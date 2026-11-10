Venezuela Opposition Wants Lawful Court Vote

VENEZUELA · POLITICS

Venezuelan opposition politician Delsa Solórzano said on Tuesday, 10 November, that the choice of new Supreme Court magistrates must follow the Constitution. Monitoreamos, a Venezuelan news site, reported her remarks from a radio interview.

It matters because the Supreme Court (the Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, or TSJ) is being renewed seat by seat. It is Venezuela’s highest court.

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Key Facts Who Delsa Solórzano, an opposition politician who presides over a political party, spoke on Tuesday, 10 November.

What She asked that choosing Supreme Court magistrates follow the Constitution and guarantee independence.

Vacancies 32 magistrate seats on the Supreme Court are to be filled.

Next The Judicial Nominations Committee is scheduled to interview candidates from 16 to 27 November.

Date The Venezuelan National Assembly is scheduled to receive the shortlist on Friday, 11 December.

An opposition leader wants the court picks to follow the rulebook while the nominating committee works through its list of candidates.

What Solórzano Said

Monitoreamos reported that she spoke on Tuesday, 10 November, on the radio programme A Tiempo on Unión Radio. She said the opposition had been told it would get an independent electoral authority and court: “A nosotros nos han prometido un nuevo Consejo Nacional Electoral y TSJ independientes” (translated: “We have been promised an independent new National Electoral Council and Supreme Court”).

She also ruled out applying for a judicial post, Monitoreamos reported. She said it would be unethical because she presides over a political party.

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On 4 September, El Nacional, a Venezuelan news outlet, reported that she had already asked for transparency. She said candidates must meet the constitutional requirements, and that any citizen should be able to challenge a candidate before the National Assembly.

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What the Constitution Requires

Article 264 of the Constitution gives magistrates a single 12-year term. Candidates apply to the Judicial Nominations Committee, which, after hearing public opinion, draws up a first shortlist for Citizen Power, a separate branch of the Venezuelan state.

Citizen Power makes a second shortlist, and the National Assembly makes the final choice. Article 264 also lets citizens file reasoned objections against any nominee, and Article 263 sets the entry rules, such as Venezuelan birth and 15 years as a lawyer, law professor or judge.

Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, in a file photo. Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

Where the Selection Stands

El Diario, a Venezuelan news outlet, reported that a reform of the court law was published in Official Gazette 7,074 of 15 September. It orders a new 23-member committee of 11 deputies and 12 civil society representatives to start the renewal of all principal and substitute magistrates.

The call for applications ran from Wednesday, 28 October, to Wednesday, 11 November, and covers 32 magistrates, according to Finanzas Digital, a Venezuelan business site. El Diario reported 83 applicants by 29 October, and that an earlier round in May and June was annulled.

A schedule published by El Diario on 24 October sets interviews for Monday, 16 November, to Friday, 27 November. Citizen Power would review names on 8 to 10 December, and the shortlist would reach the Assembly on 11 December.

Earlier Rio Times reports cover the opening of the race for court seats, the expansion of the court to 32 magistrates and a report on a new court by December. They trace how the renewal has moved since September.

What Is Not Known

Only one outlet has so far reported Solórzano’s 10 November interview, and we have not heard the recording. One report gives 11 November as the application deadline and another schedule gives 12 November, and the final applicant count is unpublished.

What It Means for Readers

Investors and companies with Venezuelan disputes or contracts will face whichever court is chosen in December. The outcome will show whether the selection follows the constitutional steps that Solórzano and other critics demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Delsa Solórzano?

She is an opposition politician who presides over a political party in Venezuela. She said on 10 November that she will not seek a judicial post.

How many Supreme Court seats are being filled?

The call for applications covers 32 magistrates of the Supreme Court. It also covers other posts, such as the head of the judicial school.

What does the Constitution say about choosing magistrates?

Article 264 sets a single 12-year term and a path through the nominations committee, Citizen Power and the National Assembly. Citizens may object to nominees.

Sources: Constitution of Venezuela, articles 263 to 265, text read 10 November 2026; Monitoreamos, 10 November 2026; El Nacional, 4 September 2026; El Diario, 17 September 2026; El Diario, 24 October 2026; El Diario, 30 October 2026; Finanzas Digital, 27 October 2026.