Kenya: Elections

Kenya’s opposition and reform groups said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that voters can follow the 2027 election count online without a camera in every polling station. The country’s election commission says full livestreaming would cost billions of shillings that it lacks.

The People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, an alliance of opposition, civil society, religious and professional groups, sent its package to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya’s election authority. The general election is on Tuesday 10 August 2027.

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Key Facts Who. People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, an opposition-led alliance, and the IEBC, Kenya’s election authority.

What. The coalition wants a public results portal and no tallying centre; the IEBC defends the centre.

When. Coalition package on Wednesday 25 November 2026; general election on Tuesday 10 August 2027.

Next. No IEBC reply or decision date is known.

As of 26 November 2026, 10:00 GMT

Kenya’s opposition says a public website, not thousands of cameras, can show results live, while the election commission calls full livestreaming almost unattainable and defends its national tallying centre.

The quarrel has roots in the Supreme Court of Kenya’s judgment of 1 September 2017, which annulled that year’s presidential election over irregularities in how results were transmitted and declared. Disputes over presidential results have marked Kenya’s elections since, and a split among IEBC commissioners generated controversy over the 2022 declaration.

On Thursday 30 July 2026 the IEBC called reports that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 would scrap livestreaming “erroneous and a misrepresentation of the Bill as tabled before Parliament”. President William Ruto also dismissed claims that the government plans to stop live streaming the 2027 results, according to remarks reported on 26 October 2026.

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka said on 25 November that “Kenyans deserve an election they can trust”, adding that “we will not walk into 2027 with a compromised referee”. The IEBC’s position, in the words of chairperson Erastus Ethekon on 24 November, is that “results at the polling stations are final” and that “the rest is secretarial work”.

If the IEBC keeps the tallying centre and builds no public portal, the coalition’s demands stay unmet before the vote. Kenya is among East Africa’s largest economies, so investors and diplomats abroad, including in the United States, follow how the count is made public.

As we reported on 24 November, Ethekon told political reporters in Nairobi that cameras and staff at more than 50,000 polling stations could cost billions of Kenyan shillings. He said the commission lacks the resources and could act only if the government provided them, adding that “some things are impossible”.

Chrispine Owiye, the IEBC’s director of legal services, said that “livestreaming in its true sense is almost unattainable” and that “transmission of results will happen”. The IEBC says no law now compels it to livestream after the Court of Appeal declared Section 39(1G) of the Elections Act, the clause on livestreaming results announced at polling stations, unconstitutional, though the legal position is contested.

The opposition wants a public results portal

The coalition’s package, handed to the IEBC on 25 November, demands that the National Tallying Centre be abolished and that presidential results declared at constituency level be treated as final. It also wants an open “National Results Centre” in Nairobi, where commissioners would add up results from Kenya’s 290 constituencies and the diaspora before the IEBC chairperson declares the outcome.

The coalition says its open online portal would not need video cameras at more than 55,000 polling stations, only the integration of existing technology. Under the plan, the IEBC’s electronic system for sending results from polling stations would also feed a public website.

The coalition says electronic transmission moves results through the system, while livestreaming makes that movement visible to the public in real time. It disputes that this would cost billions of shillings.

The coalition also claims that 27.3 percent of polling stations in selected recent by-elections failed to publicly post their results forms, a figure that has not been independently verified. Each form, known as Form 34A, is the signed result sheet from a polling station.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Why the tallying centre is disputed

Ethekon said the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, which the IEBC also used in 2022, does the collation required by Article 138 of the Constitution. That article says a presidential candidate needs more than half of all votes cast and at least a quarter of the votes in at least 24 of the 47 counties.

IEBC Commissioner Dr Alutalala Mukhwana also defended the centre, citing Article 138. He pushed back on demands that presidential results be declared within an hour of the polls closing, pointing to the 55,000 polling stations.

Ethekon argues that transparency is not at stake, since the count at the tallying centre will be open to journalists, party agents and observers. His question to critics was blunt: “What more accountability are we asking?”

The IEBC and leaders of the United Opposition, a bloc of opposition parties, held a consultative meeting in Nairobi on Thursday 19 November 2026, six days before the package arrived. The IEBC has not said how it will answer the package, and no decision date has been confirmed.

More news is on our Kenya page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does livestreaming election results mean?

The coalition says it means publishing results online as they are transmitted, not filming every station. The IEBC says livestreaming in its true sense is almost unattainable.

Does Kenya need a national tallying centre?

The IEBC says the Constitution requires results to be collated at one. The coalition wants it abolished and replaced by an open results centre.

What happens next?

No IEBC reply or decision date is known. The package is addressed to the commission ahead of the general election next August.

Sources: Statement and reform package of the People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, 25 November 2026; IEBC chairperson’s and legal director’s briefing, Nairobi, 24 November 2026; IEBC statement, 30 July 2026; Supreme Court of Kenya, presidential election petition judgment, 1 September 2017; Constitution of Kenya, Article 138; remarks of President William Ruto, reported 26 October 2026.