Venezuela Opposition Wants Lawful Court Vote

IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.38% USD/MXN18.62▲ 0.47% USD/CLP983.68▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,300▲ 5.77% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.03% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.40▲ 2.31% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.69% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.24 ▼ 0.70% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.02% GOLD 4,038 ▼ 1.87% SILVER 51.40 ▼ 2.21% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.28 ▲ 0.20% VALE3 64.93 ▼ 1.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▼ 1.13% BBDC4 14.40 ▼ 1.91% ABEV3 15.63 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 16.99 ▼ 0.18% B3SA3 14.35 ▼ 3.37% WEGE3 51.19 ▲ 0.89% PRIO3 59.77 ▲ 0.64% SUZB3 54.69 ▲ 0.90% RENT3 29.96 ▼ 2.82% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.60 ▲ 2.08% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.08 ▲ 1.65% SLCE3 17.03 ▼ 1.56% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.94 ▼ 2.65% RANI3 8.40 ▼ 4.11% CSNA3 4.49 — 0.00% IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.59 ▲ 1.42% USD/MXN 18.62 ▲ 0.46% USD/CLP 983.68 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,300 ▲ 5.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.40 ▲ 2.31% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.24 ▼ 0.70% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.02% GOLD 4,038 ▼ 1.87% SILVER 51.40 ▼ 2.21% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.28 ▲ 0.20% VALE3 64.93 ▼ 1.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▼ 1.13% BBDC4 14.40 ▼ 1.91% ABEV3 15.63 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 16.99 ▼ 0.18% B3SA3 14.35 ▼ 3.37% WEGE3 51.19 ▲ 0.89% PRIO3 59.77 ▲ 0.64% SUZB3 54.69 ▲ 0.90% RENT3 29.96 ▼ 2.82% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.60 ▲ 2.08% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.08 ▲ 1.65% SLCE3 17.03 ▼ 1.56% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.94 ▼ 2.65% RANI3 8.40 ▼ 4.11% CSNA3 4.49 — 0.00%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Venezuela Latin America

Venezuela Opposition Wants Lawful Court Vote

By · · 4 min read
A lake with tall palm trees and a replica sailing ship in Miranda Park in eastern Caracas at sunset
A lake with royal palms in Miranda Park, a city park in eastern Caracas. (Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

VENEZUELA · POLITICS

Venezuelan opposition politician Delsa Solórzano said on Tuesday, 10 November, that the choice of new Supreme Court magistrates must follow the Constitution. Monitoreamos, a Venezuelan news site, reported her remarks from a radio interview.

It matters because the Supreme Court (the Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, or TSJ) is being renewed seat by seat. It is Venezuela’s highest court.

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Key Facts

  • Who Delsa Solórzano, an opposition politician who presides over a political party, spoke on Tuesday, 10 November.
  • What She asked that choosing Supreme Court magistrates follow the Constitution and guarantee independence.
  • Vacancies 32 magistrate seats on the Supreme Court are to be filled.
  • Next The Judicial Nominations Committee is scheduled to interview candidates from 16 to 27 November.
  • Date The Venezuelan National Assembly is scheduled to receive the shortlist on Friday, 11 December.

An opposition leader wants the court picks to follow the rulebook while the nominating committee works through its list of candidates.

What Solórzano Said

Monitoreamos reported that she spoke on Tuesday, 10 November, on the radio programme A Tiempo on Unión Radio. She said the opposition had been told it would get an independent electoral authority and court: “A nosotros nos han prometido un nuevo Consejo Nacional Electoral y TSJ independientes” (translated: “We have been promised an independent new National Electoral Council and Supreme Court”).

She also ruled out applying for a judicial post, Monitoreamos reported. She said it would be unethical because she presides over a political party.

On 4 September, El Nacional, a Venezuelan news outlet, reported that she had already asked for transparency. She said candidates must meet the constitutional requirements, and that any citizen should be able to challenge a candidate before the National Assembly.

What the Constitution Requires

Article 264 of the Constitution gives magistrates a single 12-year term. Candidates apply to the Judicial Nominations Committee, which, after hearing public opinion, draws up a first shortlist for Citizen Power, a separate branch of the Venezuelan state.

Citizen Power makes a second shortlist, and the National Assembly makes the final choice. Article 264 also lets citizens file reasoned objections against any nominee, and Article 263 sets the entry rules, such as Venezuelan birth and 15 years as a lawyer, law professor or judge.

Panoramic view of high-rise buildings and a main road in Caracas, Venezuela
Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, in a file photo. Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

Where the Selection Stands

El Diario, a Venezuelan news outlet, reported that a reform of the court law was published in Official Gazette 7,074 of 15 September. It orders a new 23-member committee of 11 deputies and 12 civil society representatives to start the renewal of all principal and substitute magistrates.

The call for applications ran from Wednesday, 28 October, to Wednesday, 11 November, and covers 32 magistrates, according to Finanzas Digital, a Venezuelan business site. El Diario reported 83 applicants by 29 October, and that an earlier round in May and June was annulled.

A schedule published by El Diario on 24 October sets interviews for Monday, 16 November, to Friday, 27 November. Citizen Power would review names on 8 to 10 December, and the shortlist would reach the Assembly on 11 December.

Earlier Rio Times reports cover the opening of the race for court seats, the expansion of the court to 32 magistrates and a report on a new court by December. They trace how the renewal has moved since September.

What Is Not Known

Only one outlet has so far reported Solórzano’s 10 November interview, and we have not heard the recording. One report gives 11 November as the application deadline and another schedule gives 12 November, and the final applicant count is unpublished.

What It Means for Readers

Investors and companies with Venezuelan disputes or contracts will face whichever court is chosen in December. The outcome will show whether the selection follows the constitutional steps that Solórzano and other critics demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Delsa Solórzano?

She is an opposition politician who presides over a political party in Venezuela. She said on 10 November that she will not seek a judicial post.

How many Supreme Court seats are being filled?

The call for applications covers 32 magistrates of the Supreme Court. It also covers other posts, such as the head of the judicial school.

What does the Constitution say about choosing magistrates?

Article 264 sets a single 12-year term and a path through the nominations committee, Citizen Power and the National Assembly. Citizens may object to nominees.

Sources: Constitution of Venezuela, articles 263 to 265, text read 10 November 2026; Monitoreamos, 10 November 2026; El Nacional, 4 September 2026; El Diario, 17 September 2026; El Diario, 24 October 2026; El Diario, 30 October 2026; Finanzas Digital, 27 October 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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