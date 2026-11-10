Spain Says EU Majority Backs Venezuela Relief

VENEZUELA · EU SANCTIONS

José Manuel Albares, Spain’s foreign minister, said on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, that most EU governments now back lifting EU sanctions on Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president. He spoke to reporters in Brussels.

The claim is not yet confirmed by the Council of the EU, the body of member governments that adopts sanctions. It matters because the EU would be re-engaging with the Caracas leadership that Washington already deals with directly since US forces captured Nicolás Maduro in January.

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Key Facts What Spain’s foreign minister says most EU governments back lifting sanctions on Venezuela’s acting president.

When Tuesday, 10 November 2026, in Brussels.

Sanctions Asset freeze and EU travel ban on Delcy Rodríguez, listed since at least 2018.

Status No Council of the EU decision has been announced; the whole regime runs to 10 January 2027.

Next Spain says EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is talking to the remaining doubters.

A Spanish proposal to ease EU pressure on Caracas has gathered support, according to Madrid, but nothing is decided.

What Albares Said in Brussels

Albares said it “makes no sense” for Rodríguez to keep the EU restrictive measures, according to EFE, Spain’s national news agency (translated from Spanish). He added that Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for foreign policy, shares Spain’s view.

Kallas is talking to the few countries that still have doubts, EFE reported on 10 November. Albares also said Rodríguez has visited several European countries “with total normality” since February, and that the EU should engage directly, as the United States does.

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The Berlaymont building in Brussels, headquarters of the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm; sanctions are decided by the separate Council of the EU (file photo). Photo: Trougnouf (Benoit Brummer) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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The Sanctions Already in Force

Rodríguez has been on the EU’s Venezuela sanctions list since at least 2018, and the EU General Court, the bloc’s second-highest court, dismissed her challenge, as reported on 23 July 2021 by European Sanctions, a specialist blog. The EU measures carry an asset freeze and a travel ban for listed people.

On 15 December 2025 the Council renewed the regime for one year, until 10 January 2027, with 69 individuals listed. The Council cited persistent actions undermining democracy and the rule of law, according to its draft decision of 9 December 2025.

How We Got Here

Rodríguez was sworn in as acting president before Venezuela’s National Assembly on Monday, 5 January 2026, after US forces captured Nicolás Maduro on 3 January, the French news agency AFP reported. Spain asked the EU to lift her sanctions in February, after the Assembly passed an amnesty law for political prisoners, EFE said.

On 23 February 2026 Kallas said she would propose lifting the travel ban and asset freeze on Rodríguez, according to EUnews, a Brussels outlet. She also announced a broader discussion of a new approach to Caracas.

For earlier context, see our reports on Spanish court scrutiny of Rodríguez, the offer by opposition leader María Corina Machado to meet her and the new judge in the Maduro case. More is on our Venezuela hub.

The Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, seat of Venezuela’s National Assembly, in 2011 (file photo). Photo: Javiermartinez76 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed that a majority of the 27 governments back the move, because Albares gave no count and EFE named no countries. We also found no Council date for a decision, and no public Council statement on Albares’s remarks.

The reports do not name the meeting where he spoke, beyond Brussels. It is also unclear whether the 10 January 2027 renewal would be used to change her listing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Delcy Rodríguez?

She is Venezuela’s acting president. She was sworn in before the National Assembly on 5 January 2026, two days after the United States captured Nicolás Maduro.

Has the EU lifted the sanctions on her?

Not yet. We found no announced decision by the Council of the EU as of 10 November 2026.

When do the EU Venezuela sanctions expire?

The Council renewed them on 15 December 2025 until 10 January 2027. It can change them earlier by a new decision.

Sources: Council of the EU, document 15890/25 (draft renewal decision), 9 December 2025; Council of the EU renewal release, 15 December 2025 (copy on cgc.org.cy); EFE via Infobae, 10 November 2026; El Nacional, 10 November 2026; EUnews, 23 February 2026; AFP via Teletica, 5 January 2026; European Sanctions, 23 July 2021.