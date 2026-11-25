The government and the opposition delegation have met four times since August. The question many Venezuelans are asking, when they can vote, is still unanswered.

Photo: Heibort José Barrios Téllez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Venezuela

Venezuela’s government and the opposition-led National Assembly elected in 2015 closed a fourth round of talks in Caracas on Monday 23 November 2026 without agreeing a date for a presidential election. After about three and a half months of negotiation, the joint communiqué sets out eight points on party law, media licences and the hate law, but no vote.

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Washington backs the talks, and the vote that follows will decide who governs a country with some of the world’s largest oil reserves. Dinorah Figuera, who leads the opposition delegation, said on Tuesday 24 November that the system must be built before a date can mean anything.

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Key Facts What.. Government and opposition delegations have held four rounds in Caracas, with no presidential election date.

When.. Fourth round closed Monday 23 November 2026; fifth is expected Thursday 10 December.

Prediction markets.. Polymarket (real-money bets): 58.5% for a vote scheduled by 31 December 2027, 9.5% by 31 December 2026 (02:53 Eastern Time, 25 November).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:30 GMT

The government and the opposition delegation have met four times since August. The question many Venezuelans are asking, when they can vote, is still unanswered.

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Formal rounds began in August 2026 under a US-backed plan for political transition, between the acting government of President Delcy Rodríguez and the National Assembly elected in 2015, the last chamber the opposition won, which sits apart from the current chamber. Opposition leader María Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who returned to Venezuela on 25 October 2026 after leaving in December 2025, is not at the table but has said she wants the process to succeed.

The fourth round opened on Friday 13 November 2026 in Caracas and closed on Monday 23 November after ten days of talks. Its end was extended because of the volume of work in the technical tables, and the communiqué was signed by Jorge Rodríguez, who presides over the government-side National Assembly, and by Figuera, a former deputy and president of the 2015 Assembly.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: a panoramic view of Caracas, where the delegations meet.

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The eight-point communiqué starts a consultation to reform the Law on Political Parties, Public Meetings and Demonstrations, covering party status, gender parity and equal media access, with an Ombudsman for Political Participation Guarantees among the proposals. It also starts a reform of the organised-crime and terrorism-financing law and brings the Constitutional Law against Hate, which punishes hate speech, into the consultation, with some conduct to be decriminalised.

The text asks the National Assembly to open debate on a law named for Simón Bolívar at its next session and continues the Supreme Court renewal and the review of the law governing the state audit office. It begins regularising broadcast licences for the main television channels and community media, and asks the telecoms regulator Conatel to review administrative measures on pay television.

Two points reach beyond politics: a working route with UK officials on recovering Venezuelan gold held in the UK and on the emergency after the double earthquake of 24 June, and a reaffirmation of the 1966 Geneva Agreement on the border dispute with Guyana over the Essequibo region. The communiqué sets no election date, and it contains no electoral timetable.

In a radio interview on 24 November, Figuera said in Spanish that “maybe the Venezuelan people want a date more than the system, but we have to create the system so that we have those political and civil guarantees”. She described the steps toward freedom of expression as “not so light or fast, but firm steps”.

Figuera said her team wants the Law against Hate repealed in full. She said the government side proposes only reduced penalties or partial decriminalisation, with economic sanctions that the opposition finds disproportionate.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio restated the US roadmap on 9 November 2026. Under it, the new Supreme Court (known as the TSJ) should be constituted by mid-December and a new National Electoral Council, the CNE, shortly afterwards.

Once both bodies work, Rubio said, acting President Rodríguez should declare the presidency vacant, which opens a six-month window to hold elections. If that came in January 2027, the window would run to July 2027.

The CNE, controlled by the ruling chavista movement (followers of the late Hugo Chávez), proclaimed Nicolás Maduro, then president, winner of the 2024 presidential election amid fraud allegations and without publishing tallies. Its renewal has not been agreed, and no date for it exists.

One open issue is whether more than 7 million Venezuelans abroad will be allowed to vote. Rubio said he raised it with Venezuela‘s foreign minister, Oliver Blanco, in Washington the week before.

In an interview in October, Figuera put elections at the end of 2027 or early 2028, after “dismantling the apparatus” around the electoral system. On 9 November she wrote on X that Venezuela will have “fair, shielded elections and full democracy”, without a deadline.

Figuera said on 24 November that the delegations meet daily in technical tables between rounds, in person or online, because several members live abroad. She said the fifth round should start on Thursday 10 December 2026, and she hopes for as few further rounds as possible.

Whether the fifth round will take up the electoral council has not been announced. The communiqué of the fourth round does not mention it.

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What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, the price of a vote scheduled by 30 June 2027 stood at 47.0% and by 31 December 2027 at 58.5%, against 9.5% by 31 December 2026 (as of 02:53 Eastern Time on 25 November). These prices are bets, not polls, and the 2027 contracts trade thinly, at roughly US$1,000 to US$1,400 each.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Venezuela set a date for a presidential election?

No. The communiqué contains no timetable, and a vote depends on the Supreme Court and the electoral council being renewed first.

Why does Washington care about the talks?

It backs the process, and the outcome decides who governs a major oil country. The US also helped shape the roadmap that sets the order of steps.

Who is Dinorah Figuera?

She is a former deputy and president of the 2015 National Assembly. She leads the opposition delegation at the talks.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: joint communiqué of the Government and the 2015 National Assembly delegations, 23 November 2026; US Secretary of State remarks, 9 November 2026; Polymarket market page https://polymarket.com/event/venezuela-presidential-election-scheduled-by, 25 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error