Venezuela · Judiciary

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a rights body of the Organization of American States, urged Venezuela on Tuesday 24 November to choose all of its Supreme Court justices under guarantees of independence that anyone can verify. Press release 258/26 asks for objective criteria, open procedures and a role for civil society.

The warning comes as a nominations committee works through a list of 1,066 applicants, the commission says, for 32 seats on Venezuela’s highest court. Companies and families with ties to Venezuela, including in the United States, have reason to follow the outcome.

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Key Facts What. On 24 November the IACHR, an Organization of American States rights body, urged an independent, transparent court selection.

Next. The IACHR says the shortlist would reach the Citizen Power, a state branch, around 17 December.

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Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:12 GMT

The commission wants the renewal of Venezuela’s highest court to loosen political control, not lock it in. It calls the justice reform a possible step forward, but not proof of a democratic transition.

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The process began at the political dialogue table, where delegations of the government of Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, and of the opposition-aligned National Assembly elected in 2015 signed an agreement on 12 August 2026 for justice reform and a full renewal of the court’s magistracies. A partial reform of the court’s organic law, dated 15 September, then enlarged the Judicial Nominations Committee, which screens candidates, from 21 to 23 members.

The reform kept 11 seats for deputies and raised the seats for other sectors from 10 to 12. The current Assembly, elected in 2025, named its deputies on 29 September and the civil-society members on 22 October, and the Committee was installed on 23 October.

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The route is set in Article 264 of the Constitution: the committee screens candidates, the Citizen Power, a state branch that includes the prosecutor general and the ombudsman, sits between it and the Assembly, and the Assembly appoints. The Committee closed applications on 18 November and, the commission says, published its list on 20 November.

The commission says it has documented attacks on judicial independence in Venezuela for years. In 2017 it condemned rulings of the court’s Constitutional Chamber, which rules on constitutional questions, that took over powers of the Assembly.

On the 2024 presidential election, the commission and other international bodies questioned the lack of transparency and of guarantees for independent verification. Against that record it wrote that the renewal “debe contribuir a revertir el control político sobre el Poder Judicial, y no a perpetuarlo” (translated: must help reverse political control of the judiciary, not perpetuate it).

A lake with royal palms in Miranda Park, a city park in eastern Caracas, Venezuela’s capital (file photo). Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The commission grants that the reform raised the share of non-parliamentary members, but says serious doubts remain. It notes that the 11 deputies came from an Assembly in which the Gran Polo Patriótico, the alliance of governing parties, won 253 of 285 seats under the allocation of the National Electoral Council, Venezuela’s election authority, and says those same deputies then chose the 12 other members.

That leaves the deputies with almost half of the Committee’s seats, and academic and civil-society groups argue this does not fit the constitutional call for representatives of different sectors. On 2 November the Committee published the scores of its pre-selection scale, but the commission says there is no record that it released the full instrument.

Not every rights group reads the process so harshly. In a statement of 18 November, the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), a US human-rights policy group, and partners welcomed a public timetable and, “por primera vez en más de dos décadas” (translated: for the first time in more than two decades), a published scoring scale.

Even those groups ask the Committee to publish its rules, candidates’ CVs and scores, and to check eligibility under Article 263, the rules on who may be a justice, before points are awarded. The commission’s list is longer: public interviews, disclosed conflicts of interest, gender parity, time to object and reasoned final decisions.

The sharpest defence came from Dinorah Figuera, president of the National Assembly elected in 2015 and the opposition side’s lead at the dialogue table, answered a question about the applications on Tuesday 24 November: “Es un proceso impecable, realmente impecable” (translated: it is a flawless process, truly flawless). She cited 1,343 registrations as a sign of legitimacy; the commission says the list the Committee published has 1,066 names.

The commission adds that the reform “si bien podría constituir un paso positivo, no basta por sí sola para concluir que está en curso una transición democrática” (translated: while it could be a positive step, it is not enough by itself to conclude that a democratic transition is under way). It asks for a verifiable electoral timetable, an end to political persecution, the release of arbitrarily detained people and the lifting of bans on opposition figures.

It also asks Caracas to open the country to international scrutiny, including consent for the on-site visit it requested in September 2025 and repeated on 4 February 2026. The commission, an OAS organ, issues statements that do not bind states, so its weight is political.

For foreign readers the stake is legal risk. The court hears legal disputes in Venezuela, and the commission says its alignment with the executive has contributed to the concentration of power; under Article 264 each justice serves a single 12-year term, so this selection shapes the bench for more than a decade.

The commission says the shortlist would reach the Citizen Power around 17 December, which would put its presentation to the full Assembly after 15 December, when the ordinary session ends. That would need extraordinary sessions, otherwise it waits until 5 January 2027, when the new session period starts.

Further reading: how the race for the seats opened and the opposition’s call for a lawful vote.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can the commission force Venezuela to change the process?

No. Its statements and recommendations are not binding on states, so its influence is political and reputational.

Why does Venezuela’s Supreme Court matter abroad?

It settles legal disputes in the country, so investors, companies and families with ties there care who sits on it. A court seen as independent lowers legal risk; one aligned with the government raises it.

Do all rights groups see the process as flawed?

No. WOLA and its partners call the signals encouraging while asking for more disclosure, and the opposition negotiator calls it flawless.

Sources: IACHR press release No. 258/26, 24 November 2026; Constitution of Venezuela, articles 263, 264 and 273; Statement of 18 November 2026 by WOLA and other civil-society organisations; Remarks by Dinorah Figuera, 24 November 2026.