between about 1,427 and 1,472, so treat every dollar figure as accurate to a few percent.

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Kigali: Rent Is the Big Bill

Numbeo listed a one-bedroom flat in central Kigali at Rwf 979,856 a month (about US$667) on 24 November 2026. Outside the centre the same flat cost Rwf 606,695 (about US$413), which means the centre costs about 62% more.

A three-bedroom flat cost Rwf 2,032,483 (about US$1,383) in the centre and Rwf 1,253,952 (about US$853) outside it, according to the same page. Numbeo says the Kigali page rests on 486 entries from 38 contributors over the past 12 months, so it is a guide, not a survey.

Utilities for an 85 square metre flat, covering electricity, water and rubbish, averaged Rwf 124,167 (about US$84), and broadband averaged Rwf 35,999.91 (about US$24), Numbeo reported on the same date. Add a monthly transport pass at Rwf 37,500 (about US$26) and 20 inexpensive meals at Rwf 4,500 each (about US$3), and the outside-centre bill reaches Rwf 894,362, or about US$608.

The same sum for a central flat is Rwf 1,267,523, or about US$862. Rent is about 68% of the cheaper total, which is why where you live matters more than how you eat.

A roadside vegetable stall in Bugesera, a district in eastern Rwanda. File photo, 2017 (Dewdrops123, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

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Rwandan press shows how wide the range is outside the expat bubble. KT Press, a Kigali news outlet, reported on 11 November 2024 that premium apartments in Kigali rented for Rwf 1 million to Rwf 3.5 million a month (about US$680 to US$2,380, converted at today’s rate).

The same report put a house for salaried workers at Rwf 200,000 to Rwf 500,000 a month (about US$136 to US$340) and a one-bedroom in low-income districts at Rwf 30,000 to Rwf 80,000 (about US$20 to US$54). Those figures are two years old and housing costs have risen since, so use them only as a floor.

Food, Transport and Eating Out

Numbeo listed a litre of milk at Rwf 1,233 (about US$0.84), a kilo of white rice at Rwf 1,933 (about US$1.32) and a dozen eggs at Rwf 2,410 (about US$1.64) on 24 November 2026. Those are supermarket-style prices, and open markets are usually cheaper for vegetables.

That is a problem this season, because NISR said on 10 November 2026 that urban vegetable prices were up 56.4% on a year earlier. The institute also said food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 7.8% in a single month, from September to October.

Transport and restaurants have also climbed. NISR reported on 10 November 2026 that urban transport prices were 22.4% higher than a year earlier and restaurants and hotels 20.6% higher.

Why Your Budget May Already Be Out of Date

NISR’s October 2026 report says urban prices rose 19.5% over 12 months and 3.3% in the month alone. Rural prices rose 31.3%, and the nationwide figure was 26.5%.

Our own report on the data is Rwanda October inflation hits 19.5%, and the trend matters more than the single number. Urban inflation was 9.2% in both February and March 2026 and 13.0% in April, NISR’s table shows, so the cost of a given basket has climbed through the year.

The National Bank of Rwanda, the central bank, raised its policy rate, the CBR (the central bank rate), by one percentage point to 8.25% on 21 May 2026. It added another half point to reach 8.75% on 26 August 2026, KT Press reported on 27 August.

In May, allAfrica, a pan-African news site, quoted the National Bank of Rwanda’s Governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye: “The decision to increase the CBR is a measured step to bring inflation within our target band…” The target band is 2% to 8%, and the bank’s May projection was that 2026 inflation would average 13.9%. By August the bank had cut its 2026 inflation forecast to 13.1%, with headline inflation at 14.5% in July, KT Press reported.

We found no rate decision after 26 August 2026 as of 25 November; calendars list the next meeting for 26 November, which we could not confirm with the bank.

Musanze, Huye and Rubavu

Musanze, a town in northern Rwanda, is the best-documented smaller city. KT Press reported on 11 November 2024 that a basic home rented for Rwf 60,000 to Rwf 120,000 a month (about US$41 to US$82) and a family home for Rwf 200,000 to Rwf 300,000 (about US$136 to US$204).

Huye, a university town in southern Rwanda, was cheaper still in the same report, with single rooms at Rwf 20,000 to Rwf 70,000 (about US$14 to US$48) and a family home near Rwf 200,000 (about US$136). We found no recent price list for Huye beyond rent.

For a full monthly budget we added six Nomad Watch line items, read on 25 November 2026 on a page with no update date. A one-bedroom flat is US$148 in both towns, which suggests one estimate is copied across both, while groceries are US$96 and US$99 and utilities US$17.

Adding internet at US$10 and US$8, transport at US$31 and US$24, and dining out at US$41 and US$31 gives our own sum of about US$343 in Musanze and US$327 in Rubavu. Nomad Watch’s own headline totals are about US$1,460 and US$1,516 and include items the page does not itemise, so they are not comparable.

