The bonds are not a YPF issue: VMOS is the borrower, and holders can claim only the shipping fees that oil companies pay to use the pipeline.

File photo, 2014. The Neuquén town of Añelo, a service hub of the Vaca Muerta shale area.

Energy: Argentina

The company building Argentina’s Vaca Muerta Oil Sur pipeline, known as VMOS, has offered up to US$66.3 million in additional local bonds, according to a prospectus supplement dated 24 November 2026 and described in Argentine financial media. YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company, is one of its shareholders.

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The new offer would top up a September issue that raised less than the maximum approved. It adds to the project’s funding plan.

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Key Facts Who. VMOS, owned by YPF, Chevron, Shell and other energy companies.

What. Up to US$66,345,627 in extra bonds of the first series (Class 1), 6.25% a year, due 2030.

Why. Proceeds fund a 437 km pipeline and export terminal in Río Negro, an Argentine province.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

The bonds are not a YPF issue: VMOS is the borrower, and holders can claim only the shipping fees that oil companies pay to use the pipeline.

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A Vaca Muerta shale outcrop in Neuquén province. (File photo)

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VMOS filed the supplement with the CNV, Argentina’s securities regulator. The final amount will depend on the auction and on how much the company decides to issue.

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The bonds are the Class 1 series, the first series VMOS issued, and carry the same rate and maturity as in September: a fixed 6.25% annual rate and one repayment on 22 September 2030. Only the settlement date and price differ.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In September, VMOS’s debut on the Argentine capital market, it sought up to US$100 million, with room to expand to US$300 million, and placed US$233,654,373. The new offer equals the remaining gap to the US$300 million limit.

Holders have limited recourse, meaning they can claim only the dollar-linked transport fees paid by the companies that booked pipeline capacity. Those rights are assigned as security to TMF Trust Company Argentina, which acts as collateral agent for the holders.

Moody’s Local, a local arm of the Moody’s rating agency, rated the Class 1 notes AAA.ar, its grade on Argentina’s national scale, with a stable outlook. Proceeds can pay for building and operating the pipeline.

The shareholders include YPF, Pan American Energy, Pampa Energía, Vista Energy, Pluspetrol, Chevron, Shell and Tecpetrol, plus the Neuquén provincial energy company Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén. Chevron is a US company, so the project is also a window onto US energy investment in Argentina.

The pipeline will run 437 km from Allen to the Punta Colorada terminal, both in Río Negro province. Allen is the link to the Vaca Muerta shale fields in neighbouring Neuquén.

The pipeline links the Vaca Muerta shale fields in Neuquén province to the coast. The bond sits beside the bank and partner funding that VMOS has arranged for the project.

The system is expected to start filling in early 2027, with an initial capacity of 180,000 barrels a day. Capacity is planned to reach about 550,000 barrels a day by the end of 2027.

The supplement does not say when the auction will take place or what the issue price will be. Whether investors will take up the full US$66.3 million remains unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is YPF issuing these bonds?

No. VMOS, the company building the pipeline, is the issuer. YPF is one of its shareholders.

When is the pipeline due to start?

The system is expected to start filling in early 2027, with an initial capacity of 180,000 barrels a day.

More: Argentina news

Sources VMOS prospectus supplement dated 24 November 2026, as described in Argentine financial media (the filing itself could not be opened); VMOS Class 1 note terms and Moody’s Local rating report, September 2026; Argentine energy-sector reporting on the pipeline schedule, October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error