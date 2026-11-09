Venezuela Says All Parties Can Join Election

IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.10% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.20% USD/CLP970.64▼ 0.61% USD/COP3,283▲ 1.33% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.56▼ 0.05% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49% IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.13% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.20% USD/CLP 970.64 ▼ 0.61% USD/COP 3,284 ▲ 1.34% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.06% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.56 ▼ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.82% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Venezuela Latin America

Venezuela Says All Parties Can Join Election

By · · 3 min read
Caracas and the Ávila mountain, Venezuela
File photo. Caracas with the Ávila mountain range behind. Photo: George Miquilena, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Venezuela

Venezuela’s new foreign minister, Oliver Blanco, said in an interview reported on Monday, 9 November 2026 that all political forces will be able to take part in the country’s elections. He gave no date and did not say whether opposition leader María Corina Machado may run.

The question matters to US readers because Washington is pressing Caracas for a path to free elections. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told The New York Times on 5 November that a vote in 2027 would ideally be the goal, according to elDiario’s weekly review.

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Key Facts

Statement. Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco says all political forces will be able to take part in elections.

Machado. Blanco did not address whether the opposition leader can stand, which a 15-year ban blocks.

Date. Blanco declined to name an election date; Venezuela has not announced one.

Prediction markets. Polymarket puts a Venezuelan presidential election scheduled by 31 March 2027 at 36% (9 Nov 2026, 12:11 ET).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Blanco, named by acting president Delcy Rodríguez on 29 October, promised open participation but left Machado’s 15-year political ban and the election date unanswered.

What Happened

In an interview with Spain’s newspaper El Mundo, reported by elDiario, a Venezuelan news site, on 9 November, Blanco spoke of “un horizonte electoral donde todas las fuerzas podrán participar”, meaning a vote open to all political forces Asked about a date, he said: “No me corresponde a mí establecer una fecha.”

Caracas, Venezuela
Caracas, Venezuela, file photo.

He added that Machado had no impediment to returning to Venezuela, according to elDiario’s account. The same account does not report any answer on her eligibility as a candidate.

Why It Matters

Machado, the conservative opposition leader, was barred from the 2024 race after the Supreme Court (TSJ) upheld a 15-year ban from the state comptroller on Friday, 26 January 2024.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto betting platform, prices a Venezuelan presidential election scheduled by 31 March 2027 at 36%, with US$7,090 traded in that market and US$676,846 across all its deadline markets (9 November 2026, 12:11 ET). Its separate winner market, with US$71,357 traded, puts Machado at 68.5%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Happens Next

Blanco said a new TSJ should be in place this year, after which the National Electoral Council (CNE), the electoral authority, would be reviewed. A dialogue table with the National Assembly elected in 2015 announced on 3 November a council to vet Supreme Court candidates.

More on this topic: Venezuela Names New Foreign Minister and Machado Cites 3 US Steps to Venezuela Vote. For the wider picture, see our country coverage.

What Is Not Known

No official election date exists in any source we opened. Whether Machado’s ban will be lifted before any vote is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can María Corina Machado run for president?

The ruling that bars her for 15 years was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, 26 January 2024. We found no official statement lifting it, and Blanco was not quoted on her candidacy.

Has Venezuela set an election date?

No. Blanco said in an interview reported on 9 November that it is not for him to set a date, and no official source we opened gives one.

Sources

elDiario, 9 Nov 2026 · elDiario, 8 Nov 2026 · elDiario, 29 Oct 2026 · elDiario, 26 Jan 2024 · Polymarket, 9 Nov 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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CNE Delcy Rodriguez María Corina Machado Oliver Blanco Polymarket Venezuela Venezuela Venezuela election

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