In Plain English The Rwandan franc (Rwf) is the local currency, NISR is the government statistics office, and the CBR is the central bank’s main interest rate. Urban inflation is the yearly rise in prices in towns and cities.

What Locals Pay and What Foreigners Pay

Numbeo put the average monthly net salary in Kigali at Rwf 408,333 (about US$278) on 24 November 2026. A one-bedroom flat outside the centre at Rwf 606,695 is therefore about one and a half times that average pay.

Foreigners usually pay more because they rent in the premium districts, where KT Press said villas rented for Rwf 4 million to Rwf 11 million a month (about US$2,720 to US$7,480) in November 2024. The same report said furnished houses for salaried earners are often double the unfurnished rent, but only about 10% more in premium areas and 50% to 70% more in lower-income areas.

KT Press also reported that brokers charge half a month’s rent on a three-month lease and a full month on an annual contract. Ask for the fee in writing before you sign.

The Downsides

Inflation is the biggest risk, because a budget fixed today buys less each month while prices climb at this pace. The exchange rate adds a second risk, since our dollar figures move with the franc.

Our price sources are thin for small cities, and the best local rent survey we found is from 2024. If you plan to stay, rent on a short lease first and check prices yourself.

What It Means for You

If you plan a trial month in Kigali, set aside about US$900 to US$1,000 to cover the central-flat total plus groceries and a buffer for price rises. That is our estimate, built from the sums above, not an official figure.

If you work remotely and want a quieter, cheaper base, visit Musanze or Rubavu for a week and price rent locally before committing. For visas, health cover and daily life, see our guides to moving to Rwanda and healthcare in Rwanda.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm Rubavu or Huye rents from a recent local survey, nor current electricity and fuel tariffs. NISR’s October 2026 table shows housing costs up 14.2% in a year, while its summary text says 9.9%, and we could not tell which is right.

It is also unclear whether the central bank will tighten policy again, because calendars list the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (the bank’s rate-setting panel) for 26 November and we could not confirm that date with the bank. NISR’s November reading, due in mid-December, will show whether the October jump was a one-off.

More: Rwanda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to live in Kigali per month?

About US$610 to US$860 for one person, covering rent, utilities, internet, a transit pass and 20 cheap meals, based on Numbeo data of 24 November 2026. Groceries, health cover and leisure come on top.

Is Kigali expensive compared with other Rwandan cities?

Premium Kigali flats ran about US$680 to US$2,380 a month in 2024, against about US$41 to US$82 for basic Musanze homes, converted at today’s rate. Low-income Kigali one-bedrooms, at about US$20 to US$54, cost less.

Why are prices rising so fast in Rwanda?

NISR reported on 10 November 2026 that urban prices rose 19.5% in a year, led by food at 28.9%. The central bank raised its policy rate to 8.75% on 26 August 2026 to bring inflation down.

What is the exchange rate for Rwandan francs?

About 1,470 Rwf per US$ on 25 November 2026, according to RT data. Daily closes in November ranged from about 1,427 to 1,472, so check the rate on the day you exchange.

Which Rwandan city is cheapest for a foreigner?

In KT Press’s 2024 report, Huye rooms (about US$14 to US$48) and low-income Kigali one-bedrooms (about US$20 to US$54) were cheapest. Our Nomad Watch sums are about US$327 a month in Rubavu and US$343 in Musanze.

How much is a meal in Kigali?

Numbeo lists an inexpensive restaurant meal at Rwf 4,500 (about US$3) on 24 November 2026. Restaurant and hotel prices rose 20.6% in the year to October 2026, NISR said.

Sources read on 25 November 2026: National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, Consumer Price Index October 2026 (10 November 2026, https://statistics.gov.rw/sites/default/files/documents/2026-11/CONSUMER%20PRICE%20INDEX%20%28CPI%29%20-%20%20OCTOBER%202026.pdf); allAfrica, Rwanda: Central Bank Raises Policy Rate to Contain Rising Inflation (21 May 2026, https://allafrica.com/stories/202605220011.html); KT Press, Rwanda central bank raises key interest rate to 8.75 as inflation hits 14.5 (27 August 2026, https://www.ktpress.rw/2026/08/rwanda-central-bank-raises-key-interest-rate-to-8-75-as-inflation-hits-14-5/); KT Press, The cost of living in Rwanda’s cities (11 November 2024, https://www.ktpress.rw/2024/11/the-cost-of-living-in-rwandas-cities/); Numbeo, Cost of Living in Kigali (updated 24 November 2026, https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/in/Kigali); Nomad Watch, Rubavu vs Musanze (read 25 November 2026, https://nomad.watch/compare/RW/rubavu/vs/RW/musanze); RT, USD/RWF close (25 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error