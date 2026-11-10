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since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Venezuela Latin America

Venezuela Unions Rally for Pay and Vote Date

By · · 4 min read
A concrete ramp and corridor of the Aula Magna hall at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas
File photo. A corridor of the Aula Magna hall at the Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, 2009. Photo: Trinitro Tolueno, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

VENEZUELA · LABOUR PROTEST

Venezuela’s Coalición Sindical, a group defending workers, retirees and pensioners, called a rally for Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Its announcement, reported by El Nacional on 10 November, asks for a pay rise, payment of labour debts and an electoral timetable.

The main gathering was set for 10:00 a.m. in Caracas (9:00 a.m. US Eastern time), at Plaza Caracas, a central square, according to the call, with a concentration also at the Labour Ministry in El Silencio. It matters because the minimum wage is worth cents, while the political opposition is pressing for a firm election date.

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Key Facts

  • What A union coalition called a rally in Caracas for higher pay, pensions and an election timetable.
  • When Tuesday, 10 November 2026, 10:00 a.m. Caracas time (9:00 a.m. Eastern).
  • Wage The legal minimum wage is 130 bolívares a month, about US$0.14.
  • Bonus The government’s “minimum integral income”, a package of salary plus bonuses, is US$240 a month.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto betting platform: 8.5% that a vote is scheduled by 31 December 2026 (as of 12:30 ET, 10 Nov).

Workers and retirees want a living wage and a date for elections, and a bigger strike is already set for next week.

Who Called the Protest and Where

The Coalición Sindical posted the call on X, according to El Nacional (10 November), which adds a concentration in front of the Labour Ministry in El Silencio. Contrapunto (9 November) also reports the call at Plaza Caracas, names Carlos Salazar as coordinator and quotes his demand for a “trancazo,” a roadblock protest.

What the Marchers Demand

The coalition wants pay, year-end bonuses and pensions that keep their buying power, El Nacional reports. It told Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, to pay “aguinaldos, salario y pensión con poder adquisitivo.”

It also wants an electoral timetable, as did the 22 October protest. Opposition leader María Corina Machado makes the same demand.

Panoramic view of high-rise buildings and a main road in Caracas, Venezuela
Panoramic view of central Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, pictured in 2014 (file photo). Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).
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Nov 10, 2026 · 16:39

Bitcoin · benchmark
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Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 73,282 -2.58% -30.87% 75,223 75,317 72,748 27,545,815,040
ETH 2,038 -4.39% -42.89% 2,131 2,133 2,010 13,641,793,536
SOL 82.50 -4.68% -50.71% 86.55 86.66 81.82 3,041,444,352
XRP 1.06 -2.98% -57.87% 1.10 1.10 1.04 2,745,721,088
BNB 673.10 -2.46% -32.14% 690.08 691.37 670.06 1,439,794,816
ADA 0.17 -2.27% -70.81% 0.18 0.18 0.17 213,916,784
DOGE 0.07 -3.87% -63.02% 0.07 0.07 0.07 533,261,792
AVAX 8.21 -4.94% -54.82% 8.63 8.73 8.14 421,080,704
LINK 10.25 -3.65% -37.28% 10.64 10.66 10.15 252,362,032
DOT 0.83 -2.43% -74.42% 0.85 0.87 0.83 67,117,336
LTC 50.10 -2.33% -51.91% 51.30 51.57 49.70 205,875,664
BCH 228.76 -3.98% -55.73% 238.23 239.91 227.29 191,122,944
TRX 0.32 +0.07% +7.20% 0.32 0.32 0.32 348,915,360
XLM 0.14 -2.71% -52.30% 0.15 0.15 0.14 113,233,128
HBAR 0.07 -1.52% -66.07% 0.07 0.07 0.07 51,287,180
NEAR 3.55 -1.95% +27.44% 3.62 3.74 3.48 632,729,600
ATOM 1.38 +1.43% -55.48% 1.37 1.40 1.36 28,138,342
AAVE 122.68 -6.61% -46.23% 131.36 132.15 121.21 243,159,744

Largest moves today
AAVE
122.68
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AVAX
8.21
-4.94%
SOL
82.50
-4.68%
ETH
2,038
-4.39%
BCH
228.76
-3.98%
DOGE
0.07
-3.87%
LINK
10.25
-3.65%
XRP
1.06
-2.98%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 2.58%, with breadth negative — 2 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

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The Pay Gap in Numbers

The legal minimum wage stays at 130 bolívares a month, about US$0.14 at the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) official rate of 899.27 bolívares per US$ for 10 November 2026. That is the official rate, not the parallel market rate.

On 30 April Rodríguez announced a “minimum integral income” of US$240 a month and a US$70 monthly pension, as Infobae (30 April) reported. The government did not say how much of the sum is salary, and bonuses do not count for social benefits.

A Bigger Strike Follows on 16 November

Separately, unions of university, health and education workers agreed on 5 November to a 12-hour national stoppage on Monday, 16 November, El Diario (5 November) reported. Gregorio Afonso, president of APUCV, the Central University of Venezuela’s professors’ association, said the government never answered a list of demands delivered on 13 October.

The Government’s Position

None of the reports opened says the government has answered this protest. On 8 October Rodríguez said results of the “mesas de consenso laboral y social,” talks with labour and social groups, would come in November, Bloomberg Línea (8 October) reported.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, lists a market on whether a Venezuelan presidential election is scheduled by a given date. As of 12:30 ET (17:30 UTC) on 10 November, it priced 0.9% for 30 November, 8.5% for 31 December 2026 and 32.0% for 31 March 2027, with US$677,574 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

No outlet opened gave a turnout figure or a march route, and none reported a government reply to this protest. See also our report on the May wage increase.

What It Means for Readers

Because bonuses do not count for social benefits, as Infobae reported, only a higher base salary would raise severance and pensions. Investors and travellers should watch the 16 November stoppage and the promised November labour announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who called the 10 November protest?

The Coalición Sindical, a group defending workers, retirees and pensioners, called it, with coordinator Carlos Salazar named by Contrapunto. It set 10:00 a.m. at Plaza Caracas.

What is Venezuela’s minimum wage?

The legal minimum wage is 130 bolívares a month, about US$0.14 at the BCV rate of 899.27 per US$ on 10 November 2026. The government pays a US$240 “minimum integral income” mostly through bonuses.

What happens on 16 November?

University, health and education unions plan a 12-hour national stoppage that Monday. They say the government ignored the demands delivered at Miraflores, the presidential palace, on 13 October.

Sources: Central Bank of Venezuela, official rate (10 November 2026); El Nacional (10 November 2026); Contrapunto (9 November 2026); El Diario (5 November 2026); Infobae (30 April 2026); Bloomberg Línea (8 October 2026); Polymarket (10 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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