The study finds that Vaca Muerta gas can compete in southern Brazil and central Chile, but only with long-term contracts and changes to tariffs and export duties.

Photo: Damián H. Zanette / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Energy: Argentina

A regional study says that sending far more Argentine shale gas to Chile, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay would take about US$18 billion of new pipelines and upgrades. It comes from the May 2026 presentation of Phase V of a gas-integration project run by OLACDE, an energy organisation of Latin American governments, and funded by CAF, the region’s development bank.

Vaca Muerta, a giant shale formation in Argentina’s Neuquén province, can produce more gas than the country’s pipelines can carry. For US readers, the question is whether neighbours that now buy imported liquefied natural gas (LNG, gas chilled into a liquid for ships) will switch to pipeline gas, and who pays for the switch.

Key Facts Who. OLACDE, a regional energy body, and CAF, a development bank, for South American gas buyers.

What. Thirteen pipeline projects are priced at about US$18 billion in total.

Upside. Best case: 60 to 70 million cubic metres a day, worth US$4 to 5 billion a year.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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The study finds that Vaca Muerta gas can compete in southern Brazil and central Chile, but only with long-term contracts and changes to tariffs and export duties.

OLACDE and CAF signed a technical cooperation agreement in October 2024 in Asunción, Paraguay, to study how Mercosur countries, Bolivia and Chile could share gas. Mercosur is the South American trade bloc founded by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The presentation lists 13 works, from US$435 million to reverse a pipeline that runs to São Paulo in Brazil to US$2.7 billion for a link from San Jerónimo to Porto Alegre in southern Brazil. Added together they come to about US$17.9 billion, which the study states as US$18 billion.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The main trunk line out of the Neuquén basin, which would carry more gas, is priced in two stages at US$2.0 billion and US$1.4 billion. The Bi-Oceanic pipeline to Paraguay is priced at US$2.65 billion.

Once trunk lines are built, Vaca Muerta could feed 170 to 190 million cubic metres of gas a day into Argentina’s transport system, the study says, with another 130 million for LNG exports. It puts regional demand at about 250 million cubic metres a day by 2030, against supply above 300 million.

A street in Neuquén city, capital of the province that holds Vaca Muerta. (File photo) photo. The city of Neuquén, capital of Neuquén Province, Argentina, undated. Photo: miroab, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Argentine gas should enter the pipeline grid at about US$3 per million British thermal units (MMBtu, a standard measure of gas energy), against about US$11 for treated gas from Brazil’s offshore pre-salt fields. Once the cost of new pipelines is added, the study says, Vaca Muerta loses much of that edge in distant markets.

Southern Brazil, reached across the Argentine border, and northern and central Chile are the most competitive targets, the study finds. In Chile, it says, partly idle pipelines can be reactivated with moderate investment.

São Paulo cannot be supplied with Argentine gas under current conditions, because Brazil’s pre-salt output is enough for the corridor from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo. Reaching it by land pipeline, the report says, requires “significant regulatory adjustments” on tariffs and export duties (our translation).

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The study’s cost model assumes an 8% export duty, a tax on gas shipped abroad, and lists scrapping such duties as a step for Argentina. It also asks Bolivia to review the fees it charges for gas crossing its territory, and Brazil to finish its own pipeline tariff reviews.

The study also flags a rival: Argentine gas would compete head-on with Brazil’s pre-salt output in the south-east, a tension that matters most when demand is moderate. If demand is high, it says, both basins can grow and integration stops being a zero-sum game.

For investors in YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company listed in New York, the study’s logic implies a plain test: pipelines pay off only where buyers sign long contracts. The presentation does not say who would pay the US$18 billion or when construction would start, and we could not open the final report, which may update the totals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is behind the US$18 billion estimate?

OLACDE, a regional energy body, produced it with funding from CAF. Each country named officials who checked the results at every stage.

Will Argentine gas reach São Paulo soon?

Not under current conditions, the study says. Tariffs and export duties would have to change first.

What should investors watch next?

The study points to long-term supply contracts and tariff decisions rather than more studies. Without them, the pipelines it lists are unlikely to be financed.

Sources OLACDE and CAF, Regional Gas Integration Project for Mercosur and Chile, Phase V presentation (May 2026) · OLACDE · CAF

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